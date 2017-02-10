Customs Charges Officers On Hardwork, Commitment

An Assistant Comptroller-General and Zonal Coordinator of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS),ACG Monday Needam Abueh, has charged officers and men of the service to remain focused on implementing policies of the Federal Government in order to achieve economic growth and progress.

On tour of commands in the Lagos zone recently, the ACG, implored officers to be diligent.

According to him, “if we do our work with diligence, if we adhere to guidelines, if we put the country first, if we know that once trade is facilitated the economy grows, we will not delay documents, neither shall we be late to work nor close before we ought to.

“No need for paper intering because computer system is there for you, Customs today operates paperless system”

Describing the Lagos terrain as big and extensive, the zonal coordinator enjoined all Customs Area Controllers (CACs) to remain focused on trade facilitation, policy enforcement and collection of revenue due to government.

In his words, “we must collect all collectable revenue, nothing more, nothing less. Our duty is to facilitate trade, once this is done, everyone concerned will be happy. He reminded officers not to be pushed into releasing consignment without 100% physical examination as scanners are no longer functional for now.

“If you release a consignment without proper examination, you are own your on”, he said.

On how he intends to manage the zone and ensure economic progression, Abueh said the assignment was a collective one.

“All of us in the zone have work to do. We must work together, we must be creative, inventive. The zone has very experienced officers. By working together as one united force, there is no challenge we cannot overcome.

On welfare of officers within the zone, the ACG reiterated that the Comptroller General of Customs was doing everything within his powers to motivate officers and men of the Service to deliver in line with government’s expectations.

“As you all know, your salaries come from how much the service generated, noting that no officers can complain of anything because they have the required trainings and tools to work with, although promised to present some of the challenges to the management at the headquarters, Abuja.

Notwithstanding, he said, we still appreciate officers who excel on the job. Those who do well are encouraged to do more, those lagging behind are urged to wake up, brace up and do what is required.

Haven served as controller in Calabar, international, investigation, and several task forces, Abueh said the experience is highly rewarding.

He noted that his experience is a good one, one appreciates the situation better with a firm understanding of what the issues and challenges are.

Abueh boasted that he had not worked in any of the juicy ports of the nation, such as Apapa, TinCan, Onne amongst others, but he can be ranked among the best five (5) as far as Customs job is concerned.