Niger Delta
Delta Moves to Crash Dialysis Cost, Boosts Health Facilities
The Delta State Government has announced plans to reduce the cost of dialysis treatment in state-owned hospitals from over ?70,000 to ?45,000, in a bid to ease the financial burden on patients battling kidney-related ailments.
The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, disclosed this on a Delta Television live programme, “Politics in Perspective”.
He explained that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has approved the procurement of eight new dialyzers for government hospitals across the state to support the initiative.
According to Onojaeme, the state’s recent investment in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT) scan machines will also curb the stress of residents travelling long distances within and outside the country for medical diagnosis.
He cautioned medical personnel against indulging in sharp practices, warning that erring staff would face severe sanctions.
The Commissioner further revealed that the Governor has approved the renovation and overhaul of more than 150 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) spread across the three senatorial districts to enhance access to affordable healthcare.
He added that the state’s free maternal healthcare programme has already yielded positive results, reducing maternal mortality from 350 to 120 per 100,000 live births.
To strengthen service delivery, Onojaeme stated that all government hospitals have been granted approval to utilise 100 percent of their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to meet basic operational needs.
Presently, Delta boasts three tertiary hospitals, 65 general hospitals, and 441 PHCs, many of which are undergoing comprehensive remodelling.
On the contributory health scheme, the Commissioner noted that several reforms have been implemented, while medical staff who attempted to sabotage government’s efforts were sanctioned or demoted.
He also highlighted ongoing surveillance under the Drug Revolving Fund to prevent fake and adulterated drugs from entering government health facilities.
Onojaeme commended Governor Oborevwori’s recognition by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) for being the first Governor in the country to pay the Medical Residency Fund, alongside his numerous health sector projects.
He urged Deltans to embrace regular medical check-ups for early detection and prevention of serious ailments, reiterating that the Oborevwori’s administration is committed to making healthcare both accessible and affordable.
Albert Ograka, Asaba
Continue Reading
Niger Delta
Edo CP Vows Justice For Slain NSCDC Operatives
The Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Mr. Monday Agbonika, has vowed to hunt down and bring to justice those behind the killing of eight NSCDC operatives in the State.
Agbonika gave the assurance on Tuesday during an on-the-spot assessment of the attack scene, which also involved the abduction of a Chinese national.
Describing the incident as “a dastardly act that will not go unpunished”, the Commissioner expressed condolences to the Edo State Command of the NSCDC.
He paid tribute to the fallen operatives, describing them as “gallant personnel who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.”
“We stand in solidarity with the NSCDC in this grief. Their sacrifice will not be in vain, and Edo people should expect justice”, Agbonika said.
In a separate meeting with Chinese community members at BUA Cement, Okpella, the police chief assured that efforts were ongoing to rescue the abducted expatriate alive.
“Our men are on the ground, and operations have been intensified. We are determined to rescue the kidnapped victim and prevent further incidents in the area”, he said.
Agbonika appealed for calm among residents, urging cooperation through timely and credible intelligence to aid ongoing security operations.
“Security is a collective responsibility. We call on residents to support us with information. Together, we will defeat criminals threatening Edo’s peace”, he added.
He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives and properties, stressing that it would not relent until the attackers were arrested and justice delivered.
The Tide’s source reports that the Okpella attack occurred on Friday.
Niger Delta
Police Nab Suspected Illicit Drugs Dealer In Delta
The Police Command in Delta State has arrested a suspected female illicit drugs dealer in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.
The command’s Spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri on Wednesday.
Edafe said the suspect was nabbed alongside her three apprentices on August 29 by the police operatives attached to the Ughelli Area Command.
He said the operatives carried out the raid following credible information on the activities of some individuals that indulged in the sale of illicit drugs within Afisere/Ughelli town.
“The operatives trailed and arrested a drug baron who operates a chemist store in Afisere Community alongside three of her apprentices.
“The suspect led the operatives to her house at Afisere and a search warrant was executed.
“Exhibits recovered from the suspects included: 355 bottles of CSC codeine, 57 rolls of 50MG tramadol capsules, 335 rolls of 100mg tramadol capsules.
“Others were: 33 rolls of 200mg super royal, seven backwoods, 540 sachets of swinol capsules and 16 cups of Canadian liquid cannabis”, he said.
The police spokesman said investigation further revealed that the suspect was a major dealer in illicit drugs in Ughelli and its environs.
Edafe added that investigation in the matter was ongoing.
Niger Delta
C’River Assembly extends Bekwarra LG Chairman’s Suspension By 3 Months
The Cross River State House of Assembly has extended the suspension of the Bekwarra Council Chairman, Ms. Theresa Ushie, to 90 days.
Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Elvert Ayambem, made the remark on Wednesday during plenary.
The Tide’s source recalls that Ushie was suspended on June 10 for three months on allegations of corruption, misconduct and abuse of power.
The suspension followed a petition from the Bekwarra Local Government Legislative Council, signed by eight of its members, who also attempted to impeach her.
Ayambem explained that the extension was to allow the House Committee on Judiciary, Public Service Matters, Public Petitions and Conflict Resolution more time to investigate the petition written against the chairman by the Bekwarra Legislature.
The House had earlier deliberated on a motion calling for the extension of the office of the LGA Acting Chairman, Mr. Egbung Obama, before agreeing to extend Ushie’s suspension.
In his remarks, Chairman of the Investigative Committee and member, representing Abi State Constituency, Mr. Davies Etta, said the committee needed more time to carry out a thorough investigation.
Ushie was elected as Bekwarra Local Government Council Chairman and sworn-in in November 2024.