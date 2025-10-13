Haaland On Fire As Norway Edges Close To W/Cup Ticket 

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Norway took a significant step towards qualifying for their first World Cup since 1998 with an emphatic win against Israel.

Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz twice denied the Manchester City forward from the penalty spot in the opening five minutes, saving initially and then stopping again when a retake was ordered for encroachment.

But the hosts did not have to wait long to take the lead, as Israeli midfielder Anan Khalaili headed into his own net from an Alexander Sorloth cross.

Haaland, Norway’s record scorer, doubled his side’s advantage with a neat right-footed finish.

It was the 10th game in a row for club and country in which he has scored – Haaland has found the net in all but one of his 12 appearances for City and Norway this season.

The hosts then scored a comedic third one minute later when Peretz’s clearance rebounded into his own net off defender Idan Nachmias.

Haaland claimed his second with a towering header, before completing his treble by nodding in Antonio Nusa’s cross at the back post in the 72nd minute.

The 25-year-old has now scored 51 goals in 46 international appearances – the quickest man in history to score 50 or more goals for his nation, beating Harry Kane’s record of bringing up a half century in 71 matches for England.

Haaland’s hat-trick, his sixth for Norway, also put him four behind the record in men’s internationals that is jointly held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Victory left Norway in a commanding position in Group I as they look to compete in their first major international tournament since 2000 and first World Cup for 28 years.

Second-placed Italy kept their hopes of automatic qualification alive by beating Estonia 3-1 in Tallinn.

Fiorentina striker Moise Kean opened the scoring after four minutes, before striker Mateo Retegui doubled their lead seven minutes before half-time.

Inter Milan striker Francesco Esposito scored his first international goal with a neat first-time finish, while Estonia scored a consolation two minutes later through Rauno Sappinen after Gianluigi Donnarumma spilled a cross.

The victory cut Norway’s lead in the group to six points, although Gennaro Gattuso’s side have a game in hand.

Italy host Israel tomorrow, when another success would move the four-time world champions six points clear of their third-placed rivals and within three of the leaders.

Italy, who won the Euros in 2021, have failed to qualify for the last two World Cups and last appeared at the 2014 tournament in Brazil.

European group winners qualify automatically for the 2026 finals, which take place in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Norway will continue their campaign at home to Estonia on Thursday, 13 November, with Italy visiting Moldova on the same night. Italy and Norway then meet in the final round, three days later.

Serbia Loss Benefits England (4)

England are one win away from securing their spot at the 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Serbia’s 1-0 defeat by Albania at the weekend means Thomas Tuchel’s England can qualify by winning in Latvia tomorrow, with two matches of their campaign still to play after that trip.

The Three Lions have not missed a major tournament since 2008, when they fell short in qualifying for the European Championship under Steve McClaren.

Tuchel’s side have won all five of their Group K fixtures to date without conceding a goal.

And their place at the most-watched sporting event on the planet next summer could now be confirmed within days.

Anything but victory in Latvia tomorrow would leave England still looking for a win against Serbia in November to guarantee qualification.

A point in Latvia, though, would mean a draw with Serbia would all but secure their spot because England have a vastly better goal difference than second-placed Albania.

England travel to Albania for their final group fixture on 16 November.

The 12 group runners-up in the European section of qualifying will participate in the play-offs.

They will be joined by the four best-ranked group winners of the 2024-25 Nations League that did not finish in the top two of their European qualifying groups.

The 16 teams who enter the play-offs will be drawn into four play-off paths, with four teams featuring in each.

Play-off matches will consist of single-leg semi-finals followed by single-leg finals, taking place on 26 and 31 March 2026.

Chelsea’s Palmer Sidelined Till Nov (5)

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer is expected to be out of action until November following a club meeting about his persistent groin injury.

The 23-year-old has faced recurring issues since the injury emerged during a shortened two-week pre-season that followed his starring role in Chelsea’s Club World Cup victory in July.

It has limited him to just four appearances across all competitions this season.

Palmer was substituted after 21 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on 20 September, and afterwards manager Enzo Maresca said the club would protect the England international with a period of rest to ensure his recovery after the current international break.

He is likely to miss games against Nottingham Forest, Ajax, Sunderland and Wolves.

Palmer was not named in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for Thursday’s friendly against Wales and tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier in Latvia.

When announcing the squad, England head coach Tuchel said Palmer’s injury was “concerning” and expressed fears it could become chronic.