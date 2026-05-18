Environment
FG Pledge Support For IOM To Address Climate Incuced In West And Central Africa
The Federal Government has pledged support for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) initiative aimed at mobilising investment to address climate-induced migration in West and Central Africa.
The Minister of Environment, Mr Balarabe Lawal, made the commitment on Tuesday in Lagos at a regional conference organised by the IOM.
The Tide source reports that the conference was targeted at bridging the gap between climate change policy to the actual climate financing.
Lawal, who was represented by the Director of Climate Change in the ministry, Dr Iniobong Abiola-Awe, said Nigeria would continue to support efforts to bridge the gap between climate policy and financing.
The conference with the theme: “Migration and Climate Action in West and Central Africa: From Policy Commitment to Climate Mobility Investment,” brought together policymakers, development partners and financial institutions.
Lawal said the region was facing increasing environmental pressures, including desertification in the Sahel, coastal erosion in the Gulf of Guinea and flooding across major river basins.
“As widely recognised, climate change acts as a threat multiplier, intensifying vulnerabilities and influencing migration decisions.
“However, we must shift our perspective. Mobility is not only a crisis to be managed, but also a form of adaptation and a pathway to resilience when properly harnessed,” he said.
The minister said Nigeria had taken proactive steps through its National Adaptation Plan, which provides a long-term framework for building resilience and reducing vulnerability to climate risks.
He said the plan prioritised climate-resilient agriculture, water resource management, disaster risk reduction, urban resilience, infrastructure and ecosystem-based adaptation.
Lawal added that Nigeria was integrating human mobility into its climate policy frameworks, recognising migration as a legitimate adaptation strategy rather than solely a consequence of failed adaptation.
He said the country’s approach aligned with the Kampala Ministerial Declaration on Migration, Environment and Climate Change.
Lawal stressed the need for greater investment in climate finance, resilient infrastructure, livelihoods and stronger regional cooperation.
“Without adequate investment, policy commitments risk remaining aspirational,” he said.
He reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to collaborate with regional partners, development institutions and the private sector to strengthen climate mobility governance and institutional capacity.
In her opening remarks, the IOM Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Ms Sylvia Ekra, said climate change was already reshaping livelihoods, economies and migration patterns across the region.
She said more than two million people in West and Central Africa had already been displaced by disasters.
According to her, up to 32 million people in the region could be forced to move internally by 2050 if inclusive and effective climate action is not taken.
“Mobility is not only a crisis. It is also part of the solution, enabling people to adapt, manage risks and preserve livelihoods,” she said.
Ekra noted that while policy frameworks existed, responses remained fragmented and insufficient in scale.
She said the conference was significant because it brought together climate and migration stakeholders to jointly develop practical financing solutions.
Also speaking, the Head of Cooperation at the Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Massimo De Luca, reaffirmed the European Union’s commitment to supporting IOM activities in Nigeria and across West and Central Africa.
De Luca described the EU as one of the world’s largest funding partners in the area of migration and said it would continue to work closely with the IOM on climate and migration issues.
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Environment
MOSOP – Tinubu Not Sincere With Ogoni People For Oil Resumption
The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of lacking sincerity in ongoing efforts to restart oil exploration in Ogoniland, insisting that key confidence-building promises remain unfulfilled.Gas price forecast
Spokesperson of the Anda Wai-Ogosu faction of MOSOP, Mr. Oscar Imeabe, made the allegation while speaking at the May stakeholders’ meeting organised by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, PINL, in Port Harcourt.
Imeabe said the Federal Government had failed to implement critical measures it earlier described as confidence-building steps toward the resumption of oil production in Ogoni land.
He specifically cited the Federal University of Environmental Technology in Ogoni, noting that although the institution commenced operations in September 2025, it had not received any operational funding from the Federal Government as of May 2026.
“Part of the confidence building measures by President Tinubu was the establishment of the Federal University of Environmental Technology in Ogoni. The school took off since September 2025, but as we speak, this is May 2026, the Federal Government has not released any funds for the running of that university,” Imeabe said.
“So where is the confidence building measures the president talked about?”
The MOSOP spokesman also referenced the legacy of environmental activism in the region, recalling the execution of Ogoni leader Ken Saro-Wiwa and others, and the longstanding grievances over environmental degradation and economic exclusion linked to oil production.Gas price forecast
“I want to also remind us that people like Ken Saro-Wiwa fought and died for this same oil operations in Ogoni. Oil was being pumped in thousands of barrels in Ogoni, while Ogoni communities remained impoverished and the environment degraded and devastated,” he added.
Imeabe stressed that MOSOP was not opposed to the resumption of oil production in Ogoni, but insisted that due process, inclusion, and community participation must be guaranteed.
