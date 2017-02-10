Fire Chief Warns Non-Professionals Against Hazardous Jobs

The Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Rasak Fadipe, has advised members of the public against participating in hazardous jobs without professional involvement.

Falipe gave the advice while reacting to some deaths recorded in the state from filling station underground tanks and deep wells in an interview with the press.

He noted that some fuel stations and individuals have always sought the services of non-professionals to clear their tanks and their wells.

According to him, “they carry out such projects without fire service involvement, it is when things go wrong, perhaps, some is trapped that they call on the service”.

He observed, “it is wrong, while cleaning your underground fuel tank, you should involve experts like the fire service because unerdground or surface fuel tanks are dangerous for any person to work on, stressing that fums from the fuel are dangerous to health, it can kill if inhaled carelessly.

Fadipe, who could not give statistics of victims in the state, said that four men were brought out from fuel and deep wells in the last one week.

He also said that two corpses were recovered last Monday from a petrol tanker and a deep well in the state.

He narrated that, “the two men went to clear the tank, one was working inside and got suffocated, the second man outside wanted to go in and rescue his colleague and got suffocated, it was members of the public that alerted the fire service.

We brought the two men out, but unfortunately one later died on the way to the hospital due to the volume of fumes inhaled.

He advised the public to stop taking avoidable risks, and urged them to notify the appropriate agencies whenever there was an emergency.