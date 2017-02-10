NURTW Advocates Speed Limiter Use

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has called for sustained  awareness of the public to the benefit of using the speed limiting device before its enforcement.
Chairman of the Enugu State chapter of the union Mathew  Asogwa,  made the call in a chat with   newsmen recently urging  the  Federal  Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to give commercial drivers adequate time to acquire and mount the device on their vehicles.
According to him, “most  of the  NURTW members cannot afford the devices now  because  they are citing  the prevailing economic situation in the country as a major reason”.
He appealed, “I call  on the agency  involved to give us more time,  and senistise the drivers and vehicle  owners the more, so that  everyone will have the required  knowledge about the device”.
Asogwa  expressed the union’s preparedness and support for the use of the speed limiter,  but stated that NURTW would  not succumb to pressure aimed at exploiting its members.
He emphazised, “We  are not against any government policy and we will always support the government when it comes to policies that concerns the transportation sector in Nigeria, but we will not succumb  to preserve to exploit our members”.
He advised drivers to discard vehicles that are not roadworthy  in order to reduce the likelihood  of accidents on the highways.

