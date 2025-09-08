Oborevwori Urges FG  To Revive Delta Ports 

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged the Federal Government to revive the Warri, Koko, Sapele, and Burutu ports and reiterated his administration’s commitment to collaborate with the Government at the centre in that regard.

The Governor, who spoke when he received on a courtesy visit, the Board of Directors of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) led by its Chairman, Prince Senator Adedayo Adeleye, said the revival of the seaports will unlock the full economic potentials of Delta as Nigeria’s maritime hub.

He stated that the revitalization of the ports would create jobs, attract investments, and boost national revenue, saying: “Delta State is strategically blessed with four ports. If these ports are revived, they will create massive employment, stimulate trade, and strengthen the economy of Delta and Nigeria. It is often more impactful to modernize existing ports than to build new ones”.

He commended the NPA for its modernization efforts but appealed for urgent dredging of the Warri Channel and the rehabilitation of Warri and Koko port facilities, stressing that such interventions needed to be treated as national priorities.

The Governor disclosed that Delta was working closely with the Federal Government to tackle critical infrastructural challenges, saying; “these collaborations are already yielding results. The Federal Government has awarded the Summit Junction–Bridge head section of the Benin-Asaba Highway to Heartland Construction Company, while the State Government has awarded a section of the Sapele–Warri Road project to CCECC at a cost of N35 billion.

“This is a clear demonstration of the positive relationship between the state and the centre.”

Oborevwori assured potential investors of improved security in the state, noting that oil installations were no longer under frequent attacks and that the environment was now peaceful for business.

He added that Delta had enacted a law against collection of illegal levies and harassment of companies to protect investments.

He, however, urged companies operating in the state to honour their Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with host communities by engaging local people, which strategy, he said, was key to sustaining harmony.

Highlighting ongoing infrastructure projects, the Governor revealed that Julius Berger had returned to the state for the first time in years, handling major flyover projects at PTI Junction, Enerhen Junction, and DSC Roundabout, among others.

“Delta State is open for business, ready for partnership, and determined to consolidate its position as Nigeria’s leading maritime and economic hub”, Oborevwori stated.

Earlier, Senator Adeleye pledged the Board’s readiness to work closely with the Delta State Government to revive the ports in the state and enhance their contribution to Nigeria’s maritime economy.

He said Delta ports — Warri, Koko, Sapele, and Burutu – were strategic gateways that, if fully optimized, would boost trade, create jobs, and drive economic growth.

He noted that the NPA Board, inaugurated in June by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, embarked on a nationwide tour of ports to assess challenges firsthand before implementing solutions.

The NPA boss commended the Delta State Government for supporting security around the ports, stressing that safety remained crucial to sustaining operations.

He also highlighted issues of underutilization, collapsed quays, shallow drafts, and the need for a deep seaport to attract global shipping traffic.

“Delta ports currently contribute about 10.7 percent of national trade volumes, which is impressive, but there is room for improvement. With stronger collaboration, we can restore the vibrancy of these ports and strengthen Nigeria’s maritime trade”, he said.

The NPA delegation also acknowledged the state government’s role in fostering cordial relations with host communities and implementing corporate social responsibility initiatives to sustain peace.

By: Albert Ograka, Asaba