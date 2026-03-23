Rivers Muslims Laud Fubara’s Dev Strides

Muslims in Rivers State have commended Governor Siminialayi Fubara for his dedication and commitment to the development of the state.

They also lauded the governor for promoting peaceful co-existence among various religious groups in the state.

Vice President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs ,Alhaji Nasil Awhelegbe Uhor, gave the commendation last Friday during the Eid-el Fitri prayer to mark the end of Ramadan fasting period, at the Port Harcourt Central Mosque, Niger Street, Port Harcourt.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the prayer, Alhaji Uhor said Governor Fubara has shown exemplary leadership in the affairs of the state.

Uhor who is the leader of the South South Muslim Ummah of Nigeria, called on Muslims to remain committed to the ideal of peace and fear of the Almighty Allah.

According to the Rivers State Islamic leader, the message is for Muslims to imbibe and allow the lessons of Ramadan to sink into their lives and shape their ways of doing things.

He urged Muslims to imbibe the culture of love and respect for one another.

“My message is that all Muslims should imbibe and allow the lessons of Ramadan to sink with them,” he advised.

Uhor stressed the need for Muslims and all Nigerians to remain patriotic, while avoiding all forms of anti-social behaviours.

He also called on the political leaders to put the country first, stressing that there is no need for Nigerians to continue to wallow in abject poverty when the country is so rich with natural resources.

Also speaking, the Chief Imam of Rivers State, Alhaji Ibrahim S Yalo, urged Muslims to fear God, and speak the truth always.

According to him, time has come for Nigerians to cultivate the habit of peaceful coexistence, speak the truth and be each others keeper.

“Nigerians own a duty to ensure peace, live together in fear of God and speak the truth always,” he said.

By: John Bibor