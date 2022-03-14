APC Has Become Defunct, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the disapproval of its National Convention scheduled for March 26, 2022.

Recall that the INEC shunned the APC’s invitation to attend its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for next week Thursday.

INEC also rejected Governor Sani Bello of Niger State as APC caretaker chairman, stressing that it only recognises governor Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State as the authentic chairman of the party.

In a statement on Friday signed by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP said the disapproval of the APC’s national convention shows that it lacks the legitimacy and statutory requisites to participate in the 2023 general elections.

The PDP added that INEC’s action indicates the failure of the APC to give the required 21-day notice for its convention, adding that the ruling party has become defunct.

The statement read in part, “This decision by INEC is, therefore, another unmistaken ‘red flag’ to intending aspirants on the platform of the APC in the 2023 general elections that the APC has become defunct and cannot validly, legally and constitutionally field candidates in the 2023 general elections.

“Our Party draws attention to the grave import of INEC’s letter to the APC, dated March 9, 2022, to the effect that APC’s NEC meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 17, 2022, will not be recognised by the Commission due to invalid notice; a development that will invalidate any decision reached at such meeting.

“Furthermore, INEC’s reference to the failure of the APC to give the required 21-day notice for its National Convention confirms the invalidity and unconstitutionality of any National Convention conducted by the APC’s illegal Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“As it stands today, regardless of the boldface escapist excuses, the Sword of Damocles hangs precariously on the status of the contraption called CECPC and the APC itself. This signals an existential threat to the soulless, precipice-bound bunch of pretenders masquerading as a political party.

“The PDP had earlier informed Nigerians, especially intending aspirants on the platform of the APC that the APC became legally non-operational when on December 8, 2020, it dissolved its National, State as well as Local Government structures and handed its affairs over to an illegal body.

“Moreover, the PDP informs such aspirants that the widespread intractable infighting for the soul of the defunct APC by ferocious ‘political warlords’ is not for election purposes but in desperation for the control of APC structures as pedestals to further pillage public fund before and during the elections.

“The PDP calls on Nigerians to note that the APC by its actions has commenced an inevitable descent into self-inflicted political extinction.

“We call on Nigerians to remain alert and hopeful as our party takes decisive steps to democratically take over governance in 2023 in our mission to Rescue and Rebuild our nation from the rudderless, vicious, clueless and visionless APC.”