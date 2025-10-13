News
RHI: 1,000 RIVERS WOMEN RECEIVE GRANTS TO BOOST SMALL BUSINESSES …… As First Lady Flags-Off Economic Empowerment Scheme
No fewer than 1,000 women across the 23 local government areas of Rivers State have benefited from the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Women Economic Empowerment Programme, receiving small business recapitalisation grants aimed at expanding their ventures, supporting their families, and strengthening local communities.
The empowerment scheme, implemented in collaboration with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, and supported by the Rivers State Government, was officially launched at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday.
The RHI Women Economic Empowerment Programme is part of a broader national initiative targeting 18,500 women across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, represented by wife of the Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, explained that the financial support was a grant, not a loan, intended to strengthen women-owned businesses.
“Each beneficiary will receive ?50,000 to recapitalize her business,” she said. “This grant is not to be repaid. When you empower a woman, you empower a household, a community, and indeed, a nation.”
Senator Tinubu expressed appreciation to the Tony Elumelu Foundation for its ?1 billion donation to the programme, which has made the grants available to more women across the country.
Lady Valerie Fubara highlighted the Rivers State Government’s ongoing efforts in supporting families through agricultural, economic, and educational initiatives, describing them as complementary to the RHI’s empowerment goals.
She urged the beneficiaries to use the funds wisely to grow their businesses and improve their families’ livelihoods, commending Senator Tinubu for her vision and compassion.
“Senator Oluremi Tinubu has shown remarkable dedication to uplifting women,” Lady Valerie Fubara said. “Her leadership continues to inspire positive change across the nation.”
She said her husband and Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, is showing more support for the programme and has increased the number of beneficiaries in the State from 500 to 1,000, as a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to economic inclusion.
“His Excellency believes that empowerment must be value-targeted,” Lady Valerie Fubara added. “I also urge you, recipients, to utilize the proceeds from this partnership to support beneficial ventures that will make for economic improvements in your families.”
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Ordu, commended both Senator Tinubu and Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara for complementing the state government’s development efforts, and urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of their grants.
Also speaking at the event, Justice Mary Odili (rtd) applauded the Renewed Hope Initiative for creating opportunities that uplift citizens across sectors, noting the overwhelming turnout as a testament to the programme’s impact.
“The joy on the faces of these women today shows how deeply this empowerment has touched lives,” she remarked.
In her welcome address, State Coordinator, RHI, Hon Tonye Briggs-Oniyide, said that the women beneficiaries have been selected through a meticulous and transparent process from across the 23 local government areas, thanking them for their resilience and support to the government.
She charged the beneficiaries to make good use of the grant so as to enhance the economic prosperity of their families and communities.
Highlights of the event were the presentation of the grants to the beneficiaries by Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, and free medical outreach that provided attendees with essential health checks and treatments.
Rivers NIPR Gets New Executive
The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Rivers State Chapter, has inaugurated a new Executive Council to pilot the affairs of the institute for the next two years.
The new Executive Council was elected during the maiden edition of the Rivers Public Relations Week and Annual General meeting held last Friday, in Port Harcourt.
The re-election marked a historic moment as members of the chapter converged to chart a new course for professional excellence, ethical standards, and the advancement of public relations practice in the State.
This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the institute, Ayodeji Emmanuel Afelumo, at the weekend.
The Registrar and Secretary to the NIPR Governing Council, Chief Uzoma Onyegbadue, who swore in the officers charged them to redouble their efforts in upholding professional integrity and excellence in public relations practices.
The officers re-elected for the second term include Rev. Francis Asuk as chairman, Dr. Parry Saroh Benson (Vice Chairman), Mr. Felix Tamuno (Secretary), Alhaja Ayo Odungweru (Treasurer), and Edna Alete as Financial Secretary.
Those with fresh tenure are Dr. Helen Chimezie who was elected as the Assistant Secretary, Mr. Ayodeji Emmanuel Afelumo (Public Relations Officer), and Mrs. Ngowari Oba as Welfare Officer, following the tenure expiration of the former officers.
In his acceptance remarks, Rev. Asuk expressed gratitude to members for their confidence and pledged to uphold the ideals of the institute, promote professional development, and foster partnerships that would further enhance the visibility of public relations in Rivers State and beyond.
The Rivers Public Relations Week is the first of its kind organised by a State chapter of the institute and it provided a platform for practitioners, scholars, and stakeholders to engage in knowledge-sharing, networking, and discussions on the evolving role of public relations in governance, business, and society.
The statement added that the Rivers State Chapter of the NIPR looks forward to a new era of purposeful leadership, innovation, and impact under the stewardship of its newly inaugurated executive council.
Falana Gives Ken Saro-Wiwa, Others Clean Bill Of Health …As Activist Decries Marginalisation Of Ogoni People p6 lead
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana(SAN) has apparently exonerated the slain writer and environmental rights activist, Mr Ken Saro-Wiwa and his eight Ogoni kinsmen of the murder charge which led to their execution by hanging by the Gen Sani Abacha military junta on November 10, 1995.
