Fire Chief Warns Non-Professionals Against Hazardous Jobs

By admin -
0
91

The Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Rasak Fadipe, has advised  members of the public  against  participating  in hazardous jobs without professional involvement.
Falipe gave the advice while  reacting to some  deaths recorded in the state from filling station underground  tanks  and deep wells in an interview with the press.
He noted that some fuel stations and individuals  have always sought the services of non-professionals to clear  their tanks  and their wells.
According to him, “they carry out such projects without fire service involvement, it is when things go wrong, perhaps,  some is trapped that they call on the service”.
He observed, “it is wrong, while cleaning your underground fuel tank, you should involve experts like the fire service  because unerdground or surface  fuel tanks  are dangerous  for any person to work on, stressing  that fums from the  fuel  are dangerous to health,  it can kill if inhaled carelessly.
Fadipe,  who could not give statistics of victims in the state, said that four men  were brought out from fuel and deep wells in the last one week.
He also said that two corpses were recovered  last Monday from a petrol tanker  and a deep well  in the state.
He narrated that, “the  two men  went  to clear the tank, one was working inside  and got suffocated, the second man outside wanted to go in and rescue his colleague and got suffocated,  it was members of the public that alerted the fire service.
We brought the two men  out, but unfortunately one later died on the way to the hospital due to the volume of fumes inhaled.
He advised  the public  to stop taking avoidable  risks,  and urged  them to notify the appropriate  agencies  whenever there was an emergency.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR