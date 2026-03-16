Politics
A’Court Voids Rep’s Sack Over Defection To APC
The ruling overturned an earlier decision by Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, who on October 30, 2025, declared Gummi’s seat vacant after he defected from the PDP to the APC.
The suit was filed by the PDP and its Zamfara State Chairman, Jamilu Jibomagayaki, who argued that Hon. Gummi had abandoned the party under whose platform he was elected and should therefore lose his seat.
However, the appellate court disagreed with the lower court’s position, affirming that legislators can seek alternative political platforms if their party’s internal crisis obstructs their ability to perform legislative duties.
The court subsequently allowed Hon. Gummi’s appeal (CA/ABJ/CV/1606/2025) and awarded ?1 million in costs against the PDP and Jibomagayaki in favour of the lawmaker.
Reacting to the judgment, Hon. Gummi maintained that the persistent leadership crisis within the PDP made it difficult for him to effectively serve his constituents.
“The persistent crisis within the PDP created an environment that hindered me from adequately representing my constituents or ensuring equitable distribution of democratic dividends within the bounds of the law,” he said.
Ahead Convention: Ex-Presidential Aide Joins APC Nat’l Secretary Race
A former Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, has thrown his hat into the ring for the position of National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the party’s National Convention later this month.
Speaking with The Tide source in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, Chief Obono-Obla stated that he was the right person for the job, given his pedigree and experience in law, governance, and anti-corruption efforts.
“I am not just a candidate, but a custodian of integrity, experience, and vision,” he said.
With 35 years of practicing law across Nigeria’s legal system, Chief Obono-Obla believes his legal foundation will ensure APC’s operations remain within the bounds of the law, protecting the party from avoidable crises and litigation.
As a former Special Assistant to the President and to the Attorney General, Chief Obono-Obla learned the delicate balance between politics and policy, which he believes will serve the party well.
He also worked to strengthen justice delivery nationwide as Acting Secretary of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee.
Chief Obono-Obla stated that as Nigeria’s anti-corruption czar, he was prepared to champion transparency and accountability, values that could anchor the party’s future.
He emphasized that his wealth of experience would be a value addition to the party.
As a writer, author, and commentator on national and international issues, Chief Obono-Obla stated that he would apply all the skills acquired in almost all areas of life to articulate APC’s vision with clarity and communicate effectively with members.
Chief Obono-Obla, a traditional ruler, believes his role adds another dimension, grounding him in Nigeria’s cultural realities and giving him grassroots legitimacy.
“I understand the pulse of our communities, the importance of inclusivity, and the need to bridge modern governance with traditional institutions,” he said.
As a founding member of the APC, Chief Obono-Obla was Secretary of the defunct CPC Merger Committee and Co-Secretary of the Joint Inter-Party Merger Committee that negotiated the formation of the APC in 2013, an experience he believes uniquely positions him to safeguard the party’s legacy and strengthen the Secretariat.
Politics
UI Professor Emerges PDP Chairman In Oyo
The Tide source reports that Prof. Akinoso was elected alongside 38 other executive members of the party at the congress held on Saturday.
Other executive members are Dr Abiola Olaonipekun, who emerged as Secretary, Alhaja Latifah Latifu, Women Leader and Mr A. Adeleke, elected as Youth Leader.
It was learnt that the congress, which took place at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke Ado in Ibadan, was attended by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Police, other security agencies and prominent members of the party.
The election was supervised by electoral committee members, among whom were Prince Diran Odeyemi, who served as Chairman, Hon. Awoniyi Tolulope, Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi, Queen Stepheine Oyechere, Alhaji Yusuf Abidakun, Mr Olumide Aguda and Dr Phillips Adeniyi, who served as Secretary.
Prof. Akinoso, in his inaugural address, urged members of the party to set aside intra-party differences.
He advised them to concentrate their resources on the promotion of the party, saying, “The primary responsibilities of party executive members are to coordinate party activities, ensure harmony among members, and ensure party victory during general elections.
