VC Reveals Impact Of AI …As IAUE Hosts Conference

The Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Professor Okechukwu Onuchukwu, has revealed valuable insights on how scholars can thrive in an Artificial Intelligence ( AI) in the Country .

Speaking at the 40th Conference of English Scholars Association of Nigeria ( ESAN) in conjunction with the English and Literary Studies tagged “Advancing the Frontiers of Digital Humanities Research In English and Literary Studies” with the theme – Teaching English and Literary Studies In Nigeria Tertiary Institutions In The Era of AI. Prof Onuchukwu said the theme of the conference provides a roadmap for navigating the challenges as well as opportunities being presented by Artificial Intelligence.

The VC who was represented by the Director, Quality Assurance, Prof Levi Kalagbor hinted that the conference shouldn’t end at identifying social ,academic problems facing humanity but proffer solutions to better human existence.

Prof Onuchukwu insisted that Artificial Intelligence should be followed with the aim of averting problems for human race .

He noted that collaboration among the pillars of the Institution will be extended to research, teaching and community service, stressing that the essence of it cannot be over- emphasised.

According to him, the core values of the Institution anchored on excellence ,integrity and service will also not to be compromised.

“I encourage the organisers to embrace AI and use it for the advancement of humanity.

English scholars should implore AI tools that can enhance research, teaching and learning process, such as AI- driven content generation”, he said.

In his remarks, the President English Scholars Association of Nigeria(ESAN) Prof. Tajudeen Surakat stressed the importance of training and re- training of English scholars for greater contribution towards educational advancement of the society.

The ESAN President said it was part of their responsibilities by engaging in academic exercise as to become more prepared to impact knowledge on humanity.

In her speech the Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee ( LOC) of the conference Prof Ibiere Ken- Maduako said the theme of this year’ s conference is apt considering the role AI is playing in the society.

Prof Maduako, Dean Faculty of Humanities, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education called on participants to use the opportunity to contribute towards the enhancement of knowledge .

” As I speak members of my faculty and the Institution are happy for the successful hosting of the conference. It was made possible based on support the VC, staff and students had given.

Highlights of the event includes ; induction of new members

Presentation of papers by scholars from different higher institutions in Nigeria , revealing benefits of AI.

” I am optimistic that the conference will achieve its set goals. Students are expected to participate actively as to gain more academic skills” She stated.