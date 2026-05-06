Rivers Police Nab 13 Over Attack On Journalist

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested no fewer than 13 suspects in connection with the brutal assault on a journalist in Port Harcourt.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Blessing Agabe, in Port Harcourt.

The statement reaffirmed the command’s resolve to clamp down on criminal elements in the State.

The arrests followed a swift and coordinated response by the police after an online report drew their attention to the incident involving Mr. Allwell Ene, who was allegedly attacked while carrying out investigative work.

Acting promptly on the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olugenga Adewole Adepoju, ordered an immediate inquiry and invited the victim to provide a firsthand account of the incident.

Preliminary findings revealed that the journalist was attacked by suspected hoodlums while recording activities in a notorious black spot known for persistent criminal operations.

The area, which has been under constant surveillance and periodic raids by security operatives, is reportedly a hub for illicit activities, including phone theft and harassment of unsuspecting members of the public.

Police sources disclosed that the victim was alone at the time of the incident, making him vulnerable to the attack by the assailants.

Upon receiving distress information, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Olu-Obasanjo Division swiftly mobilised operatives to the scene, leading to the successful rescue of the journalist.

Subsequently, the command launched an aggressive manhunt across the Olu-Obasanjo axis and adjoining areas to apprehend those responsible for the assault.

The coordinated operation yielded significant results, with 13 suspects arrested in connection with the attack and other related criminal activities in the area.

The police said the suspects are currently in custody and are undergoing thorough questioning to ascertain their level of involvement in the crime.

Authorities further assured that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that all those connected to the incident are brought to justice.

The Police Commissioner has, however, cautioned journalists and private investigators against embarking on solo operations, particularly in high-risk environments.

He emphasised the importance of collaborating with security agencies to guarantee safety while carrying out investigative assignments.

Adepoju also urged members of the public to support law enforcement efforts by providing timely and credible information that could aid crime prevention and detection.

The Command reiterated its unwavering commitment towards safeguarding lives and property, assuring residents of sustained operations aimed at flushing out criminal elements from all parts of the State.

King Onunwor