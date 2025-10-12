Connect with us

Maritime

FG Reaffirms Commitment To Stronger Port State Control, Regional Maritime Cooperation

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has reiterated the federal government’s commitment to strengthening maritime safety, environmental protection, and regional cooperation within the framework of the Abuja Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Abuja MoU).

Special Adviser to the Minister on Media and Communications, Dr Bolaji Akinola, made this known in a Statement made available to Newsmen, in Abuja, at the Weekend

According to the statement, Oyetola, who spoke at the 3rd Bureau of Ministers Meeting of the Abuja MoU in Conakry, Republic of Guinea, advancing the collective interests of West and Central Africa in global shipping underscored Nigeria’s determination to align its maritime governance with international standards.

In his address, the Minister commended the Government and people of the Republic of Guinea for their hospitality and for successfully hosting the 15th Port State Control Committee Meeting, which concluded the previous day.

He noted that the technical deliberations of the Committee provided valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities in port state control across the region.

Oyetola reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering support for the objectives of the Abuja MoU, highlighting the concrete steps taken by Nigeria to improve its maritime administration, including the enforcement of port state control and the removal of substandard vessels from its waters.

He highlighted the recent approval of Nigeria’s National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy by the Federal Executive Council, a policy, which serves as a comprehensive framework for safer, cleaner, and more sustainable maritime operations, aligns with global best practices and the ideals of the Abuja MoU.

According to the Minister, the policy demonstrates Nigeria’s determination to build a thriving blue economy that balances economic growth with ocean health, job creation, and maritime safety.

Oyetola called on all member states of the Abuja MoU to strengthen enforcement mechanisms within their respective jurisdictions and to support the institutional resilience of the Secretariat.

He cautioned against allowing the region to become a dumping ground for substandard vessels emphasising that poor compliance could lead to accidents and incidents with far-reaching national, regional, and even global implications.

The Minister further noted that effective port state control remains fundamental to unlocking the full potential of the blue economy, particularly in a region where the majority of ships calling at ports are foreign-flagged rather than locally owned.

The Bureau of Ministers, Oyetola explained, would review and endorse the records of the 15th Port State Control Committee Meeting to ensure that officers are well empowered to fulfil their statutory duties, reiterating that the Abuja MoU must continue to act as a catalyst for safer shipping practices, stronger compliance, and deeper technical cooperation among member states.

He assured that Nigeria remains ready to share its expertise and collaborate on initiatives aimed at improving the effectiveness of port state control in West and Central Africa.

The Minister also underscored the need to strengthen the Abuja MoU Secretariat, calling on member states to meet their financial obligations and demonstrate readiness to host its programmes. These contributions, he noted, are vital to sustaining the Secretariat’s efficiency and ensuring that it can effectively coordinate regional efforts.

As part of Nigeria’s broader maritime diplomacy, Oyetola used the opportunity to seek the support of fellow African ministers for Nigeria’s candidature in the forthcoming International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council elections under Category C.

He stressed that Nigeria’s inclusion on the IMO Council would provide a platform to advance the objectives of the Abuja MoU and amplify Africa’s collective voice in global maritime governance.
Maritime

