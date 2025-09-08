Oborevwori Felicitates Muslims On Eid-ul-Mawlid

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated Muslims in the state and across Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration, which marks the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Governor Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, called on Muslims to seize the opportunity of the celebration to reflect deeply on the exemplary life and teachings of the Prophet, which emphasize peace, love, tolerance, humility, and selfless service to humanity.

He noted that at a time when the nation is striving for greater unity and social cohesion, it has become imperative for Nigerians, regardless of faith, to imbibe these values for the progress and stability of the country.

Oborevwori commended the Muslim community in Delta for their steadfast contributions to the growth, peace, and unity of the state.

He assured that his administration would continue to uphold policies that promote religious harmony, inclusiveness, and mutual respect among all faiths.

“As we celebrate Eid-ul-Mawlid, let us be reminded that our strength as a people lies in our diversity and our shared commitment to building a peaceful and prosperous Delta and Nigeria”, the Governor stated.

He wished the Muslim faithful a joyful and hitch-free celebration.

By: Albert Ograka, Asaba