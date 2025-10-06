N494m boost for NNL as gaming firm partners Tekno

Africa’s leading gaming and entertainment company, betPawa, has announced Afro-pop star Tekno as its brand ambassador, days after committing N494 million to sponsor the Nigeria National League.

The announcement was made at an event in Lagos on Tuesday, marking one of the biggest corporate investments in Nigerian grassroots football this year.

The sponsorship, branded as the Locker Room Bonus, will see 20 players and three technical staff from every winning NNL team receive N56,000 each directly after matches. Each victory will deliver N1,288,000 per club.

With 292 games scheduled, over N369 million will go directly to players and staff this season. Another N100 million will support league operations, while N8.1 million is reserved for end-of-season awards.

Speaking at the unveiling, Borah Ndanyungu, betPawa’s Head of Local Marketing and CSR, said the partnership with Tekno aligns with the company’s strategy to connect sports and entertainment.

“His music inspires millions, just as football inspires millions. This announcement comes at a time when we are also investing heavily in Nigerian football through the Locker Room Bonus,” Ndanyungu said.

Tekno, known for hits including “Pana” and “Skeletun,” said he was drawn to the initiative because of its direct impact on players.

“Football and music unite us. I’m proud to work with a brand that not only entertains but also gives back, rewarding players and energising fans,” the singer said.

Club officials have been trained on the Locker Room Bonus platform, which digitises line-up verification and automates payments, ensuring instant rewards for players.

At the Abuja launch of the NNL sponsorship last week, stakeholders called on the firm to extend similar support to Nigeria’s women’s football league and basketball.

The company already runs similar programmes in Ghana and Uganda, where both men’s and women’s leagues receive equal backing.

The NNL season is scheduled to kick off in November. Industry watchers say the dual investment in sports development and entertainment represents a shift in how gaming companies are positioning themselves in Nigeria’s crowded market.