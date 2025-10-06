Sports
NPFL: Nasarawa United Beats Insurance, Extend Lead
Mohammed Garba struck in the 93rd minute to hand the Solid Miners all three points at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.
The late winner came as a devastating blow to the home side, who had battled valiantly throughout the contest but were ultimately undone by Garba’s stoppage-time strike.
The victory takes Nasarawa United to 16 points from seven games, consolidating their position at the summit of the NPFL standings.
Coach Salisu Yusuf’s side have now gone six league matches without defeat, establishing themselves as the team to beat this season.
Bendel Insurance, meanwhile, remain in the lower half of the table with just six points from six games.
The Benin Arsenal have struggled for consistency this campaign, managing only one victory in their last six outings.
Coach Greg Ikhenoba’s side were dealt a further blow as they played the encounter without suspended full-back Henry Onyia, who received a red card in their previous match against Bayelsa United.
The defeat leaves Bendel Insurance with work to do as they seek to climb away from the relegation zone.
Nasarawa United have been the standout performers in the early stages of the season, scoring six goals while conceding just twice in their opening fixtures.
UNICAL Ready To Host 2026 NUGA Games
The University of Calabar has been officially announced as the host of the 2026 Nigerian University Games Association Games, bringing the country’s most celebrated university sports festival back to Calabar after 35 years.
The announcement was made on Friday by Dr Michael Ajibua, Acting President of the Nigerian University Games Association, accompanied by Mr Yunusa Bazza, Secretary-General, and Prof. Musa Yakasai, Chairman of the technical committee.
The pronouncement was formally presented to the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, in her office, with the Local Organising Committee led by Papa Enamhe and other key stakeholders in attendance.
Ahead of the official declaration, the Nigerian University Games Association delegation conducted a comprehensive tour of proposed venues, including the U.J. Esuene Sports Complex, where they inspected the basketball court, swimming pool, table tennis and squash courts, as well as the stadium pitch.
He praised the institution’s readiness, stressing that it already has world-class facilities capable of hosting the Games within six months.
Prof. Yakasai echoed this sentiment, affirming that 90 per cent of the facilities are already in place and emphasising that the University of Calabar is poised to host the best Nigerian University Games Association Games in history, just as it did in 1990.
The delegation also paid a courtesy visit to the Cross River State Commissioner for Sports Development, Hon. Agnes Atsu, who pledged full support on behalf of the state government under Governor Bassey Otu.
She described the development as a welcome innovation aligned with the administration’s people-focused agenda.
In her remarks, an elated Prof. Obi expressed gratitude to the Nigerian University Games Association for entrusting the University of Calabar with the hosting rights.
Tinubu Lauds Lagos Over E1 electric powerboat championship
President Bola Tinubu has thrown Nigeria’s weight behind clean energy and marine innovation as Lagos made history on Friday, hosting Africa’s first E1 electric powerboat race.
Tinubu in a goodwill message on Friday, quoted in a statement by Lagos Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, praised Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the sponsors for bringing the championship to Nigeria, describing it as a milestone for clean energy and marine innovation.
He said Lagos was making history as the first African city to host the E1 championship, joining Monaco, London, Jeddah, and Venice on the global calendar.
“This championship is not merely a thrilling spectacle on water but a statement of intent.
The President linked the event to his administration’s vision for the blue economy, noting that the government is committed to building prosperity around renewable energy, marine tourism, and coastal infrastructure.
“By investing in our coastal infrastructure, marine tourism, and renewable energy, we create jobs, open new opportunities for youth, and strengthen Nigeria’s place in the global community,” he added.
Tinubu, who described himself as a “proud Lagosian,” said the championship affirmed the state’s reputation as a bold and forward-looking city.
He added,”Lagos, the cultural capital of Nigeria, the heartbeat of our economy, and a symbol of our resilience, is the perfect host. Its vibrant waterways and dynamic people embody the spirit of competition, creativity and hospitality.
“I commend Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, his team, and all partners, particularly the E1 and sponsors of this event, for the vision and hard work that made this possible.”
At the opening ceremony held at the Lagos Boat Club in Ikoyi, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed that Tinubu, currently in Lagos, had expressed excitement about the event and would watch the final race on Sunday from his Ikoyi residence.
The opening day featured a boat regatta led by Sanwo-Olu and state officials, followed by shakedown runs by the competing teams ahead of the weekend races.
Sanwo-Olu said the competition was not only about sports but also a platform to showcase Lagos’ capacity for global events and sustainability.
“For us in Lagos, the E1 Lagos GP, the first to be held in Africa, is a befitting accolade to a sports-loving people and a government that knows the place of sports in human development.
“E1 Lagos GP is more than a race; it is a celebration of Lagos’ dynamism. The Spirit of Lagos. Besides, it is a vivid testimony of our growing influence and energy,” the governor said.
Captain Dreams U-20 World Cup title
Flying Eagles captain Daniel Bameyi says Nigeria have the quality to win the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.
The defender expressed optimism despite the team’s rocky start to the tournament, which saw them lose 1-0 to Norway in their opening match.
Aliyu Zubairu’s side bounced back with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Saudi Arabia on Friday, with Bameyi converting a stoppage-time penalty to secure all three points.
The 19-year-old centre-back, who was named Man of the Match for his commanding performance, believes the win can inspire the team to glory.
“I’m happy we got the three points after losing the first game,” Bameyi told Tidesports source.
“Nothing is impossible in football. It’s a tournament that my country hasn’t managed to win yet, and I think we’ve got the quality in our squad to do what it takes.”
Nigeria face Colombia in their final Group F match on Monday, needing a victory to advance to the knockout stage.
The seven-time African champions currently sit third in the group with three points from two games.
Flying Eagles midfielder Daniel Daga, who plays for Norwegian club Molde, echoed his captain’s confidence ahead of the crucial clash.
“Our next game is against Colombia in the last group match. We hope to win again so we can move to the next stage,” Daga said.
The ideal scenario for Nigeria would be defeating Colombia while hoping Norway fail to beat Saudi Arabia, which would see the Flying Eagles top the group.
