Niger Delta
A’Ibom Inaugurates Nigeria Solar For Health Project
The Akwa Ibom State Government has launched the Nigeria Solar for Health Project (NISHP) to tackle the challenges of epileptic power supply to the health sector.
The State Governor, Umo Eno, stated this in his keynote address during the state launch on Friday in Uyo, saying that the project would be in collaboration with the EU.
According to the Governor, the project is to strengthen the state’s vision of universal, reliable and sustainable energy access for all communities, especially in rural and peri-urban areas.
Eno, represented by the Deputy Governor, Sen. Akon Enyaenyi, stated that Akwa Ibom State has taken bold steps to domesticate the Electricity Act 2023 through its own Electricity Policy (2024) and Electricity Law (2024).
He said those two instruments mark a turning point in its journey toward a fully-fledged Akwa Ibom State Electricity Market (AKSEM), one that is state-led, private-sector-driven.
According to him, it will be inclusive in all ramifications and acutely focused on developing and sustaining the all-important off-grid sub-sector of the State Electricity Market.
“Electricity is not just a commodity, it is the foundation of healthcare, education, security, and prosperity.
“By establishing a credible electricity market and regulatory framework, we are creating a platform where on-grid and off-grid solutions can coexist, complementing each other to deliver reliable power to all sectors, including our hospitals and health centres”, Eno said.
The Governor further said the project would provide clean, reliable solar energy to healthcare facilities across the state; enhance healthcare delivery, particularly in rural and underserved communities.
He added that it would reduce dependency on diesel and improve environmental sustainability; create local jobs and build technical capacity in solar maintenance and energy services.
Eno commended the state steering committee for taking up the important responsibility.
He said the committee, drawn from both the Ministries of Power and Health, would serve as the vital bridge between policy, implementation and progressive community outcomes.
“Let me assure our development partners, the EU, NTU International, and the REA, that the Akwa Ibom State Government will provide all necessary supports to ensure that this project becomes a model for sustainable energy access in healthcare, not just in our State but across Nigeria.
“This launch is more than a ceremony, it is a statement of intent”, he said.
In his remarks, the Commissioner for Power, Mr. Robson Iniobong, said electricity is the very thing that guarantees and announces the functionality of every other sector.
Iniobong stated that the Governor had prioritised his interest in power and health sectors to provide quality services to the people.
In his remarks, Mr. Tinyan Ogiehor, Senior Stakeholders Engagement Manager of NISHP, said the project would establish solar mini-grids at approximately 19 Public Health Centres (PHCs) across the state.
Ogiehor added that the solar project would also reach the state central cold store, with a view to positively impacting healthcare delivery and boosting economic activities.
“Beyond powering the PHCs, this project will enhance the operations of about 75 small businesses located within these facilities”, he said.
Niger Delta
Edo Chief Judge Seeks Collaboration Against Corruption
The Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, has called on all court users to collaborate with the state judiciary in its fight against corruption.
Okungbowa made the call on Friday during a special court session held in Benin to mark the opening of the 2025/2026 Legal Year.
He commended the “Bail Is Free Campaign Organisation” for its continued support of the judiciary’s efforts to rid the system of corruption.
The opening ceremony provided an opportunity for the judiciary to reflect on the achievements of the past legal year and to outline goals for the year ahead.
According to the Chief Judge, key focus areas in the previous year included capacity building, administration of criminal justice, and staff welfare.
As the new legal year begins, Okungbowa emphasised the judiciary’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and transparency in the discharge of its duties.
In recognition of exemplary service, ten members of the state judiciary received the Chief Judge’s Award for being outstanding ambassadors of the institution.
Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Benin Branch, Mr. Idemudia Osifo, urged the Edo State judiciary to continue upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and judicial independence.
Osifo praised the judiciary for its industry, resilience, and steadfastness under the leadership of the Chief Judge, and also highlighted several persistent challenges.
He noted that many courts in Edo State still operated in dilapidated conditions and lacked modern facilities needed for effective justice delivery.
He lamented the prolonged duration of many court cases, which continued to erode public confidence in the system, and stressed the urgent need to improve the working conditions of judicial officers and support staff.
“The safety of judicial officers, lawyers, litigants, and witnesses must be ensured”, he said.
The NBA urged the judiciary to invest in ICT infrastructure to enhance justice delivery, reduce delays, and increase transparency.
It also pledged its commitment to promoting access to justice and defending the sanctity of the legal profession.
As the new legal year begins, the association urged the judiciary to uphold the noble ideals of justice, fairness, and independence.
Niger Delta
Oborevwori Felicitates Asagba Of Asaba, On First Coronation Anniversary
Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty, Obi, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, on the occasion of his first year coronation anniversary.
In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Oborevwori lauded the monarch’s dedication to peace, unity, and the cultural advancement of Asaba.
He described Obi Azinge as a revered traditional ruler and academic whose leadership over the past year has brought renewed pride to the Asaba Kingdom and inspired confidence in traditional institutions across the State.
Oborevwori said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Delta State, I warmly congratulate Your Majesty, Obi, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, SAN, OON, the Asagba of Asaba, on the joyous celebration of your first coronation anniversary.
“Your reign has already demonstrated a deep commitment to the values of peace, inclusiveness, and development.
“As an accomplished academic and respected traditional ruler, you have brought honour not only to the Asaba Kingdom, but also to the entire Delta State.”
