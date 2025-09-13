Rivers CJ Tasks RSMDC Arbitrators To Be Neutral, Unbiased In Determining Cases

The Chief Judge of Rivers state, justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi has charged neutral arbitrators participating in the median edition of the first free settlement Alternative Dispute Resolution initiative organised by the state multi _Door Courthouse to be neutral and unbiased in adjudicating cases brought before them for determination.

Justice Amadi stated this while declaring open a one _week free settlement initiative program held at the chief judge ceremonial court complex held on Monday,in port Harcourt.

The state chief judge represented on the event by justice I.R.Minakiri said the essence of the initiative is to provide faster and lesser means of conflict resolution in the state.

According to him,ADR is the oldest practice in dispute resolution as its foundation is traceable to the bible ,using the moses model of dispute resolution and settlement approach,noting that conflicts can not be ruled out in human activities

He urged them to be intentional and have clear vision on cases brought before them and avoid ethnic and cultural colouration while discharging their sacred responsibility, nothing that those involved in peace making are regarded as true sons of God as recorded in the scripture.

The number one judiciary worker in the state use the opportunity to thank the neutrals for responding to call of duty and dispensing justice free of charge, noting that there huge contributions to peace building and conflict resolution in the state can not be overemphasized.

“You must be open minded and avoid being stereotype so that you can have a clear vision on the cases brought before you”

Earlier in his welcome address,the director, State multi _Door Court House, (RSMDC),victor Nweke,Esq said the

one-week free settlement initiative through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) was part of efforts to ease congestion in conventional courts.

Nweke encouraged the public to utilize the platform, particularly for commercial and family-related disputes and explained that the law establishing the institution empowers it to undertake such functions, adding that cases not concluded within the free settlement week would still be finalized under the same privilege.

He posisted that the hallmark of the conduct of the session is the neutrality and confidentiality and commended the arbitrators for the volunteering there time to dispense free justice and intermediate in conflict resolution in the state free of charge