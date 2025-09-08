Niger Delta
Oborevwori Urges FG To Revive Delta Ports
Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged the Federal Government to revive the Warri, Koko, Sapele, and Burutu ports and reiterated his administration’s commitment to collaborate with the Government at the centre in that regard.
The Governor, who spoke when he received on a courtesy visit, the Board of Directors of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) led by its Chairman, Prince Senator Adedayo Adeleye, said the revival of the seaports will unlock the full economic potentials of Delta as Nigeria’s maritime hub.
He stated that the revitalization of the ports would create jobs, attract investments, and boost national revenue, saying: “Delta State is strategically blessed with four ports. If these ports are revived, they will create massive employment, stimulate trade, and strengthen the economy of Delta and Nigeria. It is often more impactful to modernize existing ports than to build new ones”.
He commended the NPA for its modernization efforts but appealed for urgent dredging of the Warri Channel and the rehabilitation of Warri and Koko port facilities, stressing that such interventions needed to be treated as national priorities.
The Governor disclosed that Delta was working closely with the Federal Government to tackle critical infrastructural challenges, saying; “these collaborations are already yielding results. The Federal Government has awarded the Summit Junction–Bridge head section of the Benin-Asaba Highway to Heartland Construction Company, while the State Government has awarded a section of the Sapele–Warri Road project to CCECC at a cost of N35 billion.
“This is a clear demonstration of the positive relationship between the state and the centre.”
Oborevwori assured potential investors of improved security in the state, noting that oil installations were no longer under frequent attacks and that the environment was now peaceful for business.
He added that Delta had enacted a law against collection of illegal levies and harassment of companies to protect investments.
He, however, urged companies operating in the state to honour their Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with host communities by engaging local people, which strategy, he said, was key to sustaining harmony.
Highlighting ongoing infrastructure projects, the Governor revealed that Julius Berger had returned to the state for the first time in years, handling major flyover projects at PTI Junction, Enerhen Junction, and DSC Roundabout, among others.
“Delta State is open for business, ready for partnership, and determined to consolidate its position as Nigeria’s leading maritime and economic hub”, Oborevwori stated.
Earlier, Senator Adeleye pledged the Board’s readiness to work closely with the Delta State Government to revive the ports in the state and enhance their contribution to Nigeria’s maritime economy.
He said Delta ports — Warri, Koko, Sapele, and Burutu – were strategic gateways that, if fully optimized, would boost trade, create jobs, and drive economic growth.
He noted that the NPA Board, inaugurated in June by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, embarked on a nationwide tour of ports to assess challenges firsthand before implementing solutions.
The NPA boss commended the Delta State Government for supporting security around the ports, stressing that safety remained crucial to sustaining operations.
He also highlighted issues of underutilization, collapsed quays, shallow drafts, and the need for a deep seaport to attract global shipping traffic.
“Delta ports currently contribute about 10.7 percent of national trade volumes, which is impressive, but there is room for improvement. With stronger collaboration, we can restore the vibrancy of these ports and strengthen Nigeria’s maritime trade”, he said.
The NPA delegation also acknowledged the state government’s role in fostering cordial relations with host communities and implementing corporate social responsibility initiatives to sustain peace.
By: Albert Ograka, Asaba
Continue Reading
Niger Delta
Edo CP Vows Justice For Slain NSCDC Operatives
The Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Mr. Monday Agbonika, has vowed to hunt down and bring to justice those behind the killing of eight NSCDC operatives in the State.
Agbonika gave the assurance on Tuesday during an on-the-spot assessment of the attack scene, which also involved the abduction of a Chinese national.
Describing the incident as “a dastardly act that will not go unpunished”, the Commissioner expressed condolences to the Edo State Command of the NSCDC.
He paid tribute to the fallen operatives, describing them as “gallant personnel who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.”
“We stand in solidarity with the NSCDC in this grief. Their sacrifice will not be in vain, and Edo people should expect justice”, Agbonika said.
In a separate meeting with Chinese community members at BUA Cement, Okpella, the police chief assured that efforts were ongoing to rescue the abducted expatriate alive.
“Our men are on the ground, and operations have been intensified. We are determined to rescue the kidnapped victim and prevent further incidents in the area”, he said.
Agbonika appealed for calm among residents, urging cooperation through timely and credible intelligence to aid ongoing security operations.
“Security is a collective responsibility. We call on residents to support us with information. Together, we will defeat criminals threatening Edo’s peace”, he added.
He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives and properties, stressing that it would not relent until the attackers were arrested and justice delivered.
The Tide’s source reports that the Okpella attack occurred on Friday.
Niger Delta
Police Nab Suspected Illicit Drugs Dealer In Delta
The Police Command in Delta State has arrested a suspected female illicit drugs dealer in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.
The command’s Spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri on Wednesday.
Edafe said the suspect was nabbed alongside her three apprentices on August 29 by the police operatives attached to the Ughelli Area Command.
He said the operatives carried out the raid following credible information on the activities of some individuals that indulged in the sale of illicit drugs within Afisere/Ughelli town.
“The operatives trailed and arrested a drug baron who operates a chemist store in Afisere Community alongside three of her apprentices.
“The suspect led the operatives to her house at Afisere and a search warrant was executed.
“Exhibits recovered from the suspects included: 355 bottles of CSC codeine, 57 rolls of 50MG tramadol capsules, 335 rolls of 100mg tramadol capsules.
“Others were: 33 rolls of 200mg super royal, seven backwoods, 540 sachets of swinol capsules and 16 cups of Canadian liquid cannabis”, he said.
The police spokesman said investigation further revealed that the suspect was a major dealer in illicit drugs in Ughelli and its environs.
Edafe added that investigation in the matter was ongoing.
Niger Delta
C’River Assembly extends Bekwarra LG Chairman’s Suspension By 3 Months
The Cross River State House of Assembly has extended the suspension of the Bekwarra Council Chairman, Ms. Theresa Ushie, to 90 days.
Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Elvert Ayambem, made the remark on Wednesday during plenary.
The Tide’s source recalls that Ushie was suspended on June 10 for three months on allegations of corruption, misconduct and abuse of power.
The suspension followed a petition from the Bekwarra Local Government Legislative Council, signed by eight of its members, who also attempted to impeach her.
Ayambem explained that the extension was to allow the House Committee on Judiciary, Public Service Matters, Public Petitions and Conflict Resolution more time to investigate the petition written against the chairman by the Bekwarra Legislature.
The House had earlier deliberated on a motion calling for the extension of the office of the LGA Acting Chairman, Mr. Egbung Obama, before agreeing to extend Ushie’s suspension.
In his remarks, Chairman of the Investigative Committee and member, representing Abi State Constituency, Mr. Davies Etta, said the committee needed more time to carry out a thorough investigation.
Ushie was elected as Bekwarra Local Government Council Chairman and sworn-in in November 2024.