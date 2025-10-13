ASUU Begins Two-Week Strike Today 

The Academic Staff Union of Universities yesterday declared a two-week total and comprehensive warning strike across all public universities in Nigeria.

The announcement was made yesterday by the National President of the Union, Prof. Chris Piwuna, at a press briefing at the University of Abuja, Abuja.

This follows the expiration of the two-week ultimatum they gave the Federal Government to meet their lingering demands.

The latest standoff between the university lecturers and the Federal Government comes despite ongoing negotiations aimed at averting another round of industrial action in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

ASUU President at a press briefing in Abuja yesterday said, “Compatriots of the press, it goes without saying that there is nothing sufficient on ground to stop the implementation of the ASUU-NEC’s resolution to embark on a two-week warning strike at the expiry of the 14-day notice given on the 28th September 2025.

“Consequently, all branches of ASUU are hereby directed to withdraw their services with effect from midnight on Monday, the 13th October, 2025.

“The warning strike shall be total and comprehensive as agreed at the last NEC meeting.”

Last Wednesday, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, disclosed in Abuja that the government had entered the final phase of talks with ASUU and other unions to resolve lingering disputes over welfare, funding, and the implementation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement.

Alausa noted that the Tinubu administration had already made significant progress with the release of N50bn for the payment of Earned Academic Allowances, while another N150bn had been captured in the 2025 budget for needs assessment, to be disbursed in three tranches.

“They (lecturers) deserve to be paid well, and our academic and non-academic staff deserve improved welfare,” he said.

“But we can’t give everything at once. What matters is our sincerity and commitment to substantial improvements in their conditions,” he added

He added that promotion arrears and other outstanding allowances, including teaching and wage awards, had been addressed, while remaining obligations would be cleared by 2026.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to sustainable peace in the education sector, Alausa appealed to the unions to exercise patience and embrace dialogue instead of resorting to strikes.

“We have resolved many of these issues, and we are at the final stage — the condition of service,” he said.

“This government is sincere and has demonstrated that over the last two years. Please bear with us.”

Alausa also revealed that, for the first time, the Solicitor-General of the Federation and officials of the Ministry of Justice were directly involved in the negotiation process to ensure legal soundness and enforceability of the agreements.

But ASUU president, Prof. Chris Piwuna, criticised the Ministry of Education for what he described as its habitual delay in addressing critical issues affecting university lecturers.

He said, “Their ultimatum expires on Sunday, and after that, there will be a warning strike unless something substantial comes out from the government. So, in the next 48 hours, we expect to receive something substantial from the government.

“Then, we can go back to our members and ask, ‘Do you think this is sufficient for us to hold on?’ and we will do what our members ask us to do.”