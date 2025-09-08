Diri Appoints New HoS For Bayelsa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has approved the appointment of Dr. Wisdom Ebiye Sawyer, as Head of the Civil Service of the state.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, who disclosed this in a statement, said Sawyer, who until his appointment, was the Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Health, was necessitated by the retirement of the immediate past Head of Service, Barr. (Mrs.) Biobelemoye Charles-Onyema, on August 31, 2025.

The Governor’s spokesman said the new HoS joined the Bayelsa civil service on June 8, 1998 as a Medical Officer.

Born on May 14, 1970 in Odi Community, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state, the new Head of Service began his education at Twon School, and later attended Okrika Grammar School, where he sat for the West African School Certificate examinations in 1986.

In 1988, Sawyer gained admission at the University of Port Harcourt, Choba, Rivers State, where he studied and obtained the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree in 1996.

He also attended the University of Lagos for a Master’s degree in Public Health in 2000, as well as the National Post-Graduate Medical College, Lagos in 2005 and later obtained a Part 2 Fellowship in Public Health at the same institution in 2010.

Dr. Sawyer has already defended his dissertation at the faculty level for a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Clinical Sciences and Public Health at the state-owned Niger Delta University Faculty of Clinical Sciences.

The newly appointed HoS is also a member of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

By; Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa