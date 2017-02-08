Speed Limiter: Association Threatens To Sue FRSC

The Indigenes Transport Owners Association of Nigeria (ITOAN), has threatened to drag the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to court over the enforcement of the Speed Limit Device.

President of ITOAN, Prince Emmanuel Ogba, made the threat Saturday in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital.

Ogba who described the FRSC Speed Limiter programme as a fraud said it was intended to extort money unduly from poor commercial drivers in the country, by forcing them to cough out N45,000 each for the speed Limiter Device.

He noted that if the commission was sincere, it ought to provide the Device for the transporter instead of exploiting them particularly at this period of economic recession in the nation.

He also queried why the commercial drivers alone were targeted instead of including the private drivers since according to him private drivers too could violate speed rules on highways.

“The commission should have made the device available for the commercial drivers free of charge instead of asking them to pay N45,000 per device. It’s exploitation and we shall go to court to determine what should and what should not”, he said.

Ogba said an estimated 2 million commercial drivers from each of the six geopolitical zones of the country would be forced to pay N45,000 each which amounts to about N540 billion.

He urged the commission to review the programme in the interest of commercial drivers across the nation facing rumerous challenges in their business operation’s.

The association’s President said what the commercial drivers in Nigeria need, is good road network to enable them operate profitably and not the speed device being forced down through their throat.