Nigerian coach and Founder, Wetinuneed, a Nigerian business discovery platform, Buchi Madiebo, has said the future growth of small businesses in Nigeria will increasingly depend on how easily customers can discover businesses online rather than simply maintaining a social media presence.
Speaking on changing trends in Nigeria’s digital economy, Madiebo said many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) continue to struggle with fragmented advertising, high marketing costs, low visibility, and inconsistent customer engagement, adding that business discovery systems are becoming more relevant in helping businesses connect directly with customers searching for specific products and services.
In her words “for a long time, businesses focused mainly on just being online. But the market is changing. Today, what matters is not only visibility, but how easily customers can discover, compare, and connect with businesses that meet their exact needs.”
According to her, discovery-based digital platforms are designed to help users make informed decisions within a more organised environment, unlike traditional online advertising that often places businesses in crowded digital spaces.
“The future of digital commerce is moving from random exposure to targeted discovery. Businesses are no longer competing only for attention. They are competing to be found at the exact moment customers need them”, she stated.
The platform is positioning itself within Nigeria’s growing digital ecosystem by combining multiple business functions into one platform.
Madiebo said modern commerce now functions as an interconnected ecosystem rather than isolated business activities.
She said “Businesses need more than scattered tools and endless advertising.They need systems that simplify visibility, improve access, and help customers make informed decisions easily”.
She also said centralised digital ecosystems could become increasingly important for sustainable business growth as Nigeria’s digital economy expands.
“As technology continues to reshape commerce, discovery itself will become one of the strongest drivers of business growth.The businesses that position themselves properly within these systems will have a stronger advantage in the future”, Madiebo added.