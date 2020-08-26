Health
Foods To Check Ulcer Symptoms
Acid reflux is one of symptoms of Ulcer. Ulcer can be gastric, duodenal, but whatever one that afflicts you know that it is largely caused by the food you eat.
The list of foods that are found to be useful for alleviating acid reflux symptoms below might be of interest to you.
Acid reflux disease (gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD) is such that acidic contents from the stomach flow up into the esophagus, cause discomfort (cannot tolerate it), inflammation, and even scarring.
Acid reflux symptoms experienced include a burning pain in your chest (heartburn), an irritation in your throat and / or acid taste in your mouth, a chronic cough, bad breath, belching, difficulty swallowing, nausea, as well as laryngitis.
In coping with acid reflux symptoms many people may resort to antacids. However, antacids can create problems of their own — they interfere with digestion and the absorption of nutrients from your food, and hence should not be taken on the long term basis.
On the contrary, natural remedies can be very effective when it comes to treating acid reflux. And one form of natural remedy for acid reflux is food therapy — dealing with acid reflux naturally by incorporating more foods that help relief the condition in your diet.
In natural health and healing, we believe in holistic health and healing, as we realise that different parts of the human body are highly interlinked, often beyond man’s understanding. We also believe that the body has the ability to heal itself of any disease, even supposedly incurable diseases.
In order to do so, the body needs the support of some basic dietary and lifestyle good health habits, such as a full body detox and a proper understanding and application of nutrition. No matter how remote or unrelated a health condition may seem, these fundamental health steps will greatly magnify the effects and benefits of any of our health-promoting efforts, including the use of specific natural health remedies.
Health
COVID-19:Rivers Schools Obey Preventive Guidelines
As the lockdown on schools is lifted to enable students write their Senior Secondary Schools Examination (SSSCE), The Tide went to town to ascertain the level of compliance to COVID-19 preventive measures in schools.
Revelations from three schools visited showed various levels of compliance to COVID-19 preventive protocols.
At Community Secondary School, Rumuolumeni, Obio/Akpor, virtually all the preventive measures were observed, but physical distancing among the candidates for the examination.
From the gate to the various offices, and the hall for the examination, there was hand washing points and hand sanitisers.
Also, teachers and students alike wore face mask in the examination hall, but physical distancing among the 200 students writing Literature in English (Paper I) did not adhere to the social distancing protocol.
At Emarid Collage, Port Harcourt, all the preventive measures were duly observed as there were relatively few candidates writing Literature in English, (Paper 2).
In Stella Maris College, also in Port Harcourt, there were relatively few candidates for Literature in English (Paper 3) prose.
COVID-19 preventive measures were duly adhered to, but for five candidates that did not wear face mask out of fifteen.
In an exclusive interview with the Principal of Stella Maris College, Port Harcourt, Rev Fr. Edward Patta, he stated that prior to the commencement of the examination, “the Catholic Examination Board organized a sensitisation meeting on COVID-19 for all principals of Catholic schools.
“The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) Board also trained all supervisors of the examination on COVID-19 preventive measures, and also gave necessary Personal Preventive Equipments (PPEs),” he said.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
COVID -19: Rivers LGA Set To Empower Women In Communities
Khana LGA in Rivers State has stated its preparedness to carry out skills acquisition and empowerment programme for vulnerable females heading households across communities in the LGA.
This followed the one carried out by the Rivers State Government, in collaboration with UNICEF in Bane, Okwali, and Kaa Communities of the LGA for a total of 300 women in the three communities.
Making this known during her remarks at the training and empowerment of 100 vulnerable females heading households from Okwali, at the Suanu Finimale Nwika Conference Centre, LGA Headquarters, the Vice Chairperson of the Council, Dr Leton Ekoro, said the leadership of the LGA is already strategizing on how to extend the training to other parts of the LGA.
“We are planning to ensure that the skills acquisition programme is extended to other communities by the Council”, she said.
Dr Ekoro, who represented the Chairman of the Council at the occasion, lauded the State Government and UNICEF for the initiative, and also called on the selected women to take the skills they are taught seriously, noting that through it they can fend for their families better.
Earlier in his opening remark, at the occasion, the Technical Lead of RCCE, Mr Napoleon Adah, thanked the Rivers State Government for collaborating with UNICEF and deeming it fit to alleviate the economic/financial burden of underprivileged women by training them in the production of soap, izal, and bleach, and also empowering them to begin their own business, even after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also speaking, the UNICEF Resource Person, Mrs Ineba Tongkam, stated that beyond the training, UNICEF has also provided the raw materials in the form of starter packs for the trainees to commence their businesses of producing their own soap, bleach and izal.
According to her, the starter pack will enable them produce 1000 litres of soap, 1000 litres of bleach, and 500 litres of izal for sale, from which they could recircle profit for onward production and sale of the items.
Expressing happiness over the skills acquired, the leader of the trainees, Mrs Ndua Cecilia, noted that such training and empowerment is the first of its kind for women in the area.
Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
25 Health Workers Infected With COVID-19 In Anambra – Commissioner
The Commissioner for Health in Anambra State, Dr Vincent Okpala, yesterday said that no fewer than 25 health workers had been diagnosed and confirmed to have been infected with the novel Coronavirus pandemic in the state.
The commissioner said this while speaking at the opening ceremony of a two-day COVID-19 Infection Prevention and Control Training of Trainers in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Council Area of the state.
The programme was organised by the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Anambra chapter, to train 25 members selected from the zones across the state.
Okpala said that the infected health workers include: two doctors, eight nurses, two laboratory technicians, among others, and expressed regrets that those who should be the warriors were falling victims of the virus.
He said that so far, no fewer than 181 persons had been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in Anambra.
He urged the general public to help the health sector by keeping to all the preventive measures against the pandemic and stay safe.
He said that the state government had procured an incinerator for healthy management of hazardous waste.
The commissioner urged the participants to make good use of the training and do well to cascade the knowledge to their zones and ensure that other health workers in Anambra benefit from the training.
“COVID-19 is a leveler, and I am glad that the NMA in conjunction with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is putting this together, there is need to protect our health workers,”he said.
Dr Nice Onyekwelu, the Chairman of NMA in Anambra, said the training would enable the trainees to understand the basics of COVID-19 disease, epidemiology and transmission.
Onyekwelu said that the training was part of the efforts of the NMA at propagating infection prevention and control capacity of members and all health care workers in the state, especially the private sector.
He described the high number of medical doctors who had been exposed, confirmed or died of COVID-19 as worrisome and called for a more concerted effort at stemming the tide.
The chairman commended the International Committee for Red Cross ( ICRC) and the NCDC for partnering the NMA in the programme and the Anambra Government for their support.
Dr Ngozi Ezeonu, the Chairman of Anambra NMA Taskforce on COVID-19, said the two-day programme was not just about COVID-19 infection prevention, but to enhance capacity on curbing the infectiousness of all other diseases.
Ezeonu said that the module included all what was needed to keep health workers on the safe side.
The Director-General (D-G) of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, lauded the Anambra NMA for the initiative.
Ihekweazu was represented by Dr Tochi Okwor, the leader of Anti Microbial Resistance and Prevention and Control Coordinator.
The NCDC D-G said that Nigerians must observe all safety protocols as the economy was gradually opening.
