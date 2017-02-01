Driver Docked For Running Over Traffic Warden

The police in Jos arraigned a 40-year-old driver, Anthony Musa, in a Jos Senior Magistrate’s Court for allegedly running over a traffic warden.

Musa, a resident of Bauchi Ring Road, Jos, was charged with causing grievous hurt.

The police prosecutor, Thomas Amuku, told the court that one Cpl. Ezekiel Adams, attached to the ‘A’ Divisional Police headquaters, Jos, reported the matter at the police headquarters on January 16.

Amuku said that on the same date, the defendant, without any form of provocation, ran over the complainant while he was controlling traffic at the British America Junction.

He said that the complainant stopped Musa’s car and gave other motorists right of way, but that the defendant ran over him with his car, fracturing his wrist in the process.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the defendant confessed to committing the crime.

“Further checks showed that the accused had no driver’s licence,” he said.

He added that the offence contravened the provision of section 247 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, the accused is liable to a prison term of up to seven years, in addition to a fine.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the crime.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Mafuyai, after listening to his plea, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 and a surety in like sum.

Mafuyai said that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and should have a landed property within Jos metropolis.

She added that the surety must also submit to the court, copies of his or her national identity card or driver’s license.

The Magistrate adjourned the matter to Feb. 10 for hearing.