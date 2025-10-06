NPFL: Nasarawa United Beats  Insurance, Extend Lead 

Nasarawa United extended their lead at the top of the Nigeria Premier Football League table following a dramatic 1-0 victory over Bendel Insurance in Benin City on Saturday.

Mohammed Garba struck in the 93rd minute to hand the Solid Miners all three points at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

The late winner came as a devastating blow to the home side, who had battled valiantly throughout the contest but were ultimately undone by Garba’s stoppage-time strike.

The victory takes Nasarawa United to 16 points from seven games, consolidating their position at the summit of the NPFL standings.

Coach Salisu Yusuf’s side have now gone six league matches without defeat, establishing themselves as the team to beat this season.

Bendel Insurance, meanwhile, remain in the lower half of the table with just six points from six games.

The Benin Arsenal have struggled for consistency this campaign, managing only one victory in their last six outings.

Coach Greg Ikhenoba’s side were dealt a further blow as they played the encounter without suspended full-back Henry Onyia, who received a red card in their previous match against Bayelsa United.

The defeat leaves Bendel Insurance with work to do as they seek to climb away from the relegation zone.

Nasarawa United have been the standout performers in the early stages of the season, scoring six goals while conceding just twice in their opening fixtures.