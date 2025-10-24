Germany Promises Continued Support For Nigeria’s Anti-terrorism Fight

Germany has reiterated its commitment to strengthening its partnership with Nigeria, describing the West African nation as a vital ally in Africa’s development and stability.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annett Günther, outlined a roadmap for bilateral relations covering security, economic development, education, energy, and cultural exchange.

“Germany will continue to stand with Nigeria in the fight against terrorism,” Günther said,

She announced that the Nigerian-German Binational Commission would meet in Berlin in less than two weeks, calling the event “a landmark occasion to accelerate bilateral cooperation.”

“Less than two weeks from now, the joint Nigerian-German Binational Commission will be held in Berlin, led by the two Foreign Ministers.

“This commission aims to take our relations to another level,” she said.

Marking 65 years of diplomatic ties, the envoy emphasised the historic and evolving nature of both nations’ relationship.

“Germany recognised Nigerian independence and established diplomatic relations right away.

“Ever since, the relations have been close and cordial, but now, especially with the Binational Commission underway, they are getting more and more intense,” she noted.

Günther noted that recent high-level visits underscored Nigeria’s importance in Germany’s Africa policy.

“In December 2024, German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Abuja and Lagos and met with President Tinubu. In May 2025, Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama Tuggar met with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Berlin, making Nigeria one of the first African countries to engage the new German government,” she said.

Drawing parallels between the two nations, she said, “Both Nigeria and Germany are Federal Republics, the most populous in their region and the most powerful economies on their continents.

“We share the same values: we are both freedom-loving and democratic. And we want the world to be governed through the strength of the law, and not the law of the strongest.”

The ambassador said Germany’s current foreign policy, guided by the motto “Security, Freedom and Prosperity,” reflects its global outlook.

She condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “nothing but an imperialistic war of aggression,” warning that its destabilising influence also affects Africa.

“Russia aims to undermine free and democratic societies in Europe as well as in Africa,” she said.

On trade and investment, Günther reported that Nigeria remains Germany’s second-largest trading partner in Sub-Saharan Africa, with trade volumes rising by 30 per cent this year.

“Germany is shifting into growth mode again,” she said, citing progress in digitisation, infrastructure, education, and renewable energy. “There are more than 90 German companies active in Nigeria, indirectly creating about 17,000 jobs.”

She highlighted two key projects under the partnership. “The Presidential Power Initiative with Siemens will add about seven gigawatts to Nigeria’s power grid,” she said, adding that collaboration in the gas sector would “reduce gas flaring and improve Nigeria’s CO? footprint.”

Security cooperation, she noted, remains a top priority.

“Germany will continue to stand with Nigeria in the fight against terrorism,” Günther said, announcing the launch of a Bilateral Annual Programme for military experts and forthcoming high-level military staff talks in Abuja.

Germany has also invested nearly €900,000 between 2024 and 2025 to support Nigerian law enforcement, providing training, equipment, and programmes targeting terrorism, kidnapping, human trafficking, and narcotics. She cited the “Supporting Police Accountability and Transformation Project” with the UNDP as a flagship reform initiative.

Addressing instability in Nigeria’s Northeast, the envoy said Germany continues to back reconstruction and livelihood projects in communities affected by Boko Haram. “A prosperous and secure Nigeria is also in Germany’s interest,” she said.

Günther expressed concern over the country’s humanitarian situation, noting that “around 31 million people are acutely food insecure, and approximately 3.5 million children are at risk of severe malnutrition.”

She reaffirmed Germany’s support in food security, health, and flood mitigation but urged Nigeria to take stronger leadership. “It is crucial that Nigeria assumes greater responsibility for protection, food security, and stability.”

Rejecting traditional donor-recipient models, she stressed that modern development cooperation is based on equality.

“Aside from genuinely believing in equitable development everywhere in the world, we are also hoping to contribute to Nigeria’s and Africa’s stability and prosperity.”

The ambassador also revealed that the German Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos issued about “1,400 long-term and 6,200 short-term visas in 2024,” with numbers expected to increase.

“The German missions remain committed to furthering the bilateral relations by granting visas to properly documented applications,” she said.

On cultural ties, Günther announced that the Goethe Institute in Abuja would expand its language programs and deepen collaboration with Nigeria’s dynamic film industry.