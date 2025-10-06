Tinubu Lauds Lagos Over  E1 electric powerboat championship

The E1 Powerboat series combines world-class entertainment with clean energy innovation, showcasing electric-power vessels that point the way to a greener and more sustainable future,” Tinubu said.

“This championship is not merely a thrilling spectacle on water but a statement of intent.

He said Lagos was making history as the first African city to host the E1 championship, joining Monaco, London, Jeddah, and Venice on the global calendar.

Tinubu in a goodwill message on Friday, quoted in a statement by Lagos Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, praised Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the sponsors for bringing the championship to Nigeria, describing it as a milestone for clean energy and marine innovation.

President Bola Tinubu has thrown Nigeria’s weight behind clean energy and marine innovation as Lagos made history on Friday, hosting Africa’s first E1 electric powerboat race.

The President linked the event to his administration’s vision for the blue economy, noting that the government is committed to building prosperity around renewable energy, marine tourism, and coastal infrastructure.

“By investing in our coastal infrastructure, marine tourism, and renewable energy, we create jobs, open new opportunities for youth, and strengthen Nigeria’s place in the global community,” he added.

Tinubu, who described himself as a “proud Lagosian,” said the championship affirmed the state’s reputation as a bold and forward-looking city.

He added,”Lagos, the cultural capital of Nigeria, the heartbeat of our economy, and a symbol of our resilience, is the perfect host. Its vibrant waterways and dynamic people embody the spirit of competition, creativity and hospitality.

“I commend Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, his team, and all partners, particularly the E1 and sponsors of this event, for the vision and hard work that made this possible.”

At the opening ceremony held at the Lagos Boat Club in Ikoyi, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed that Tinubu, currently in Lagos, had expressed excitement about the event and would watch the final race on Sunday from his Ikoyi residence.

The opening day featured a boat regatta led by Sanwo-Olu and state officials, followed by shakedown runs by the competing teams ahead of the weekend races.

Sanwo-Olu said the competition was not only about sports but also a platform to showcase Lagos’ capacity for global events and sustainability.

“For us in Lagos, the E1 Lagos GP, the first to be held in Africa, is a befitting accolade to a sports-loving people and a government that knows the place of sports in human development.

“E1 Lagos GP is more than a race; it is a celebration of Lagos’ dynamism. The Spirit of Lagos. Besides, it is a vivid testimony of our growing influence and energy,” the governor said.