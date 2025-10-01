Rivers
VC Reveals Impact Of AI Among Scholars
The Acting Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Port Harcourt, Prof. Okechuku Onuchuku, has revealed valuable insights on how scholars can thrive in an AI-driven country.
He gave the insights recently at the 40th Conference of English Scholars Association of Nigeria (ESAN) in conjunction with the English and Literary Studies tagged “Advancing the frontiers of Digital Humanities Research in English and Literary Studies.”
Commenting of the theme of rhe conference, “Teaching English and Literary Studies in Nigeria’s Tertiary Institutions in The Era of AI”, Prof. Onuchuku said “it provides a roadmap for navgating the challenges, as well as opportunities being presented in AI and prepared to impact knowledge on humanity.”
In her speech, the Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Prof. Ibiere Ken-Maduako said the theme of the Conference is apt considering the role AI is playing in the country.
Prof Maduako, who is the Dean faculty of Humanities, IAUE, called on participants to use the opportunity to contribute towards enhancement of knowledge.
“As I speak, members of the faculty and Institution’s Management are elated over the successful hosting of the Conference.
“It was made possible based on the support the VC, staff and students accorded us”, he said.
Highlights of the conference included induction of new members, presentation of papers by scholars from different higher Institutions in Nigeria, which reveales benefits of AI.
“I’m optimistic that the conference will achieve its set goals: students are expected to participate actively and leverage on the gains to improve” Maduako said.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Rivers
FTAN Marks Tourism Day With March, Awards
The Rivers State Chapter of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) joined the global community to celebrate the 2025 World Tourism Day with a march through the streets of Port Harcourt, recently.
They used the opportunity to welcome the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, his Deputy and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.
The celebration themed “Tourism and Peace: Pathway to Sustainable Transformation,” underscored the strategic role of tourism in economic growth and social development.
Speaking at the event, the Rivers State FTAN Coordinator, Mr. Iminabo Princewill, reaffirmed the association’s readiness to collaborate with the State Government to expand the economic impact of tourism in the State.
“This year’s theme highlights how sustainable tourism can transform societies. FTAN is prepared to partner with the Rivers State Government to create long-term, impactful initiatives that will not only attract visitors, but also generate employment and preserve our cultural heritage”, Princewill said.
Highlight of the day’s event included a guided tour of SaveALife Mission Hospital, a world-class medical facility in Port Harcourt recognised for its excellence in medical tourism, which showcases Rivers State as a growing hub for healthcare-driven tourism in Nigeria and West Africa.
FTAN also presented special awards to distinguished individuals and institutions for their contributions to tourism development.
Among those awarded are the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, who received the prestigious award of “Most Tourism-Friendly Governor.”
Governor Fubara was applauded for his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development, cultural heritage promotion, and investor-friendly policies that enhance the tourism sector in the State.
In their various responses, the awardees expressed gratitude for the recognition accorded them, and pledged their continuous support for tourism-related projects, noting that the sector remains key to diversifying the state’s economy beyond oil and gas.
The event drew stakeholders from the hospitality industry, travel operators, cultural promoters and health tourism promoters, who were all united in showcasing Rivers State’s immense potential as a premier destination for leisure, business, and medical tourism in Nigeria.
By; Soibi Max-Alalibo
Rivers
PHCCIMA, Others Laud ‘Made In Nigeria Conferences, Exhibitions’ Organisers
The Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) and other stakeholders have praised the organisers of the “Made in Nigeria Conferences and Exhibitions” for their efforts and consistency in boosting the Small and Medium Enterprise (SMES) in Nigeria, as well as patronages of Nigerian Made Goods.
President of the PHCCIMA, Dr. Chinyere Woka, said this during the opening ceremony of the 15 edition of the “Made in Nigeria Conferences and Exhibitions” in Port Harcourt, stated that for 15 years the event has not only boosted the development of the SMEs sector in the country, but also encouraged young people to become enterpreneurs.
Woka, who was represented by Surveyor Emmanuel Ogbonda, particularly praised the convener of the conference, Mr. Uche Onochie, for his consistency within the past 15 years.
He said the annual conferences and exhibitions have not only showcased Nigerian products to the world, but also boosted patronage.
The PHCCIMA President also described the Small and Medium Enterprise as the pillar of economic development, stressing that the solution to the development of the Nigerian economy lies in the hands of the common people.
She also urged young people to embrace farming, saying it is the only way to go, especially in Africa and Nigeria.
Meanwhile, leaders at the conference are canvassing for investment in smart agriculture in order to attract young people.
They also called on young people to embrace farming and agriculture, saying the future of Nigeria and Africa as a whole depends on farming.
They said, “mass investment in agriculture by youths will make food available and cheaper.”
