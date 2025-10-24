EFCC Arrests 792 Suspects In Investment, Crypto Fraud Crackdown

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has pledged necessary support to ensure the Judiciary operates as a truly independent and effective justice system. Governor Fubara gave the assurance while formally declaring open the 2025/2026 Legal Year at a special Court Session at the State High Court Complex in Port Harcourt, recently.

He expressed satisfaction not only with the event’s success but also with the Bar and Bench’s commitment to advancing the integrity of the judicial system.

The Governor said that the Rivers State Judiciary ranks among the best in Nigeria, adding that it features some of the brightest judicial minds who courageously interpret and apply the law with a high sense of justice.

He reminded the lawyers, that as ministers in the temple of justice, they are under oath to conduct themselves honestly in their practice of the law before the courts, to uphold the rule of law and advance the course of justice at all times.

“Similarly, every judge is under a judicial oath to provide equal justice to all persons according to law to the best of their knowledge and ability without fear, favour, or affection”, he said.

He stressed that the judicial oath is not composed of mere words but demands that judges act with moral courage to resist pressure, and ensure that both friends and foes have access to equal and impartial justice.

He, therefore, requested that all courts, inferior or superior, should perform their duties with courage, adjudicate and interpret the laws and cases in ways that promote substantial justice, democracy, and citizens’ fundamental rights.

The Governor, however, declared that the political crisis is now over, with all parties fully reconciled, and his administration back on its feet, affirming that he holds no grudges or ill feelings toward anyone.

He stated that the administration is now re-energised and has resumed the implementation of people-centric policies, programmes, and projects with greater determination to achieve the developmental milestones set to enhance the well-being of the people of Rivers State.Governor Fubara reiterated his commitment to work with the State House of Assembly, the Judiciary, and other stakeholders to recover lost ground, sustain peace and accelerate development of the state.

He also appreciated the Chief Judge for providing functional, effective leadership, exceptional courage, and an unwavering determination to ensure justice is served to all who seek the aid of the courts.

Speaking earlier during the thanksgiving service at the Corpus Christi Catholic Cathedral, Port Harcourt, Governor Fubara called on the Judiciary to remain steadfast as a “true temple of justice”, urging the courts not to let the innocent suffer unjustly. In his remarks, Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi, highlighted the absence of a Committee on Prerogative of Mercy in the state, which, he said has contributed significantly to congestion in custodial centres. He noted that the non-reduction of sentences for inmates, including 493 male and 15 female death-row prisoners, is beyond the Chief Judge’s powers, and called for government intervention.

He thanked the Governor for the support given to the Judiciary so far, and solicited for more encouragement to reduce the pressures judicial officers face in the performance of their duties. Also speaking, Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Port Harcourt Branch, Mrs. Cordelia Eke, said the 2024–2025 legal year began with optimism but was soon overshadowed by political and institutional turbulence.

She noted that the state of emergency and suspension of key elected officials disrupted democratic governance and tested the resilience of the justice system. “The absence of an Attorney General caused serious delays in justice delivery, unprocessed legal applications, and financial losses,” Eke stated.According to her, the situation underscored the urgent need to fortify laws that protect institutions and ensure that the justice system continues to function even in difficult times.

Speaking on behalf of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), Chief Onueze Okocha (SAN), expressed concern over the battered image of the Judiciary, lamenting that many Nigerians have lost faith in the courts due to inconsistent judgments and prolonged case delays.He urged judges to resist personal interests that could influence their professional conduct, calling for renewed integrity and faster dispensation of justice.

Earlier in his homily during the thanksgiving service, Apostolic Administrator, Catholic Diocese of Port Harcourt, Right Reverend Patrick S. Eluke, urged members of the legal profession to uphold moral and spiritual integrity in their practice, reminding them of their “sacred duty” to ensure that justice reflects honesty, compassion, and fairness.

He cautioned against hypocrisy, rivalry, and unhealthy competition within the legal profession, stressing that true justice must protect the vulnerable and remain unswayed by material or political influence.

He further called on elected leaders to demonstrate patriotism and accountability to the people who entrusted them with power, noting that democracy and justice thrive only where integrity and fairness prevail.

The Governor read the First Reading from 2 Chronicles 19: 5-9; while the Chief Judge took the 2nd Reading from Psalm 100: 1-5. Highlights of the event were presentation of gifts to the Governor, his Deputy, Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Martin Amaewhule, and the Chief Judge as well as prayers for the Government, the Judiciary, the State and the Country.