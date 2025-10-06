Fubara Mourns Arise TV Anchor, Somtochukwu

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed shock and sadness over the heartbreaking demise of the 29-year old brilliant lawyer and exceptional personality in Nigeria’s bustling media industry, Ms Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu.

Somtochukwu was reportedly killed on Monday, September 29, 2025, during a robbery incident in her residence within the Katampe precinct of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Governor described the Arise TV anchor as one of the shining stars that our dear State bequeathed to Nigeria and the world.

According to him, she was not just a distinguished Journalist; she was an embodiment of kindness, humility, brilliance, resilience, and hope of a brighter future for Nigerian youths.

“Her voice on ARISE News Television was an inspiration to millions, her passion for Justice reflected in her legal mind; and her humiilty and persistence while probing for the truth, a latent pointer to her professionalism.

“Therefore, losing Sommie at this time is an unwholesome tragedy to her family, our dear Rivers State, and indeed, our country.

“We regret the circumstances of this unfortunate incident, knowing that the vacuum created by her death cannot be filled.

“We, however, take solace in the fact that the Federal Government has ordered the appropriate security agencies to ensure that justice is served in this case.

On behalf his family, the Government and good people of Rivers State, the Governor condoled with the Maduagwu and ARISE News families, relatives and friends, sayiing “we collectively mourn the passing of a shining star and colossus in the Media Landscape”.