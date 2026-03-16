Monarch Seeks FG’s Help As Rain Wreaks Havoc In Benue Community

Residents of Otukpo in Benue State are groaning in pain following a heavy rainstorm that wreaked havoc in the historic town.

Several homes and properties were reportedly damaged, while business activities were paralysed due to flooding.

The destruction prompted the royal father of Idoma land, His Royal Majesty Agabaidu Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John, the Och’Idoma, and the Idoma Area Traditional Council, to appeal for calm and support.

In a statement released on behalf of the paramount ruler on Sunday, the Mayor of Otukpo, Chief Ignatius Ogbogo, appealed to both the Federal and Benue State Governments, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), for immediate intervention.

He called for the provision of emergency relief, including food items, blankets, and temporary shelter materials for displaced families, as well as the expansion and rehabilitation of drainage systems within the town to prevent future flooding.

He also urged the establishment of a special intervention fund to assist affected traders and homeowners in rebuilding their lives and livelihoods.

The statement partly read, “What we had all welcomed as the first rain of the year—a sign of relief from the intense heat and the beginning of a new planting season—has unfortunately brought unexpected hardship to many households within our community.

“To those who have lost their homes, businesses, or sense of security, please know that we stand with you in this difficult moment. No one should have to watch their livelihood swept away in a single evening.”

He assured residents of the traditional institution’s commitment to supporting every effort aimed at bringing relief and recovery to the affected people.

The traditional ruler also advised residents to clear gutters and drainage channels around their homes and business premises to allow for the free flow of water.

While urging residents to avoid taking shelter under weak structures or large trees during storms, the royal father also instructed them to report severe cases of displacement or damage to the Local Government Secretariat so that urgent assistance could be properly coordinated.

“Otukpo has always been known for its resilience and unity.

“We have faced challenges before, and by standing together and supporting one another, we will rebuild our community stronger and better,” the statement concluded.