GTP Chair Urges FG To Link 28 States To Waterways 

The Chairman of Global Transport Policy (GTP), Dr Olusegun Musa, has urged the Federal Government to link 28 states in the country to waterways transport for economic transformation.

Musa made the call during the 10th Lagos International Maritime Week (LIMWEEK), a two-day event held in Lagos, and themed ‘Our Oceans, Our Seas, Our Obligation – Maximising Africa’s Ocean’.

According to Musa, Nigeria has about 853 kilometres of coastline offering opportunities in fisheries, oil and gas, shipping, and tourism.

He stressed that 28 of Nigeria’s 36 states possess water bodies which, if linked, could yield huge economic benefits.

Musa said Africa’s Blue Economy was not a distant dream but an immediate opportunity, noting that data on its potential remained under utilised.

He emphasised that fisheries and aquaculture contribute significantly to Gross Domestic Product GDP and food security, adding that aquaculture could address a projected 12-million-tonne fish deficit by 2050.

He cited Egypt’s aquaculture drive and Ghana’s Aquaculture for Food and Jobs Programme as examples of meeting rising protein demands while reducing imports.

Musa said improved regulation could make Africa a net fish exporter, creating livelihoods and boosting nutritional security for its fast-growing population describing maritime trade, logistics, and ports as Africa’s trade lifeblood, with 90 per cent of international trade passing through them.

He warned that Africa’s blue economy faced severe threats, including climate change, sea-level rise, and overfishing, which could destabilise economies and displace communities.

He also warned of declining fisheries, with West Africa’s catch potential expected to drop 30 per cent by 2050, worsened by Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.

He said IUU fishing deprived local communities, fuelling insecurity and radicalisation, as seen in regions such as Somalia.

On pollution, Musa highlighted persistent oil spills in the Niger Delta and rising marine waste from Africa’s growing coastal populations.

He stressed that oceans should be treated as partners in prosperity, not plundered resources.

Earlier, Zoe Maritime Resources Chief Executive, Mrs Edodo Emore, said the International Maritime Business-to-Business Conference was part of World Maritime Day celebrations.

The Convener noted that developing Africa’s ocean resources was crucial to tackling poverty, adding that development could not exist without maritime security.

She said a roundtable on Gulf of Guinea security would examine threats and opportunities for developing Africa’s ocean economy.

Edodo-Emore added that African ports must embrace digitalisation, with Smart Ports reducing vessel turnaround times, improving customs clearance, and ending manual processes.

She said a roundtable on maritime transport and port development would advance discussions on Smart Ports, their opportunities, and challenges.

By: Chinedu Wosu