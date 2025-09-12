Delta Moves to Crash Dialysis Cost, Boosts Health Facilities

The Delta State Government has announced plans to reduce the cost of dialysis treatment in state-owned hospitals from over ?70,000 to ?45,000, in a bid to ease the financial burden on patients battling kidney-related ailments.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, disclosed this on a Delta Television live programme, “Politics in Perspective”.

He explained that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has approved the procurement of eight new dialyzers for government hospitals across the state to support the initiative.

According to Onojaeme, the state’s recent investment in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT) scan machines will also curb the stress of residents travelling long distances within and outside the country for medical diagnosis.

He cautioned medical personnel against indulging in sharp practices, warning that erring staff would face severe sanctions.

The Commissioner further revealed that the Governor has approved the renovation and overhaul of more than 150 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) spread across the three senatorial districts to enhance access to affordable healthcare.

He added that the state’s free maternal healthcare programme has already yielded positive results, reducing maternal mortality from 350 to 120 per 100,000 live births.

To strengthen service delivery, Onojaeme stated that all government hospitals have been granted approval to utilise 100 percent of their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to meet basic operational needs.

Presently, Delta boasts three tertiary hospitals, 65 general hospitals, and 441 PHCs, many of which are undergoing comprehensive remodelling.

On the contributory health scheme, the Commissioner noted that several reforms have been implemented, while medical staff who attempted to sabotage government’s efforts were sanctioned or demoted.

He also highlighted ongoing surveillance under the Drug Revolving Fund to prevent fake and adulterated drugs from entering government health facilities.

Onojaeme commended Governor Oborevwori’s recognition by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) for being the first Governor in the country to pay the Medical Residency Fund, alongside his numerous health sector projects.

He urged Deltans to embrace regular medical check-ups for early detection and prevention of serious ailments, reiterating that the Oborevwori’s administration is committed to making healthcare both accessible and affordable.

Albert Ograka, Asaba