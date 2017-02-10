NURTW Advocates Speed Limiter Use

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has called for sustained awareness of the public to the benefit of using the speed limiting device before its enforcement.

Chairman of the Enugu State chapter of the union Mathew Asogwa, made the call in a chat with newsmen recently urging the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to give commercial drivers adequate time to acquire and mount the device on their vehicles.

According to him, “most of the NURTW members cannot afford the devices now because they are citing the prevailing economic situation in the country as a major reason”.

He appealed, “I call on the agency involved to give us more time, and senistise the drivers and vehicle owners the more, so that everyone will have the required knowledge about the device”.

Asogwa expressed the union’s preparedness and support for the use of the speed limiter, but stated that NURTW would not succumb to pressure aimed at exploiting its members.

He emphazised, “We are not against any government policy and we will always support the government when it comes to policies that concerns the transportation sector in Nigeria, but we will not succumb to preserve to exploit our members”.

He advised drivers to discard vehicles that are not roadworthy in order to reduce the likelihood of accidents on the highways.