“We are not against oil resumption in Ogoni, but we are saying that the right thing should be done. The people of Ogoni must be involved in the oil resumption process. The people of Ogoni must be part of oil production. The people of Ogoni must benefit from Ogoni oil,” he said.
He urged stakeholders and advisers within the Federal Government to prevail on President Tinubu to fulfil earlier commitments and rebuild trust with the Ogoni people before any restart of oil operations in the area.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Environment
NGOs Task Media On Investing In Climate Literacy
Non Governmental Organisations in Abuja have urged media organisations to invest in climate literacy, aiming to move beyond basic weather reporting toward in-depth, solution-oriented journalism.
The NGOs made the call at a two-day Media Training Conference on “Climate Governance and Gender Mainstreaming in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and Minamata Conventions”.
The Tide source reports that the training was organised by EnviroNews Advocacy & Campaigns for Sustainability (Endvocas) in collaboration with the Women Environmental Programme (WEP).
Rep. Sam Onuigbo, a former two-time member of the House of Representatives, said the media is a critical bridge between scientific knowledge and public action, necessitating specialised reporting to counter misinformation and drive accountability.
Onuigbo, who is also the sponsor of Nigeria’s Climate Change Act 2021, urged the media to also do investigative reports and have specialised environmental desks capable of sustaining informed public engagement.
“Journalism is the bridge between scientific knowledge and public consciousness.
“Scientists can publish reports, legislators can enact laws, and governments can formulate policies, but without journalists who translate technical realities into human understanding, public mobilisation becomes difficult.
“Climate journalism extends far beyond reporting temperature increases or covering international climate summits,” Onuigbo said.
According to him, Climate journalism involves holding governments accountable for climate commitments, investigating climate financing and environmental corruption and also to amplify the experiences of vulnerable communities.
“The Minamata Convention and Environmental Sustainability is beyond greenhouse gas emissions and rising temperatures.
“Environmental governance must also address toxic pollution and hazardous substances capable of threatening both human health and ecological sustainability.
“One of the most important international frameworks in this regard is the Minamata Convention on Mercury, adopted in 2013 and named after Minamata Bay in Japan where industrial mercury poisoning caused devastating health and environmental consequences.”
He stated that mercury pollution remains a major concern, particularly within artisanal and small-scale mining activities where unsafe mercury usage continues to contaminate water bodies, destroy ecosystems, and endanger human lives.
“The consequences include neurological disorders, developmental impairments, respiratory illnesses, and long-term ecological degradation.
“It is now a lived reality affecting communities across Nigeria and beyond. From devastating floods and desertification to food insecurity, displacement, shrinking water bodies, and rising temperatures.
“The consequences of climate disruption are already altering livelihoods and threatening national stability.
“Climate change is too large for one institution to solve alone. It demands a multistakeholder response involving legislatures, executives, the media, civil society, academia, the private sector, traditional institutions, women, and youths,” Onuigbo said.
Mr Michael Simire, Publisher of EnviroNews Nigeria, said that as climate impacts intensify across Nigeria, from devastating floods to heatwaves, biodiversity loss, and pollution, the need for informed, responsible, and gender responsive climate governance has never been more urgent.
“This is where the media stands tall.Journalists are not just storytellers; they are agenda setters, watchdogs, educators, and catalysts for change.
“The narratives you shape influence public perception, policy direction, and community action. When the media is empowered with knowledge, context, and clarity, society benefits from better governance, stronger advocacy, and more inclusive decision-making.
“Women and girls are disproportionately affected by climate change and mercury pollution, yet their voices remain underrepresented in policy spaces.
“Integrating gender perspectives into climate and environmental reporting is not optional, it is essential for justice, equity, and effective solutions,” Simire said.
Mr Steve Abu, the National Network Coordinator, Climate and Sustainable Development Network (CSDevNet) said that in Nigeria and across Africa, climate change is no longer a headline about tomorrow, it is the reality people are surviving today.
“This is why the role of journalists, storytellers, editors, broadcasters, and digital creators has been more critical.
“It is the media that translates complexity into public understanding. It is the media that gives human faces to scientific statistics.
“It is the media that can transform climate conversations from conference halls into kitchen-table discussions across Africa.
Dr Priscilla Achakpa, Founder and Global Lead, Women Environmental Programme said that environmental communication must go beyond headlines.
“Across the world, climate change is no longer a distant threat. It is here with us. We see it in rising temperatures, devastating floods, prolonged droughts, food insecurity, displacement of communities, and growing threats to livelihoods and public health.
“These environmental crises are not just scientific or policy issues. They are human stories. They are economic stories. They are justice stories.
