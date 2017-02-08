Speed Limiter: Association Threatens To Sue FRSC

By admin -
0
242

The Indigenes Transport Owners Association of Nigeria (ITOAN), has threatened to drag the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to  court over the enforcement of the Speed Limit Device.
President of ITOAN, Prince Emmanuel Ogba, made the threat Saturday in an interview  with The Tide  in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital.
Ogba who described the FRSC Speed Limiter programme as a fraud said it was intended to extort money unduly from poor commercial drivers in the country, by forcing them to cough  out N45,000 each for the speed  Limiter Device.
He noted that if the commission was sincere, it ought to provide the Device for the transporter instead of exploiting them particularly at this period of economic recession in the nation.
He also queried why the commercial  drivers alone were targeted instead of including the private drivers  since according to him private  drivers  too could violate speed rules on highways.
“The commission  should have made the device available for the commercial drivers free of charge  instead of asking them to pay N45,000 per device. It’s exploitation and we shall go to court to determine what should and what should  not”, he said.
Ogba said an estimated 2 million commercial  drivers from each of the six geopolitical zones of the country would be forced to pay N45,000 each which amounts to about N540 billion.
He urged the commission to  review  the programme in the interest of commercial drivers across the nation facing  rumerous challenges in their business operation’s.
The association’s President  said what the commercial  drivers in Nigeria need, is good road network to enable them operate profitably  and not the speed device being  forced down through their  throat.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR