NPA Targets Export Reforms, Digital Integration To Harness Abuja’s Trade Potentials 

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has said that Abuja’s central location and agro-allied endowments are crucial to boosting Nigeria’s non-oil revenue and strengthening port–hinterland trade connectivity.

Speaking at the “NPA Special Day” of the ongoing Abuja International Trade Fair, Dantsoho stressed that the capital’s position at the centre of the country makes it strategic for connecting local producers in the non-oil value chain to international markets.

Dantsoho said “As Nigeria’s foremost trade facilitation platform, the authority is always proud to be associated with the noble cause the Abuja International Trade Fair represents, especially as trade remains the most veritable tool for actualising most of Nigeria’s economic aspirations”.

The NPA MD noted that in line with the agency’s commitment to support the Federal Government’s non-oil revenue drive, it had established Export Processing Terminals, EPTs, to streamline the previously burdensome export process.

He explained that the EPTs serve as one-stop shops for cargo consolidation, documentation, packaging, certification, and shipment, eliminating duplication and delays that previously rendered Nigerian goods uncompetitive.

“To facilitate port–hinterland connectivity and create pathways for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to play in the export value chain, the EPTs have been structured to integrate seamlessly with Domestic Export Warehouses (DEWs) in synergy with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and Inland Dry Ports,” Mr Dantsoho added.

Dantsoho also revealed that the NPA is unifying its operations into a single digital transaction gateway known as the Ports Community System, PCS.

He said the PCS provides the groundwork for the implementation of the National Single Window, NSW, a global best practice platform that links all trade value chain stakeholders for real-time, seamless interaction at the push of a button.

“To align with the Federal Government’s economic stabilization efforts and the fair’s theme, ‘Sustainability: Consumption, Incentives and Taxation,’ we are harmonising our operational channels into PCS, which sustainably eliminates opacity and undue delays associated with human interference,” he said.

According to him, this digital integration will connect value creators in Nigeria’s remotest hinterlands with demand clusters across the globe.

Open Doors to Partnerships

Dantsoho assured investors, traders, and exporters that the NPA remains open to partnerships beyond the trade fair.

He encouraged stakeholders to explore the authority’s growth offerings through its fully interactive website, www.nigerianports.gov.ng, designed to provide real-time services to users across the world.”