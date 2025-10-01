FTAN Marks Tourism Day With March, Awards

The Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) and other stakeholders have praised the organisers of the “Made in Nigeria Conferences and Exhibitions” for their efforts and consistency in boosting the Small and Medium Enterprise (SMES) in Nigeria, as well as patronages of Nigerian Made Goods.

President of the PHCCIMA, Dr. Chinyere Woka, said this during the opening ceremony of the 15 edition of the “Made in Nigeria Conferences and Exhibitions” in Port Harcourt, stated that for 15 years the event has not only boosted the development of the SMEs sector in the country, but also encouraged young people to become enterpreneurs.

Woka, who was represented by Surveyor Emmanuel Ogbonda, particularly praised the convener of the conference, Mr. Uche Onochie, for his consistency within the past 15 years.

He said the annual conferences and exhibitions have not only showcased Nigerian products to the world, but also boosted patronage.

The PHCCIMA President also described the Small and Medium Enterprise as the pillar of economic development, stressing that the solution to the development of the Nigerian economy lies in the hands of the common people.

She also urged young people to embrace farming, saying it is the only way to go, especially in Africa and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, leaders at the conference are canvassing for investment in smart agriculture in order to attract young people.

They also called on young people to embrace farming and agriculture, saying the future of Nigeria and Africa as a whole depends on farming.

They said, “mass investment in agriculture by youths will make food available and cheaper.”

The leaders also stressed the need for Nigerians to patronise made in Nigeria goods instead of depending on foreign made goods.

While declaring the conference open, it’s convener, Mr. Uche Onochie, said the future of Africa lies on smart farming and agriculture.

He said technology-driven agriculture will make farming appealing to the younger generation, describing farming as the future of Nigeria and Africa.

According to him, “technology will make food cheaper as well as help farmers to deal with less stress”, adding that “time has come for farmers to embrace technology to improve their farming.”

Onochie, who assured farmers at the event that the conference will amplify their voices, assured them of support.

He also stressed the need for young people to look inward into agriculture, and the need for investment in storage system, manpower development, and digital marketing of agricultural products.

According ro him, the theme for the conference, “Future of Technology and Agriculture”, will run for the next five years.

He also stressed the need for Nigerians to patronize made in Nigeria goods.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Maurice Ogolo, said his ministry is taking the issue of agriculture seriously, and encouraged young people to go into farming.

Other dignitaries at the event also called for introduction of technology into farming, saying that “without mechanisation of agriculture, the nation (Nigeria) will continue to experience food shortages.”

By: John Bibor, Birane Progress, & Igwe Fortune