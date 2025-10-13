Sports
Haaland On Fire As Norway Edges Close To W/Cup Ticket
Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Norway took a significant step towards qualifying for their first World Cup since 1998 with an emphatic win against Israel.
Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz twice denied the Manchester City forward from the penalty spot in the opening five minutes, saving initially and then stopping again when a retake was ordered for encroachment.
But the hosts did not have to wait long to take the lead, as Israeli midfielder Anan Khalaili headed into his own net from an Alexander Sorloth cross.
Haaland, Norway’s record scorer, doubled his side’s advantage with a neat right-footed finish.
It was the 10th game in a row for club and country in which he has scored – Haaland has found the net in all but one of his 12 appearances for City and Norway this season.
The hosts then scored a comedic third one minute later when Peretz’s clearance rebounded into his own net off defender Idan Nachmias.
Haaland claimed his second with a towering header, before completing his treble by nodding in Antonio Nusa’s cross at the back post in the 72nd minute.
The 25-year-old has now scored 51 goals in 46 international appearances – the quickest man in history to score 50 or more goals for his nation, beating Harry Kane’s record of bringing up a half century in 71 matches for England.
Haaland’s hat-trick, his sixth for Norway, also put him four behind the record in men’s internationals that is jointly held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Victory left Norway in a commanding position in Group I as they look to compete in their first major international tournament since 2000 and first World Cup for 28 years.
Second-placed Italy kept their hopes of automatic qualification alive by beating Estonia 3-1 in Tallinn.
Fiorentina striker Moise Kean opened the scoring after four minutes, before striker Mateo Retegui doubled their lead seven minutes before half-time.
Inter Milan striker Francesco Esposito scored his first international goal with a neat first-time finish, while Estonia scored a consolation two minutes later through Rauno Sappinen after Gianluigi Donnarumma spilled a cross.
The victory cut Norway’s lead in the group to six points, although Gennaro Gattuso’s side have a game in hand.
Italy host Israel tomorrow, when another success would move the four-time world champions six points clear of their third-placed rivals and within three of the leaders.
Italy, who won the Euros in 2021, have failed to qualify for the last two World Cups and last appeared at the 2014 tournament in Brazil.
European group winners qualify automatically for the 2026 finals, which take place in Canada, Mexico and the United States.
Norway will continue their campaign at home to Estonia on Thursday, 13 November, with Italy visiting Moldova on the same night. Italy and Norway then meet in the final round, three days later.
Serbia Loss Benefits England (4)
England are one win away from securing their spot at the 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Serbia’s 1-0 defeat by Albania at the weekend means Thomas Tuchel’s England can qualify by winning in Latvia tomorrow, with two matches of their campaign still to play after that trip.
The Three Lions have not missed a major tournament since 2008, when they fell short in qualifying for the European Championship under Steve McClaren.
Tuchel’s side have won all five of their Group K fixtures to date without conceding a goal.
And their place at the most-watched sporting event on the planet next summer could now be confirmed within days.
Anything but victory in Latvia tomorrow would leave England still looking for a win against Serbia in November to guarantee qualification.
A point in Latvia, though, would mean a draw with Serbia would all but secure their spot because England have a vastly better goal difference than second-placed Albania.
England travel to Albania for their final group fixture on 16 November.
The 12 group runners-up in the European section of qualifying will participate in the play-offs.
They will be joined by the four best-ranked group winners of the 2024-25 Nations League that did not finish in the top two of their European qualifying groups.
The 16 teams who enter the play-offs will be drawn into four play-off paths, with four teams featuring in each.
Play-off matches will consist of single-leg semi-finals followed by single-leg finals, taking place on 26 and 31 March 2026.
Chelsea’s Palmer Sidelined Till Nov (5)
Chelsea forward Cole Palmer is expected to be out of action until November following a club meeting about his persistent groin injury.
The 23-year-old has faced recurring issues since the injury emerged during a shortened two-week pre-season that followed his starring role in Chelsea’s Club World Cup victory in July.
It has limited him to just four appearances across all competitions this season.
Palmer was substituted after 21 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on 20 September, and afterwards manager Enzo Maresca said the club would protect the England international with a period of rest to ensure his recovery after the current international break.
He is likely to miss games against Nottingham Forest, Ajax, Sunderland and Wolves.
Palmer was not named in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for Thursday’s friendly against Wales and tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier in Latvia.
When announcing the squad, England head coach Tuchel said Palmer’s injury was “concerning” and expressed fears it could become chronic.
Sports
WAFCON Qualifiers: Falcons to face Benin in Togo
The decision comes after Benin failed to secure approval for any of their home stadiums from the Confederation of African Football.
As a result, the federation opted to play its “home” fixture at the Stade de Kégué in Lomé.
