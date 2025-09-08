Niger Delta
Ex-Agitator Faults IYC Over Abuja Protest … Passes Confidence Vote On Tinubu, NNPC’s Ojulari
Niger Delta ex-agitator, Mr. Endurance Amagbein, popularly referred to as “General Amagbein”, has tasked the leadership of the umbrella Ijaw Youth body, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), on politicization of the travails of the Niger Delta region over issues of pipeline surveillance contract renewal.
He expressed his worries over the recent actions of the IYC leadership who took to the streets of Abuja, protesting, while also demanding the sack of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC Ltd), Mr. Bayo Ojulari.
The Ex-Agitator in statement described the appointment of the NNPC Ltd. boss as a ”carefully chosen” one by President Bola Tinubu, saying the President’s reason for Ojulari’s appointment was to take the nation’s oil and gas industry to the next level.
The statement read in part: “The IYC claimed that the protest was due to non-performance, financial mismanagement, systemic neglect and administrative failure.
“They also alleged that part of the reasons for their ill-advised protest was due to the exclusion of Niger Deltans from key oil and gas decision-making processes despite years of promises from successive administrations, and failure to deliver visible benefits to the Niger Delta despite the region being the mainstay of Nigeria’s oil wealth. But all these are lies”.
General Amagbein, who described himself as a firm supporter of the Tinubu-led government, alleged that the IYC was derailing from its core mandate and delving into partisan politics under the guise oil surveillance contract protest, noting that the group’s call for Bayo’s sack was as a result of his refusal to compromise policy standards of NNPC Ltd. in its operations.
“Though I align myself with the IYC’s call for reforms in the NNPC, especially in the area of decentralization of surveillance contracts amongst stakeholders in the various Niger Delta states and indigenous territories, I also want to condemn in total the call for the outright sack of Mr. Ojulari. The call for his sack is premature and politically motivated.
“The administration of President Tinubu has been fair to the people of the Niger Delta, and has appointed key sons of the region into juicy national offices.
“Even if anyone will pretend to be ignorant of the love of the President towards the Ijaw people, they cannot erase the fact that the sons of Niger Delta occupy top key sectors in the institutions established for the development and peace of the Niger Delta region.
“The likes of Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, MD/CEO of NDDC, and Chief Dennis Otuaru, the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), are all Ijaw people, but sadly, nobody remembers this to thank Mr. President.
“It is so said that oil politics in the Niger Delta has infiltrated into the affairs of the IYC and its leaders have allowed surveillance contractors to direct policy statements of the youth body.
“The IYC triumphs in its core values on the straddle of the Niger Delta development agenda, as the founding fathers laid out their ideas on non-partisan services to the region through people-oriented programmes.
“In the past, the tradition of the IYC is to precede every of its actions that are considered sensitive with significant national importance with wide consultation of major stakeholders in the region, but this cherished tradition was ignored in their call for the sack of Mr. Bayo Ojulari, the Group Chief Executive Offcer of NNPC Ltd.
“It is very obvious that the IYC has derailed into partisan politics, thereby aligning their activities with surveillance contractors who have lost their goodwill over their surveillance activities in the last few years. It is never too late to go back to their roots anchored on the collective interest of the people.
“The founding fathers of the IYC knew the priceless contributions of stakeholders to the struggle, and that was why they always consulted with them before making any moves, but today, the efforts of the stakeholders who are the foundations of the Ijaw struggle are being overlooked, and that is why they have gone astray.
“When Chris Ekiyor was the President of the IYC, he succeeded because he never neglected the stakeholders, and he was always consulting them before doing anything, and his administration recorded a huge success.
“It is the sacrifices of the stakeholders that have brought about peace in the Niger Delta, and that is why the IYC now has a voice, and these sacrifices should not be overlooked.
“Anything that has to do with the Niger Delta requires serious and careful thoughts in other to not spark out flames, because as stakeholders, we know the sacrifices we are paying to maintain the peace and security of the region.
“Like the last presidential elections, it was the efforts of myself and Alhaji Asari Dokubo that brought about peaceful elections in the Niger Delta, and this we did by galvanizing our supporters and engaging with other stakeholders of the region to ensure a smooth process.
