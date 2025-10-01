Eight Young Nigerian Entrepreneurs Win N2.4m In Youth Enterprise Challenge

Eight young Nigerian Entrepreneurs have won N2.4 million in a Youth Sustainable Enterprise Challenge competition.

The event, which held in Rivers State, was funded by the British Council in partnership with King’s Trust International, and delivered by Entrepreneurial Development Initiative (ENDIP).

The award of N2.4 million in seed funding was to eight young entrepreneurs in Rivers State under the Youth Sustainable Enterprise Challenge Programme (YSECP).

YSECP supports young Nigerians to develop sustainable businesses, build entrepreneurial skills, and contribute to local economic growth.

Each winner received ¦ 300,000 to scale their business ideas following a competitive pitch process.

In her welcome address, the Executive Director, ENDIP, Mrs. Lilian Ari, said the organisation has in the past 25 years stayed true to its vision of developing 10,000 enterprises capable of generating 30,000 jobs in the country by 2030.

“Our mission has been simple but powerful: to give young people the tools, training, mentorship, finance and network they need to turn ideas into thriving businesses.

“From vocational skills to business incubation, from micro credit to venture equity, we have walked this journey with thousands of young people and today we celebrate the next generation of change makers”, Mrs. Ari said.

She also stressed the need for multinational corporations operating in the region, including oil companies, Banks and others, to develop the entrepreneurial skills of the youth.

The Tide learnt that each of the eight winners will get a sum of N300,000 each.

Speaking with newsmen, the Director Programmes, British Council, Mr. Chikodi Onyemerela, said the organisation in conjunction with the King’s Trust International has been making efforts to develop the entrepreneurial skills of young Nigerians.

He said the programme was to create opportunities for the participants to develop skills that will be useful to them.

Onyemerela, who described Nigeria as a vast country with unlimited resources, also stressed the need for corporate organisations and governments to invest in skills development of young people in the country.

He said by doing this, insecurity and other social vices will be checked in the country.

He also urged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the opportunities to improve themselves and the society.

Onyemerela, who was the guest of honour at the occasion, noted that the British Council has organised similar programmes in Enugu, Abuja, Lagos, Owerri, and other parts of the country.

According to him, the participants will be assisted through mentoring and other support programmes to enable them nurture their skills.

Speaking with newsmen, the Chairman, Joint Association of Persons With Disabilities, Enugu State Chapter, Mr. Onyebuchi Mba, said majority of the members of the Association in Enugu State have benefited from the programme, adding that it was the reason he was in Port Harcourt to show solidarity with them.

He said partnership between the British Council, King’s Trust International, and ENDIP has established a sustainable development ideology that should be appreciated by all concerned.

Also speaking, some of the participants and winners of the final business pitch and grant awards, expressed excitement over the programme and pledged to make judicious use of their money.

By; John Bibor