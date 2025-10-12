FG Reaffirms Commitment To Stronger Port State Control, Regional Maritime Cooperation

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has reiterated the federal government’s commitment to strengthening maritime safety, environmental protection, and regional cooperation within the framework of the Abuja Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Abuja MoU).

According to the statement, Oyetola, who spoke at the 3rd Bureau of Ministers Meeting of the Abuja MoU in Conakry, Republic of Guinea, advancing the collective interests of West and Central Africa in global shipping underscored Nigeria’s determination to align its maritime governance with international standards.

Special Adviser to the Minister on Media and Communications, Dr Bolaji Akinola, made this known in a Statement made available to Newsmen, in Abuja, at the Weekend

In his address, the Minister commended the Government and people of the Republic of Guinea for their hospitality and for successfully hosting the 15th Port State Control Committee Meeting, which concluded the previous day.

He noted that the technical deliberations of the Committee provided valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities in port state control across the region.

Oyetola reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering support for the objectives of the Abuja MoU, highlighting the concrete steps taken by Nigeria to improve its maritime administration, including the enforcement of port state control and the removal of substandard vessels from its waters.

He highlighted the recent approval of Nigeria’s National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy by the Federal Executive Council, a policy, which serves as a comprehensive framework for safer, cleaner, and more sustainable maritime operations, aligns with global best practices and the ideals of the Abuja MoU.

According to the Minister, the policy demonstrates Nigeria’s determination to build a thriving blue economy that balances economic growth with ocean health, job creation, and maritime safety.

Oyetola called on all member states of the Abuja MoU to strengthen enforcement mechanisms within their respective jurisdictions and to support the institutional resilience of the Secretariat.

He cautioned against allowing the region to become a dumping ground for substandard vessels emphasising that poor compliance could lead to accidents and incidents with far-reaching national, regional, and even global implications.

The Minister further noted that effective port state control remains fundamental to unlocking the full potential of the blue economy, particularly in a region where the majority of ships calling at ports are foreign-flagged rather than locally owned.

The Bureau of Ministers, Oyetola explained, would review and endorse the records of the 15th Port State Control Committee Meeting to ensure that officers are well empowered to fulfil their statutory duties, reiterating that the Abuja MoU must continue to act as a catalyst for safer shipping practices, stronger compliance, and deeper technical cooperation among member states.

He assured that Nigeria remains ready to share its expertise and collaborate on initiatives aimed at improving the effectiveness of port state control in West and Central Africa.

The Minister also underscored the need to strengthen the Abuja MoU Secretariat, calling on member states to meet their financial obligations and demonstrate readiness to host its programmes. These contributions, he noted, are vital to sustaining the Secretariat’s efficiency and ensuring that it can effectively coordinate regional efforts.

As part of Nigeria’s broader maritime diplomacy, Oyetola used the opportunity to seek the support of fellow African ministers for Nigeria’s candidature in the forthcoming International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council elections under Category C.