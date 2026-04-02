RSG Reaffirms Commitment To Restore PH’s Garden City Status

The Rivers State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to restore the garden city status of Port Harcourt through improved regulation of car dealership operations.

The State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Sir Amaopusenibo Amairigha Edward Hart, made this known during a meeting with the Motor Dealers Association of Nigeria (MDAN), Rivers State Chapter, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday.

The engagement, he noted, forms part of ongoing efforts by the state government to sanitize the urban environment and address activities that deface the city.

A statement issued by the Commissioner’s Press Secretary, Dr. Boma Waribor, explained in part that the meeting followed a recent tour of Port Harcourt by officials of the Ministry.

“During the tour, several challenges were identified, including street trading, illegal structures, indiscriminate roadside activities, dilapidated bus stops, shanties and other forms of environmental nuisance,” it stated.

Addressing the stakeholders, the Commissioner also stressed the resolve of the Ministry to streamline car dealership operations to ensure orderliness and compliance with urban planning standards.

He disclosed that under the new arrangement, all legitimate car dealers would be required to operate from approved locations with uniform fencing and proper branding.

Giving insight into the development, Hart said the initiative was in line with the vision of the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, to restore the Garden City status of Port Harcourt.

He encouraged members of the association to support the drive by ensuring that their activities do not obstruct public spaces or contribute to environmental degradation.

The commissioner further stated that compliance would be mandatory, adding that a timeframe would be provided for operators to regularise their businesses.

He, however, assured that the Ministry would assist genuine dealers who do not yet have proper operational bases to secure suitable locations within the stipulated period.

Hart commended the association for its contributions to the state’s economy, expressing optimism that collaboration would enhance the overall outlook of the city.

Responding, the Chairman of the association, Chief Christian Okoli, pledged the association’s readiness to work with the government to reposition the sector.

Okoli acknowledged the need for reforms, noting that a more structured system will improve both business operations and the physical environment.

He also commended the commissioner for adopting a consultative approach, describing it as more inclusive and effective, while assuring of the association’s full support.

The meeting was attended by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Soibitein Harry, alongside directors and other top management staff of the ministry.