Captain Dreams U-20 World Cup title

Flying Eagles captain Daniel Bameyi says Nigeria have the quality to win the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

The defender expressed optimism despite the team’s rocky start to the tournament, which saw them lose 1-0 to Norway in their opening match.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side bounced back with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Saudi Arabia on Friday, with Bameyi converting a stoppage-time penalty to secure all three points.

The 19-year-old centre-back, who was named Man of the Match for his commanding performance, believes the win can inspire the team to glory.

“I’m happy we got the three points after losing the first game,” Bameyi told Tidesports source.

“Nothing is impossible in football. It’s a tournament that my country hasn’t managed to win yet, and I think we’ve got the quality in our squad to do what it takes.”

Nigeria face Colombia in their final Group F match on Monday, needing a victory to advance to the knockout stage.

The seven-time African champions currently sit third in the group with three points from two games.

Flying Eagles midfielder Daniel Daga, who plays for Norwegian club Molde, echoed his captain’s confidence ahead of the crucial clash.

“Our next game is against Colombia in the last group match. We hope to win again so we can move to the next stage,” Daga said.

The ideal scenario for Nigeria would be defeating Colombia while hoping Norway fail to beat Saudi Arabia, which would see the Flying Eagles top the group.