The first leg of the second-round qualifier will be held in Togo on October 24, whilst the return leg will take place four days later in Nigeria on October 28.
The aggregate winner over the two legs will advance to the 2026 WAFC
Sports
Nigerian para-lifters win gold, silver, bronze at World Champs
Ferdinand soared to victory on Saturday, lifting an impressive 153kg to clinch gold in the women’s up to 79kg category and further cement Nigeria’s legacy in the sport.
Her remarkable feat added to Nigeria’s growing medal haul at the historic championship after Nworgu had earlier won silver in the 50kg category, whilst Ajiboye claimed bronze in the same class.
Nworgu narrowly missed gold to Venezuela’s Clara Fuentes, who edged her out for the top spot in a fiercely contested competition.
The Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, congratulated the athletes on their outstanding performances, commending their relentless drive and patriotic spirit.
“Our athletes continue to make us proud, showing the world that Nigeria is a force to be reckoned with in para powerlifting. Their bright start in Cairo reflects the depth of talent, discipline, and dedication that define Nigerian sports,” Olopade said.
“The NSC remains steadfast in providing the necessary support to ensure our champions keep soaring.”
The 11th World Para Powerlifting Championships, taking place from October 9 to 18, 2025, marks the first-ever edition to be hosted on African soil, a milestone event highlighting the continent’s growing influence in adaptive sports.
The National Sports Commission had expressed confidence in the team’s readiness and determination to uphold Nigeria’s longstanding reputation as a force to be reckoned with in global para powerlifting.
The hosting of the championships in Cairo represents a significant moment for African para sports, providing an opportunity to showcase the continent’s growing infrastructure and commitment to disability sports.
Nigeria has established itself as one of the leading nations in para powerlifting, consistently winning medals at major international competitions, including the Paralympic Games and World Championships.
The 10-day competition has attracted top para powerlifters from across the globe, all vying for world titles in their respective weight categories.
The National Sports Commission reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Team Nigeria throughout the competition as the athletes aim for more podium finishes and continue to make the nation proud.
Nigeria’s strong start in Cairo has raised expectations that more medals will follow as the championship progresses, with several other Nigerian lifters yet to compete in their respective weight categories.
Sports
SWAN Disowns Illegal Lagos Election, Petitions IGP, DSS others
The NEC said the only intention of the suspended members of the association is to create confusion, wondering why they leverage the use of thugs to create confusion while colluding with illegal security operatives.
In a firm resolution reached by the NEC and endorsed by the National Secretariat, SWAN reaffirmed that Ms. Olatutu Oladunni and Mr. Bello Omotunde, former Chairperson and Secretary of the Lagos Chapter respectively, remain indefinitely suspended from all activities and structures of the association.
The association has consequently petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), drawing attention to what it described as a dangerous pattern of intimidation, impersonation, and misuse of security operatives by the suspended duo to disrupt peace within the Lagos sporting and journalistic community.
In the petition signed by SWAN National President, Mr. Isaiah Benjamin, and Secretary-General, Amb. Ikenna Okonkwo, the association said the suspended officials are attempting to stage an unauthorised election in Lagos on Thursday, October 9, 2025, despite prior notification of their suspension to both the Lagos State Police Command and the DSS Directorate.
SWAN recalled that during the Lagos SWAN Congress held on September 17, 2025, Ms. Oladunni mobilised more than eleven (11) police vehicles and armed operatives to a peaceful gathering of sports journalists — describing the act as “a brazen show of force, abuse of privilege, and a deliberate attempt to intimidate members.
“The so-called Lagos election is not only illegal but also an affront to the authority of the National Executive Council,” the NEC resolution stated. “The individuals behind this plot have no mandate or legitimacy to act in the name of SWAN. Their continued defiance constitutes gross misconduct and will attract further disciplinary measures.”
The association warned that any security officer or agency that lends support to the illegitimate exercise would be aiding an unlawful activity and undermining the association’s recognised constitutional order.
SWAN therefore, urged the IGP and DG DSS to restrain the suspended officials, maintain neutrality, and prevent any misuse of security institutions in matters internal to professional associations.
Reaffirming its authority, the NEC through the National Secretariat, reserves the power to supervise or approve elections in state chapters, stressing that any activity outside that structure “is null, void, and of no effect whatsoever.”
“The NEC of SWAN stands firm in defending the unity, credibility, and sanctity of the association,” the statement added. “We will not permit any act of indiscipline, impersonation, or external interference that threatens our stability and professional integrity.”
The association further assured all members nationwide of its commitment to due process, accountability, and the protection of journalists’ rights, urging them to disregard the actions of the suspended individuals and remain guided by the decisions of the National Executive Council.