Achakpa added that the role of the media had never been more critical; the media is not merely a channel for information but a force for transformation.
“Without informed and consistent environmental reporting, many citizens may never fully understand the dangers of climate change or the hidden impacts of chemical pollution.
“We need reporting that helps citizens understand why flooding is becoming more frequent, Why heatwaves are intensifying, why unsafe mining practices and mercury exposure matter and why environmental policies should concern every Nigerian.
She emphasised that the fight against climate change and pollution cannot be won by governments alone.
“The stories you tell can influence national priorities.
The questions you ask can drive accountability.
The facts you publish can save lives. And the awareness you create can shape a more sustainable future.
“Because the future of our environment is ultimately the future of our people.
Together, let us amplify the voices for climate justice, environmental protection, and sustainable development,” Achakpa said.
Dr Iniobong Abiola-Awe Director, Department of Climate Change in the Ministry of Environment, advocated gender responsive reporting as regards climate change.
Environment
NEWSAN Urges Investment For Water And Sanitation services
The Society for Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN) has called for stronger sustainability measures, institutional reforms and increased private sector participation to improve Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services in Nigeria.
The National Coordinator of NEWSAN, Mr Attah Benson, made the call during an advocacy visit to the Sustainable Urban-Rural Water Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) Programme Office on Friday in Abuja.
Benson said the engagement was aimed at strengthening collaboration among stakeholders, reviewing implementation progress in SURWASH states and identifying areas requiring additional support.
According to him, the programme supports Nigeria’s commitment under the Sanitation and Water for All (SWA) partnership to ensure citizens have access to safe and affordable water and sanitation services.
He said the programme, which began in seven states, was already influencing actions and reforms at the federal level.
Benson commended SURWASH for supporting Katsina State’s attainment of open defecation-free (ODF) status, describing it as one of only two ODF states in the country.
He said advocacy visits to project states showed progress in implementation but also revealed gaps in behavioural change interventions, institutional capacity and coordination among implementing partners.
“These engagements provided opportunities to strengthen multi-sectoral coordination at the state level, improve collaboration among partners and enhance programme delivery,” he said.
Benson also called for intensified integrated WASH interventions to tackle neglected tropical diseases prevalent in many states, including SURWASH implementation states.
He urged states lagging behind in ODF attainment to strengthen implementation and sustainability efforts, stressing that more than half of the SDGs depended directly or indirectly on progress in the WASH sector.
The NEWSAN coordinator reiterated the need for stronger private sector participation in the sector, noting that efforts over the years had produced limited results.
“States continue to look to the national level for stronger direction in encouraging private sector investment in the sector,” he said.
Benson reaffirmed NEWSAN’s commitment to providing technical support to stakeholders nationwide despite financial constraints.
Responding, the National Programme Coordinator of SURWASH, Mr Abdulhamid Gwaram, described NEWSAN as a critical partner in implementing the programme across participating states.
Gwaram said SURWASH differed from previous interventions because it combined infrastructure development with measurable service delivery outcomes.
“The challenge is that you cannot test service delivery without infrastructure, and you also cannot justify infrastructure without a proper service delivery system.
“What makes SURWASH different is that it combines infrastructure with service delivery,” he said.
He said the programme was shifting its focus from infrastructure provision alone to sustainability, accountability and long-term functionality of WASH facilities.
“If a state constructs a N10 billion water treatment plant that does not provide reliable water access for the people, then it has failed in terms of service delivery.
“But if a simple hand pump repaired with N10,000 begins to serve 100 people in a community, then meaningful service has been restored,” he said.
Gwaram said the programme had introduced measures to encourage institutions with effective maintenance systems, staffing structures and operational accountability.
He called on state governments to strengthen operational support for water and sanitation agencies through improved logistics, mobility and field monitoring capacity.
On private sector participation, Gwaram said stronger regulation and institutional reforms were necessary to attract investment into the WASH sector.
“At the moment, the private sector will not be interested in operating in a weak environment without proper regulation.
“So, we must strengthen regulations and improve infrastructure to make the WASH sector attractive to investors,” he said.
He added that the programme had introduced a “creditworthiness programme” to improve the financial and managerial capacity of state water agencies and prepare them for long-term investment partnerships.
The Tide source reports that the 700 million dollar World Bank SURWASH programme, inaugurated on Feb. 14, 2022, has a six-yearN implementation period.
The programme is designed to strengthen sector policies and institutions to improve water and sanitation services in urban, small-town and rural communities.
SURWASH is currently being implemented in Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Katsina and Plateau states, while Abia, Bauchi, Benue, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ogun, Jigawa and Taraba have recently been added to the programme.
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