“And that is what I want the IYC to do so as to know the mind of stakeholders before doing anything. By doing this they can have the full support of the people”, he stated.
He continued that “President Tinubu made wide consultations and made an informed decision in the appointment of Mr. Bayo Ojulari, and rather than causing distractions, I, General Endurance Amagbein, encourage stakeholders to support President Tinubu’s development plans already laid out in progress for the Niger Delta region.
“However, I want to advice the IYC to shun partisan politics, especially oil politics in the Niger Delta, and they should not be seen to be carrying out the agenda of certain surveillance contractors in the region.”
By; Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Edo CP Vows Justice For Slain NSCDC Operatives
The Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Mr. Monday Agbonika, has vowed to hunt down and bring to justice those behind the killing of eight NSCDC operatives in the State.
Agbonika gave the assurance on Tuesday during an on-the-spot assessment of the attack scene, which also involved the abduction of a Chinese national.
Describing the incident as “a dastardly act that will not go unpunished”, the Commissioner expressed condolences to the Edo State Command of the NSCDC.
He paid tribute to the fallen operatives, describing them as “gallant personnel who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.”
“We stand in solidarity with the NSCDC in this grief. Their sacrifice will not be in vain, and Edo people should expect justice”, Agbonika said.
In a separate meeting with Chinese community members at BUA Cement, Okpella, the police chief assured that efforts were ongoing to rescue the abducted expatriate alive.
“Our men are on the ground, and operations have been intensified. We are determined to rescue the kidnapped victim and prevent further incidents in the area”, he said.
Agbonika appealed for calm among residents, urging cooperation through timely and credible intelligence to aid ongoing security operations.
“Security is a collective responsibility. We call on residents to support us with information. Together, we will defeat criminals threatening Edo’s peace”, he added.
He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives and properties, stressing that it would not relent until the attackers were arrested and justice delivered.
The Tide’s source reports that the Okpella attack occurred on Friday.
Niger Delta
Police Nab Suspected Illicit Drugs Dealer In Delta
The Police Command in Delta State has arrested a suspected female illicit drugs dealer in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.
The command’s Spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri on Wednesday.
Edafe said the suspect was nabbed alongside her three apprentices on August 29 by the police operatives attached to the Ughelli Area Command.
He said the operatives carried out the raid following credible information on the activities of some individuals that indulged in the sale of illicit drugs within Afisere/Ughelli town.
“The operatives trailed and arrested a drug baron who operates a chemist store in Afisere Community alongside three of her apprentices.
“The suspect led the operatives to her house at Afisere and a search warrant was executed.
“Exhibits recovered from the suspects included: 355 bottles of CSC codeine, 57 rolls of 50MG tramadol capsules, 335 rolls of 100mg tramadol capsules.
“Others were: 33 rolls of 200mg super royal, seven backwoods, 540 sachets of swinol capsules and 16 cups of Canadian liquid cannabis”, he said.
The police spokesman said investigation further revealed that the suspect was a major dealer in illicit drugs in Ughelli and its environs.
Edafe added that investigation in the matter was ongoing.
Niger Delta
C’River Assembly extends Bekwarra LG Chairman’s Suspension By 3 Months
The Cross River State House of Assembly has extended the suspension of the Bekwarra Council Chairman, Ms. Theresa Ushie, to 90 days.
Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Elvert Ayambem, made the remark on Wednesday during plenary.
The Tide’s source recalls that Ushie was suspended on June 10 for three months on allegations of corruption, misconduct and abuse of power.
The suspension followed a petition from the Bekwarra Local Government Legislative Council, signed by eight of its members, who also attempted to impeach her.
Ayambem explained that the extension was to allow the House Committee on Judiciary, Public Service Matters, Public Petitions and Conflict Resolution more time to investigate the petition written against the chairman by the Bekwarra Legislature.
The House had earlier deliberated on a motion calling for the extension of the office of the LGA Acting Chairman, Mr. Egbung Obama, before agreeing to extend Ushie’s suspension.
In his remarks, Chairman of the Investigative Committee and member, representing Abi State Constituency, Mr. Davies Etta, said the committee needed more time to carry out a thorough investigation.
Ushie was elected as Bekwarra Local Government Council Chairman and sworn-in in November 2024.