The leaders also stressed the need for Nigerians to patronise made in Nigeria goods instead of depending on foreign made goods.
While declaring the conference open, it’s convener, Mr. Uche Onochie, said the future of Africa lies on smart farming and agriculture.
He said technology-driven agriculture will make farming appealing to the younger generation, describing farming as the future of Nigeria and Africa.
According to him, “technology will make food cheaper as well as help farmers to deal with less stress”, adding that “time has come for farmers to embrace technology to improve their farming.”
Onochie, who assured farmers at the event that the conference will amplify their voices, assured them of support.
He also stressed the need for young people to look inward into agriculture, and the need for investment in storage system, manpower development, and digital marketing of agricultural products.
According ro him, the theme for the conference, “Future of Technology and Agriculture”, will run for the next five years.
He also stressed the need for Nigerians to patronize made in Nigeria goods.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Maurice Ogolo, said his ministry is taking the issue of agriculture seriously, and encouraged young people to go into farming.
Other dignitaries at the event also called for introduction of technology into farming, saying that “without mechanisation of agriculture, the nation (Nigeria) will continue to experience food shortages.”
By: John Bibor, Birane Progress, & Igwe Fortune
Rivers
Eight Young Nigerian Entrepreneurs Win N2.4m In Youth Enterprise Challenge
Eight young Nigerian Entrepreneurs have won N2.4 million in a Youth Sustainable Enterprise Challenge competition.
The event, which held in Rivers State, was funded by the British Council in partnership with King’s Trust International, and delivered by Entrepreneurial Development Initiative (ENDIP).
The award of N2.4 million in seed funding was to eight young entrepreneurs in Rivers State under the Youth Sustainable Enterprise Challenge Programme (YSECP).
YSECP supports young Nigerians to develop sustainable businesses, build entrepreneurial skills, and contribute to local economic growth.
Each winner received ¦ 300,000 to scale their business ideas following a competitive pitch process.
In her welcome address, the Executive Director, ENDIP, Mrs. Lilian Ari, said the organisation has in the past 25 years stayed true to its vision of developing 10,000 enterprises capable of generating 30,000 jobs in the country by 2030.
“Our mission has been simple but powerful: to give young people the tools, training, mentorship, finance and network they need to turn ideas into thriving businesses.
“From vocational skills to business incubation, from micro credit to venture equity, we have walked this journey with thousands of young people and today we celebrate the next generation of change makers”, Mrs. Ari said.
She also stressed the need for multinational corporations operating in the region, including oil companies, Banks and others, to develop the entrepreneurial skills of the youth.
The Tide learnt that each of the eight winners will get a sum of N300,000 each.
Speaking with newsmen, the Director Programmes, British Council, Mr. Chikodi Onyemerela, said the organisation in conjunction with the King’s Trust International has been making efforts to develop the entrepreneurial skills of young Nigerians.
He said the programme was to create opportunities for the participants to develop skills that will be useful to them.
Onyemerela, who described Nigeria as a vast country with unlimited resources, also stressed the need for corporate organisations and governments to invest in skills development of young people in the country.
He said by doing this, insecurity and other social vices will be checked in the country.
He also urged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the opportunities to improve themselves and the society.
Onyemerela, who was the guest of honour at the occasion, noted that the British Council has organised similar programmes in Enugu, Abuja, Lagos, Owerri, and other parts of the country.
According to him, the participants will be assisted through mentoring and other support programmes to enable them nurture their skills.
Speaking with newsmen, the Chairman, Joint Association of Persons With Disabilities, Enugu State Chapter, Mr. Onyebuchi Mba, said majority of the members of the Association in Enugu State have benefited from the programme, adding that it was the reason he was in Port Harcourt to show solidarity with them.
He said partnership between the British Council, King’s Trust International, and ENDIP has established a sustainable development ideology that should be appreciated by all concerned.
Also speaking, some of the participants and winners of the final business pitch and grant awards, expressed excitement over the programme and pledged to make judicious use of their money.
By; John Bibor
Trending
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
We Are Elevated Through Plethora Of Projects —- Obagi HCDT Board … As Senator Attributes Success To PIA
-
Business3 days ago
NCAA Certifies Elin Group Aircraft Maintenance
-
Sports14 hours ago
CAFCL: Finidi Laud Players Over Impressive Performance
-
Maritime3 days ago
Customs To Scan 200 Containers Per Hour At Apapa Port
-
Rivers3 days ago
ECOWAS Parliament Adopts AI In Lawmaking
-
News3 days ago
NIGERIA AT 65: FUBARA HARPS ON UNITY, PEACE
-
Opinion3 days ago
184 Days of the Locust in Rivers State
-
News3 days ago
FG moves to avert fuel supply crisis, promises stability