Lagos Announces 15-day Closure Of Marine Bridge For Maintenance Repairs 

The Lagos State Government has announced that the Marine Bridge in Ijora, Apapa Local Government Area, will be closed for 15 days to allow for essential maintenance works.
The State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi,
disclosed this in a Statement posted on his official X account.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and be patient while the Federal Ministry of Works, in coordination with Lagos State, carries out essential bridge maintenance.
“The Lagos State Government wishes to inform the general public that the Marine Bridge in Ijora, Apapa Local Government Area, will be closed for 15 days to allow for essential maintenance works,” the statement read in part.
It added, “Motorists are advised to be patient, as the closure is part of the traffic management plan for maintenance works on the underlying bearings of some sections of the Marine Bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works (Office of the Federal Controller, Lagos).”
The statement further explained that the maintenance project will be carried out in two phases. Phase I, running from Saturday, 11th October to Saturday, 18th October 2025, will cover the area from the foot of Marine Bridge along Lawani Oguntayo Road near UBA, inbound toward Apapa and Costain.
During this period, motorists traveling from Ijora Olopa to Apapa will be diverted via the Ijora Causeway Access Ramp near Omni Retail Company, continue to Ijora 7up, turn left onto the Lilypond Access Ramp, and proceed on their journeys.
Phase II, from Sunday, 19th October to Saturday, 25th October 2025, will focus on the stretch between Ijora Badia and Lilypond Access Ramp, inbound toward Apapa.
Motorists from Ijora Olopa heading to Apapa and Costain would be diverted about 50 meters before the work zone into a contraflow with Constant traffic, rejoining the main carriageway after 500 meters.
Those traveling from Apapa toward Costain, Lagos Island, or Ijora Olopa would maintain through traffic but will also be redirected into a contraflow near the work zone for roughly 500 meters before resuming normal access.
Maritime

NRC Generates ?1.95bn Revenue In Q1 2025, Records 37% Growth – Says NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has generated ?1.95 billion in passenger revenue in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025
The Bureau said the amount represent a 37.36 percent increase from the ?1.42 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.
The data, released in the NBS Rail Transportation Report on October 5, showed steady growth in rail patronage across the country. Between January and March 2025,
NBS said that a total of 929,553 passengers travelled by train, marking a 37.65 percent rise compared to 675,293 passengers transported in Q1 2024.
Similarly, the volume of goods and cargo conveyed by rail climbed to 181,520 tons in Q1 2025, up from 160,650 tons in the corresponding period of 2024.
The Bureau said Revenue from freight operations also increased by 8.19 percent to ?657.03 million, compared to ?607.32 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The report further revealed a sharp rise in other receipts — which include income from services such as leasing, station fees, and sundry charges — amounting to ?115.68 million, a 355.39 percent jump from ?25.40 million in Q1 2024.
For comparison, the NBS noted that in Q4 2024, the rail system transported 1,037,113 passengers, reflecting a 54.29 percent increase from 672,198 in Q4 2023.
The report said that Passenger revenue during that quarter stood at ?1.92 billion, up from ?1.07 billion in Q4 2023.
However, freight revenue in Q4 2024 declined slightly by 7.46 percent, from ?423.22 million in Q4 2023 to ?391.64 million, while ?8.93 million was realized from transporting 1,260 tons of goods through pipelines in the same period.
Meanwhile, other receipts for Q4 2024 rose to ?434.44 million, representing a 10.34 percent increase from ?393.72 million recorded in Q4 2023.
According to the NBS, the consistent rise in passenger traffic and earnings reflects growing public confidence in Nigeria’s rail transport system, driven by continuous investments in rail infrastructure and service expansion by the NRC.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime

NSC Says Credible And Enforceable Laws Are Backbone Of Port Regulation 

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer CEO, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Dr. Akutah Pius has said that credible and enforceable laws are crucial for effective port regulation in Nigeria.
Pius stated this in his Paper Presentation at the 2025 League of Maritime Editors’ summit held in Lagos.
Represented at the summit by its Director, Regulatory Services Department Mrs, Margaret Ogbonna, Pius highlighted the importance of aligning competitive laws with institutional capacity to drive benefits like competition, investment, and predictability.
He stressed the need to pass the Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill (NPERA) into law to enhance transparency, competition, and dispute resolution in the maritime sector.
The Shippers boss who noted that strong laws are essential stated however that their effectiveness depends on proper implementation and stakeholder buy-in.
“Without effective implementation, laws can’t serve their purpose. Regulation requires full stakeholder buy-in.”, he said.
Highlight of the event was the presentation of the Maritime Chief Executive Officer CEO Year award for his outstanding contributions to the maritime industry and economic growth by the 2025 League of Maritime Editors Summit.
By: Chinedu Wosu
