Quote: Nigerian workers have endured years of hardship with remarkable resilience. What they need now is not ceremonial praise, but decisive policies that restore the dignity and value of labour”.

Beyond the colourful parades, speeches, and festivities that accompany Workers’ Day celebrations lies a sobering reality: Nigerian workers are under immense pressure. For many, May Day has become less a celebration of labour and more a reminder of the widening gap between official promises and everyday hardship. Across the country, workers are struggling with rising living costs, insecurity, and exploitative employment practices. These challenges directly affect how Nigerians feed their families, commute to work, and plan for the future. If left unresolved, they threaten both workers’ welfare and the nation’s economic stability. One of the biggest burdens facing workers today is the soaring cost of petrol. Since the deregulation of the petroleum sector, fuel prices have become highly unstable. At filling stations, prices can change within days, leaving commuters and businesses uncertain about what to expect.

For a country that is one of the world’s major oil producers, this situation is both frustrating and ironic. Years of neglect in the refining sector have left Nigeria dependent on imported petroleum products and exposed to global price shocks. The consequences are severe. Transport fares have risen sharply, consuming a large portion of workers’ salaries. After paying for transportation, many workers have little left for food, school fees, healthcare, and rent. Government must therefore take urgent steps to cushion the impact. Policies such as selling crude oil to local refineries in naira and ensuring greater price stability could help lower the cost of refined products. Temporary relief measures, transparently managed, may also provide short-term support while deeper reforms are implemented. Equally troubling is the nation’s worsening security situation.

In many communities, workers can no longer engage in farming or small-scale business activities because of kidnapping, banditry, and violent attacks. This has led to abandoned farmlands, reduced food production, and increasing hunger. Security is not only a governance concern; it is an economic necessity. Without safety, productivity declines, investment suffers, and workers sink deeper into poverty.bRecent comments by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suggesting that political actors may be sponsoring insecurity have heightened public expectations. Nigerians want swift and decisive action against those responsible. Restoring security must be treated as a national emergency. Another issue dominating labour discussions is the call for an upward review of the national minimum wage. During this year’s Workers’ Day celebration, the President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Festus Osifo, indicated that labour unions may begin negotiations for a wage increase by July 2026.

The demand is understandable. However, salary increases alone cannot solve workers’ problems if inflation continues to erode purchasing power. The real issue is not merely how much workers earn, but what their earnings can buy. Meaningful improvement requires broader economic reforms. Stabilising the naira, boosting local production, reducing import dependence, and enforcing fiscal discipline are essential to preserving the value of wages. Without these structural changes, any salary increase will offer only temporary relief. Casualisation is another major challenge confronting Nigerian workers. Across sectors such as banking, telecommunications, manufacturing, media, and oil and gas, many employees are hired on contract terms with little or no job security. These workers often perform the same duties as permanent staff but receive lower pay and are excluded from pensions, healthcare, housing benefits, and career development opportunities.

Some remain in this uncertain status for years.This practice is unjust and harmful to national development. Workers who feel insecure and undervalued are less motivated and less productive. Although labour unions have consistently condemned casualisation, the persistence of the practice reveals weaknesses in Nigeria’s labour laws. Loopholes in the existing legal framework allow employers to evade responsibilities and discourage union participation. The National Assembly should urgently amend outdated labour legislation to close these gaps and strengthen worker protections. The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment must also intensify oversight and enforcement. Clear regulations should ensure that no employee remains on temporary status beyond six months without consideration for permanent appointment.

Beyond wages and job security, improving workers’ welfare requires stronger public services. Affordable healthcare, quality education, reliable transportation, and social protection programmes can significantly reduce financial pressure on households. Formalising the informal sector is equally important. Millions of Nigerians work outside the formal economy without legal protections or access to pensions and health insurance. Bringing them into the formal system will improve their welfare and expand the country’s economic base. Investment in human capital is also essential. As technology continues to reshape the global economy, Nigerian workers must acquire the skills needed to remain competitive. Greater commitment to vocational training, digital literacy, and lifelong learning will help prepare workers for emerging opportunities.

Ultimately, improving workers’ welfare demands a coordinated effort involving government, employers, labour unions, and civil society. Workers’ Day should not be reduced to a symbolic annual event filled with speeches and applause. It should serve as a call to action and a reminder that the strength of any nation rests on the wellbeing of its workforce. If Nigeria is serious about achieving sustainable development, workers must be placed at the centre of public policy. Addressing insecurity, stabilising the economy, reforming labour laws, and investing in human capital are not optional—they are fundamental. Nigerian workers have shown extraordinary resilience despite years of hardship. What they need now is not more rhetoric, but purposeful leadership and concrete action that restores dignity to labour and gives real meaning to the annual celebration of Workers’ Day