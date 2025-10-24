New INEC Chair Pledges Free, Fair, Credible Polls

The newly sworn-in Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, has vowed to restore credibility and public confidence in the country’s electoral system, declaring his appointment as a “divine” call to serve the nation.

Speaking shortly after his inauguration by the President at the State House yesterday, Amupitan declared that his mission was clear — to deliver free, fair, and credible elections while deepening democratic values across the nation.

During his first official meeting with the commission’s directors, he stressed that achieving INEC’s mandate would hinge on teamwork, discipline, and integrity within the institution.

“Our mandate is clear, and what is it? To deliver free, fair, and credible elections that reflect the will of the Nigerian people. To achieve this, we must work together as a team,” he stated.

Addressing INEC staff and directors, the don pledged to uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability.

“As we mark the beginning of the new chapter, I want to assure you of my commitment to upholding the highest standard of integrity, transparency, and discipline in all our operations,” he said.

Turning his attention to the upcoming Anambra State governorship election, the INEC chairman described it as a defining moment for the commission.

“The upcoming Anambra state governorship election is not just another electoral exercise. It represents a pivot opportunity for us to demonstrate our commitment to free, fair, and credible elections,” he declared.

“The eyes of the nation are upon us, and it is our duty to rise to that occasion.

“Credibility in our election is paramount, and we must ensure that every voter feels confident that their vote will count. Because that is a constitutional task. And let’s restore back the confidence of every voter that whenever there is an election, their vote will count,” Amupitan added.

The don also made staff welfare a central part of his agenda, acknowledging that the commission’s workforce plays a vital role in ensuring credible elections.

“For me, staff welfare is going to be my priority. We are going to be expecting so much from you, so your welfare is going to be a priority.

“We’ll work assiduously and tirelessly to ensure that our working conditions are conducive and that our staff are equipped with the necessary resources to excel,” the INEC chairman assured.

The chairman, accompanied by his wife, children, and senior officials from the University of Jos, expressed gratitude to his academic colleagues who celebrated his appointment.

“I was told that the whole university got shut down out of excitement. One of theirs is now given this very heckling and important responsibility of heading this commission at this time,” he said.

Despite the weight of his new responsibilities, he said he was ready for the challenge.

“The places I’ve gone to, including some national commissioners, they were saying, I don’t envy you. But let me say that I am excited about the journey ahead.

“Together, let us uphold the values of democracy and work tirelessly for the credibility of our elections,” the don said.

He concluded his remarks on a reflective note, describing his appointment as part of a divine plan.

“Maybe if I had a choice, I would say I would not come here. But from all the indications, I could see that God is moving in this country, and my coming is divine.

“If God says go, who are you to say I’m not going? I’m here because I have a role to play to ensure that a new Nigeria is born. And of course, you know, INEC has a very, very important role to play in this quest.

“God bless you all, and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he concluded.