Agency Faults Restriction Of Painted Taxis

The FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Service (DRTS) has described as abnormal the restriction of painted taxis from housing estates and certain public places in Abuja.

Its spokesman, Mr Kalu Emetu, told newsmen that those behind the restriction were acting without government policy backing.

Emetu noted that it was the managers of such facilities, who turn away painted taxis from their premises for reasons bordering largely on nuisance control.

“We have seen it as an anomaly, and government through the Directorate of Road Traffic Service is doing a lot to see that it is corrected.

“ We have written to such organisations and estates for them to begin to allow painted taxis because we have the identities of their operators unlike the unpainted ones.

“If they continue to allow unpainted vehicles, criminals will take advantage of it to attack the places they feel they are protecting,’’ he said.

The Tide source reports that taxis painted in the FCT official green colour are denied access to the premises of hotels and public establishments such as ministries, departments and agencies.

They are also not allowed into the Three Arms Zone, which hosts the National Assembly, the Supreme Court and the Presidential Villa.

Ironically, unpainted taxis, which were officially banned in Abuja through a policy of the FCT Transportation Secretariat, were allowed into those places.

One of the reasons adduced by government for banning unpainted taxis was to checkmate the activities of criminals who use them for their operations.

A security expert, Mr Roy Okhidievbie, said that the restriction of painted taxis in certain places was an indication that the policy banning unpainted ones had collapsed.

Okhidievbie said it was even the unpainted taxis that should be restricted from those places since they posed greater security risks.

“Painted taxi operators can easily be identified by the distinctive markings and easily identifiable colour codes on their vehicles.

“This makes them even more easily traceable when it comes to investigating crime.

“Besides, most of the branded taxis are driven by elderly drivers who take it as a lifetime profession,’’ he said.

He, however, noted that part of the reasons for their restriction was nuisance control.

According to him, the marked taxis constitute “unremitting nuisance’’ in areas where they are allowed due to poor regulation, coordination and monitoring by the authorities.

Acknowledging this point, the DRTS spokesman said the agency had embarked on behavioural change sensitisation programmes for painted taxi drivers.

Emetu said, “ Every human being needs peace, especially when at work. In government offices, you cannot drive in and be blowing your horn as if you are on a highway.

“That is why you see that they are not even allowed into hotel premises.

“But we are working on that. In no distant time you will see result. This is something that has been there for a long time, and it doesn’t come by easily.’’