The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s support for traditional institutions and assured the Asagba of continued partnership in advancing the interests of the Asaba people.
He wished the monarch long life, wisdom, and a peaceful and prosperous reign.
Obi Prof. Azinge ascended the throne as the Asagba of Asaba in 2024, succeeding the late Obi Prof. Chike Edozien, and has since been recognised for his efforts in promoting cultural heritage, peace and community development.
By: Albert Ograka, Asaba
Niger Delta
Diri, Ibori, Others Pay Tribute To Alamieyeseigha
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, and other prominent personalities in the Niger Delta have oaid glowing tribute to the first Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, late Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.
They said his life symbolised the principles of federalism, resource control, justice, and environmental rights.
According to them, Chief Alamieyeseigha, who was the first civilian Governor of Bayelsa State, represented the voice of the Niger Delta people and that his legacies would continually inspire generations in the quest for justice, fairness and development.
They spoke on Friday at the 10th memorial anniversary in honour of Alamieyeseigha in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital.
Speaking at the event, which had as its theme: “The Niger Delta Voice Through Nigeria’s Soul: Federalism, Resource Control and The Contemporary Nigerian State In The DSP Alamieyeseigha Legacies”, Governor Diri said for Nigeria to make progress, it should practice a federal system of government where the sub-national units enjoy relative autonomy guaranteed by its Constitution.
He described as an abberation the situation where Nigeria, which ought to be operating federalism, controlled the resources of the sub-nationals thereby short changing them of their God-given wealth.
Senator Diri stated that if Nigeria operated a federalist structure, agitations from minority ethnic nationalities would largely be reduced.
“If we want this country to move forward, the sub-national governments should not be controlled from the centre. If we want this country to develop, you cannot use the resources from one region to create more local government areas in another region in order to feed that region and then starve the area where these resources are coming from. That is not federalism.
“The Niger Delta people have been robbed through the Land Use Act and we stand against it anywhere and anytime. Nigeria needs to correct these anomalies”, he said.
According to the Bayelsa Governor, Alamieyeseigha’s advocacy for resource control, justice and environmental rights was not only for the Niger Delta people, but for the progress of the country.
He urged the Niger Delta people to be united and build a common front in the fight for resource control and not allow party politics and personal interests get in the way of their collective struggle.
Diri emphasised the need to utilise intellectual and diplomatic means in their quest to achieve justice, fairness and bring about the much needed development of the region.
“We have elevated party politics above our unity. That is part of the politics of oil and gas, which is meant to keep us divided”, Diri added.
Similarly, former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori, who described Alamieyeseigha as his bosom friend while they were colleague-governors, said the late Ijaw Governor-General was never scared in the defence of his people.
Ibori claimed that like Martin Luther King, the ‘bullet’ that took Alamieyeseigha was fabricated, encouraged and delivered by the Nigerian state.
He, however, expressed satisfaction that what his departed comrade stood and advocated for has continued to live on and would not die.
Ibori, popularly known as the Odidigborigbo of Africa, appreciated Diri for strengthening Alamieyeseigha’s legacies and the Ijaw struggle through the annual memorial anniversary by the State Government.
The keynote speaker, Prof. Ibaba S. Ibaba, on his part, said Alamieyeseigha’s emergence as Bayelsa Governor marked a defining moment in the Ijaw and Niger Deta struggle for equity and justice.
Ibaba described the Niger Delta as an embodiment of Nigeria’s paradox of wealth amid pervasive poverty and underdevelopment, which he noted led to the famous Kaiama Declaration and the Ogoni Bill of Rights.
He stressed that the late hero, in his speeches and actions, took the Niger Delta agitation into the heart of the national debate, placing Bayelsa and the region firmly on Nigeria’s national map of political reckoning.
According to the erudite political scholar, federalism for Alamieyeseigha and people of the Niger Delta was meaningful only if it guaranteed control over resources for development, dignity, and survival.
The event, which featured a panel of discussants anchored by broadcast journalist, Dr. Reuben Abati, had environmental rights activist, Annkio Briggs; foremost Ijaw activist, Elder Timi Ogoriba; and a former House of Reps member and former Secretary to Bayelsa State Government, Prof. Steve Azaiki.
Dignitaries present included the Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo; the immediate past Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd); wife of the late Governor, Mrs. Margaret Alamieyeseigha; National Chairman of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, Amb. Boladei Igali: and President of the Ijaw National Congress, Prof. Benjamin Okaba.
Others were the Managing Director, Niger Delta Basin Development Authority, Chief Ebitimi Amgbare; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei; and other top government functionaries.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Trending
-
Rivers2 days ago
NLNG Champions African Role In Global Energy Market
-
Maritime2 days ago
NSC Says Credible And Enforceable Laws Are Backbone Of Port Regulation
-
News2 days ago
RIVERS FIRST LADY ATTENDS FUNERAL SERVICE OF OBIANDU OHOCHUKWU
-
Sports2 days ago
S’Eagles arrive Uyo after aircraft scare
-
Oil & Energy2 days ago
Aide, Others Laud Gov. Diri Over ‘Light Up Bayelsa’ Project
-
Opinion2 days ago
Beyond Recapitalization Of Banks
-
Rivers2 days ago
PR Professionals Must Rebuild Public Trust – Eze Gbakagbaka
-
Maritime2 days ago
NRC Generates ?1.95bn Revenue In Q1 2025, Records 37% Growth – Says NBS