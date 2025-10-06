UNICAL Ready To Host 2026 NUGA Games

The University of Calabar has been officially announced as the host of the 2026 Nigerian University Games Association Games, bringing the country’s most celebrated university sports festival back to Calabar after 35 years.

The announcement was made on Friday by Dr Michael Ajibua, Acting President of the Nigerian University Games Association, accompanied by Mr Yunusa Bazza, Secretary-General, and Prof. Musa Yakasai, Chairman of the technical committee.

The pronouncement was formally presented to the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, in her office, with the Local Organising Committee led by Papa Enamhe and other key stakeholders in attendance.

Ahead of the official declaration, the Nigerian University Games Association delegation conducted a comprehensive tour of proposed venues, including the U.J. Esuene Sports Complex, where they inspected the basketball court, swimming pool, table tennis and squash courts, as well as the stadium pitch.

He praised the institution’s readiness, stressing that it already has world-class facilities capable of hosting the Games within six months.

Prof. Yakasai echoed this sentiment, affirming that 90 per cent of the facilities are already in place and emphasising that the University of Calabar is poised to host the best Nigerian University Games Association Games in history, just as it did in 1990.

The delegation also paid a courtesy visit to the Cross River State Commissioner for Sports Development, Hon. Agnes Atsu, who pledged full support on behalf of the state government under Governor Bassey Otu.

She described the development as a welcome innovation aligned with the administration’s people-focused agenda.

In her remarks, an elated Prof. Obi expressed gratitude to the Nigerian University Games Association for entrusting the University of Calabar with the hosting rights.