“Our immediate assignments are to key into INEC released 2027 general election time-tables. As directed by the National Caretaker Committee of PDP, our party e-membership registration starts next week. We must be fully involved and do a membership drive.
“A political party is only relevant and benefits its members if it wins the election. This is our goal. We should set aside intra-party differences; concentrate our resources towards the promotion of the party. We will make necessary consultations and dialogue to actualise this”.
Politics
I Was Stubborn At The Beginning Of My Govt – Tinubu
President Tinubu disclosed this during an interfaith breaking of fast with senior journalists and media executives at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Saturday.
He also disclosed that his administration had opened up on the principles of true federalism to the extent that local governments now get direct allocation from the Federal Government.
“There’s no morning that I ever leave my house without going through the newspapers. It’s an addiction. I read all of you.
“It might not be in full detail, but headline, the one that would hit me and the ones that won’t.
“At the beginning of this administration, I was just a little bit stubborn, looking at opportunities to correct things and make life more easier for the downtrodden.
“We’ve opened up the principle of federalism to the extent that local governments are now getting their money, but how they use it is in your hands. So, don’t bombard me alone,” President Tinubu said.
Politics
You’re Misleading Nigerians, APC Slams ADC Over Poverty Rate Report
The ruling party said the ADC had turned criticism of the APC-led administration into its operating manifesto instead of presenting concrete solutions to Nigeria’s economic challenges.
In a statement issued on Saturday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka, the party dismissed the ADC’s interpretation of a report presented at a policy dialogue organised by Agora Policy which suggested that the country’s poverty rate had risen from 49 per cent to 63 per cent.
Mr Morka said the opposition party’s reaction to the report as a “damning verdict” on the government’s economic policies reflected either ignorance of economic realities or deliberate political mischief.
“The African Democratic Congress’ attempt to spin a recent report presented at the Agora Policy dialogue indicating a rise of poverty rate of 63 per cent from 49 per cent as a damning verdict on this administration’s economic policies speaks either to its shocking ignorance of economic policy or its wilful blindness to the justification for, and transformative impacts of, ongoing economic reforms,” he said.
The APC spokesman noted that the report itself recognised the necessity of reforms aimed at correcting long-standing structural distortions in the economy.
According to him, the ADC had failed to present any credible alternative policy direction for Nigerians.
“Clearly, the ADC does not recognise itself as a political party. The ADC has not articulated a single alternative policy position or prescription of benefit to Nigerians. Condemning the APC and its policies has become its operating manifesto,” Mr Morka said.
He explained that major economic decisions taken by President Bola Tinubu, including the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of multiple foreign exchange windows, were necessary steps to rescue the country’s economy from collapse.
Mr Morka said the subsidy regime had for years placed a heavy burden on public finances, consuming trillions of naira annually while encouraging corruption, fuel smuggling and inefficiencies in the system.
He added that the reforms had helped redirect national resources to key sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, education and social development.
The APC spokesman acknowledged that economic reforms often come with short-term hardship but stressed that the measures were essential to build a stronger and more resilient economy.
“Economic reform is never cost-free anywhere in the world. The transient hardship experienced by Nigerians was an inevitable cost of reforms meant to build and guarantee a better future for all Nigerians,” he said.
Mr Morka maintained that the country’s economic outlook was already improving, citing recent growth figures and stronger external reserves.
“Our economy has rebounded and is expanding steadily. The country’s Gross Domestic Product grew by 4.4 per cent last year and is projected to expand by 5.5 per cent this fiscal year, with foreign reserves now exceeding $50 billion,” he stated.
He also pointed to government initiatives designed to cushion the effects of economic adjustments on citizens, including cash transfer programmes, student loan schemes and the rollout of compressed natural gas (CNG) initiatives to reduce transportation costs.
Mr Morka reaffirmed that the APC-led administration would remain focused on rebuilding the economy and expanding social investments to support vulnerable Nigerians.
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