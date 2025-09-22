Fubara Begins Afresh, Seeks Spiritual Support

Rivers State Governor, Sir SiminalayiFubara, has called on the church and people of the state to remain steadfast in prayers as he begins afresh the journey of governance.

The Governor, who resumed official duties following the expiration of the six-month emergency rule, said prayers and intercessions have been the pillar of his strength and will remain critical as he works to fulfill his mandate to the people.

Governor Fubara made the appeal on Sunday at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Opobo Town, headquarters of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, where he attended a thanksgiving service which was his first public outing since resumption of duties.

The service, part of the “2025 Harvest of Divine Possibilities” thanksgiving, also doubled as a personal moment of gratitude. The Governor explained that his mission was a quiet visit to return thanks to God for His faithfulness toward his family, Rivers State, and Nigeria at large.

“I am here together with my wife this first Sunday after the suspension of the state of emergency. We cannot thank God enough as a family. Our being here is private; we came simply to worship in our home church. When my story ends, this church will lead me to my next journey. So, it is important that I come here to say thank you quietly before the Almighty God for what He has done, what He is doing, and what He will continue to do, not just for me and my family, but for this State and Nigeria,” he said.

Governor Fubara thanked the people of Opobo for years of fasting and intercession on his behalf, stressing that their prayers had been answered. He likened prayers to deposits in a bank, whose dividends manifest in due season.

The Governor further underscored the importance of peace in fostering unity and development, aligning his remarks with the commemoration of the International Day of Peace.

“The greatest gift anyone can wish for is peace. Peace in the home prevents sickness and worry. Peace in the community attracts development. Peace within yourself promotes good health. Truly, peace is the most important thing. I urge everyone to hold peace dear as a symbol of unity and a foundation for the progress of our dear state,” he added.

Governor Fubara reaffirmed his rededication to the service of Rivers people, urging continued prayers and support for his administration as it charts a renewed course of leadership.

The church service featured special prayers led by Venerable Emmanuel Nwuju, Vicar of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, for the First Family, the success of the administration, and the peace and prosperity of Rivers State and Nigeria.

Governor Fubara was accompanied by his wife, Lady Valerie SiminalayiFubara; Chief of Staff, Dr. Edison Ehie; and other stakeholders, including Chief OrisOnyiri, AmaopuseniboFubara Hart, Hon. Damiete Herbert Miller, and Chief Theodore Georgewill. Also present were the Executive Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Council, Barrister James A. James; his Vice, Mrs. Gladys Daniel Legg-Jack; and other dignitaries.