Rivers United Captain Assures Supporters Of Success

Following the unenviable standing of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, on the table of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), the captain of the club, Festus Austin has assured supporters that the team would come back to its former form.

He stated that in football sometimes, you get it right and sometimes wrong, but currently the players are all committed to ensuring that they return to winning ways.

Austin said this in a telephone interview with The Tidesports at the weekend, saying that the players are not comfortable on the table and poised to make the state government and people of the state proud.

According to him, the players and management has made amend to improve on every game.

“We all know football sometimes you get it right and sometimes you get it wrong but as it is, my players are committed and determined to win all matches both home and away.” Austin said.

Just last week, the state commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye read the riot act, telling both players and management that if they did not improve on their performance, he has no option than to sack them, this was occasioned by the unimpressive outing in the NPFL campaign this season.

The captain further appealed to the sponsors and supporters to always believe in the team and give them little time to settle down, adding that the grey areas in the team has been taken care of.

“I want to appeal to our sponsors and supporters to be positive with the team and give us little time to settle down.

Besides, the grey areas have been taken care of. We are sure to make the state proud, but always believe in us. We will not fail our sponsors, fans and supporters,” he stated.

Tonye Orabere