This is even as a human rights activist, Evangelist Caroline Nagbo, has decried the spate of marginalisation against Ogoni people in Nigeria and Rivers State, saying, in spite of the struggles, sacrifices and contributions of the Ogoni people, they have continued to be marginalised, particularly in politics.
Falana, who bared his mind in a keynote address during the 30th Anniversary of the Ken Saro-Wiwa Memorial Lecture at Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt on Friday, said the Ogoni nine never committed the crime for which they were hanged by the Federal Government.
On her part, Nagbo noted in a goodwill message at the event that despite the Ogoni people’s contributions, struggles and sacrifices, they continue to face exclusion and intimidation.
She decried a situation where people who hated Ken Saro-Wiwa during his lifetime, equally hate Ogoni people, because they consider them as very intelligent, stressing that instead of giving them political power, stooges are rather favoured.
According to her, Ogoni people must continue to speak out and agitate for their rights.
Nagbo further noted that the name of Ken Saro-Wiwa always evokes environment, minority and politics, emphasising that the legacies of the late environmental rights activist have continued to inspire and motivate the Ogoni people, and highlighted the significance of his birthday, which coincides with the Ogoni struggle for self-determination, environmental justice, and human rights.
She said the Federal Government’s treatment of Ken Saro-Wiwa’s memory and the Ogoni people is a reflection of the country’s flawed political system, and criticised politicians for their absence at events commemorating Ken Saro-Wiwa’s birthday and even illegal execution, attributing it to the marginalisation and intimidation faced by the Ogoni people.
“If you identify with Ken Saro-Wiwa and the Ogoni struggle, you are the enemy of the state, and that is marginalisation and intimidation,” she said.
Nagbo further lamented that despite the Ogoni people’s contributions to the country’s struggle for democracy, they are yet to be adequately rewarded.
“Politically, up till now, an Ogoni individual has never been a Governor, and they are not ready to give it to us, even in the next 30 years.The same thing they did to Ken Saro-Wiwa is the same thing they are doing to the Ogoni sons and daughters. They are manipulating it,” she said.
Nagbo praised the consistency of fiery human rights lawyer, Femi Falana(SAN), in championing the cause of the Ogoni people, saying, even Ken Saro-Wiwa was known for his consistency.
The keynote speaker, Mr Femi Falana actually chronicled the circumstances surrounding the hanging of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight of his kinsmen on November 10, 1995, saying, they never committed the offence for which they were executed, and,therefore, deserve not only the recent pardon granted to them by the Federal Government but also exoneration and apology from the government.
Falana accused the state and Shell of masterminding the murder of four Ogoni sons, with the intent of roping in Ken Saro-Wiwa and the other Ogoni activists, saying, the execution of the Ogoni activists was premeditated.
According to him, when it was clear that the then Abacha military junta had already made up its mind to kill Ken Saro-Wiwa and others, the legal team defending them had no option than to withdraw from the trial in order not to give it legitimacy.
The human rights lawyer said the Ogoni people must be united today more than ever before to fight for their rights, stressing that the move for resumption of oil production in Ogoniland can only be justified when the ongoing cleanup of Ogoniland has attained an appreciable level.
He also applauded the siting of the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Ogoniland, but insisted that the university must employ Ogoni people to justify its establishment.
Falana said the time has come for the people of the Niger Delta region to demand accountability from the political class at all levels of governance in the region, saying, they are constitutionally empowered to find out how the 13 percent derivation funds and other funds are utilised.
According to him, the three percent fund stipulated and specified in the Petroleum Industry Act(PIA) is supposed to go directly to oil and gas bearing communities in the Niger Delta.
He also sympathised with Umuechem people for what befell them during the military regime, and decried a situation where oil companies failed in providing social amenities to the people, in spite of benefiting from the oil and gas deposits in their land.
He promised to set up a think tank of lawyers to advocate and ensure that oil and gas host communities in the country, particularly in the Niger Delta are provided social amenities.
Also, human rights and environment campaigner and one of the organisers of the event, Mr Celestine Akpobari thanked Femi Falana, Dr Nimo Bassey and other dignitaries and participants for gracing the event, which he described as the celebration of Ken Saro-Wiwa’s legacies.
He said the rush for the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland does not make any economic sense, and likened it to mopping the floor while the taps are open.
At the event, the panel of discussants consisted of Prof KialeeNyiayana of the University of Port Harcourt; Prof Lucky Akaruese of the University of Port Harcourt; Eze(Prof) Christian Akani of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education; and Leader of Ogoni People’s Assembly, Rev Probel Williams, while the moderator was Dr EmemOkon.
The discussants gave a good account of themselves, as they did not only dissect the keynote address presented by Femi Falana, giving more insights into it, but also did justice to the questions posed to them by the moderator, bordering on Ken Saro-Wiwa and his legacies, among other issues.
