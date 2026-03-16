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HUNDREDS OF LATE BAYELSA DEP GOV’S KINSMEN DUMP PDP FOR APC

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Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) numbering more than 500  from Ofoni Federated Communities, hometown of the late former Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, have dumped their party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Speaking on behalf of the defectors in Yenagoa, Dr. Christopher Ewhrudjakpo, elder brother of the late former Deputy Governor, said as a community, they had supported the Prosperity Administration from inception and could not afford to oppose a government they consider their own.
He said the decision was a collective one taken by the people of the community out of their own volition, assuring that those yet to decamp will join them in the APC in no distant time.
Dr. Ewhrudjakpo assured Governor Douye Diri and his Deputy of the total support of the people of the community.
The Tide reports that Ofoni Community is in the Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.
The late deputy governor’s sibling stressed that the bond between the community and the Prosperity Government will not be broken.
In an address of welcome, the Vice Chairman of APC in Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Mr Akwakwa B. Akwakwa, said the event was significant as they were all coming under one umbrella to align with the vision of Governor Diri, who is the leader of the party in the state.
Also speaking, a former Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Chief Kemi Prefa, said the APC was large enough to accommodate as many people that were willing to join the party and assured the new entrants of equal treatment.
Stakeholders of Sagbama Wards 3 and 4, including Dr Isikuru Joseph, Mr Friday Nigeria, Mr Morris Dovieme, President-General of Ofoni Federated Communities, Mr Godspower Ikerewu and the leader of Ofoni Women in Politics, Mrs Ann Siakpere, lauded the leadership qualities of Governor Diri and his new deputy, Dr Peter Akpe.
They emphasized that the community had decided to join the APC winning train in their own collective interest.
Expressing gratitude to the state government for development projects in their community, the defectors assured the governor and his deputy of their continued support and resolve to work for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.
Responding, the Deputy Governor of the State, Dr. Peter Akpe, expressed delight over the defectors’ voluntary decision to join the APC, saying it was not the style of Governor Diri to coerce people into decision making.
He acknowledged the organic support the prosperity administration had always received from the people of Ofoni Community and urged the new entrants to feel free in their new party.
Dr Akpe noted that their formal defection would strengthen the already existing relationship between the state government and the community, adding that the development would encourage those who were still sitting on the fence to join the APC in no distant time.
He said: “It is a day of joy because we are bringing our hearts out organically without any kind of pressure. Nobody was cajoled or pressured to be here. Everyone made their judgement, took their decision and we are here. That is the methodology and pattern of Governor Diri; he never pressures anybody.
“With utmost joy I want to join our party leaders to welcome you. The boat of APC in Sagbama was incomplete without this cream of leaders from Ofoni. We have been a team working together, nothing should separate us.
“Thank you so much. I appreciate you all on behalf of the governor. This togetherness will take us to greater heights. Feel extremely free and confident that you are in this party for good. To all those still far or still sitting on the fence, join the winning team.”
Highpoint of the event was the reception of the PDP defectors by the APC Chairman of Sagbama Local Government Area, Mr Arioke Ohwona.
By: By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
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UI Professor Emerges PDP Chairman In Oyo

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March 16, 2026

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A professor in the department of Food Technology, University of Ibadan, Prof. Abdulrahman Akinoso, has emerged the Oyo State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, faction loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike.

The Tide source reports that Prof. Akinoso was elected alongside 38 other executive members of the party at the congress held on Saturday.

Other executive members are Dr Abiola Olaonipekun, who emerged as Secretary, Alhaja Latifah Latifu, Women Leader and Mr A. Adeleke, elected as Youth Leader.

It was learnt that the congress, which took place at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke Ado in Ibadan, was attended by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Police, other security agencies and prominent members of the party.

The election was supervised by electoral committee members, among whom were Prince Diran Odeyemi, who served as Chairman, Hon. Awoniyi Tolulope, Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi, Queen Stepheine Oyechere, Alhaji Yusuf Abidakun, Mr Olumide Aguda and Dr Phillips Adeniyi, who served as Secretary.

Prof. Akinoso, in his inaugural address, urged members of the party to set aside intra-party differences.

He advised them to concentrate their resources on the promotion of the party, saying, “The primary responsibilities of party executive members are to coordinate party activities, ensure harmony among members, and ensure party victory during general elections.

“Our immediate assignments are to key into INEC released 2027 general election time-tables. As directed by the National Caretaker Committee of PDP, our party e-membership registration starts next week. We must be fully involved and do a membership drive.

“A political party is only relevant and benefits its members if it wins the election. This is our goal. We should set aside intra-party differences; concentrate our resources towards the promotion of the party. We will make necessary consultations and dialogue to actualise this”.

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I Was Stubborn At The Beginning Of My Govt – Tinubu

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March 16, 2026

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President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that he was a little bit stubborn at the beginning of his administration.

President Tinubu disclosed this during an interfaith breaking of fast with senior journalists and media executives at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Saturday.

He also disclosed that his administration had opened up on the principles of true federalism to the extent that local governments now get direct allocation from the Federal Government.

“There’s no morning that I ever leave my house without going through the newspapers. It’s an addiction. I read all of you.

“It might not be in full detail, but headline, the one that would hit me and the ones that won’t.

“At the beginning of this administration, I was just a little bit stubborn, looking at opportunities to correct things and make life more easier for the downtrodden.

“We’ve opened up the principle of federalism to the extent that local governments are now getting their money, but how they use it is in your hands. So, don’t bombard me alone,” President Tinubu said.

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You’re Misleading Nigerians, APC Slams ADC Over Poverty Rate Report

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March 16, 2026

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The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the African Democratic Congress (ADC) of politicising a recent report on Nigeria’s poverty rate, describing the opposition party’s claims as misleading and lacking in policy alternatives.

The ruling party said the ADC had turned criticism of the APC-led administration into its operating manifesto instead of presenting concrete solutions to Nigeria’s economic challenges.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka, the party dismissed the ADC’s interpretation of a report presented at a policy dialogue organised by Agora Policy which suggested that the country’s poverty rate had risen from 49 per cent to 63 per cent.

Mr Morka said the opposition party’s reaction to the report as a “damning verdict” on the government’s economic policies reflected either ignorance of economic realities or deliberate political mischief.

“The African Democratic Congress’ attempt to spin a recent report presented at the Agora Policy dialogue indicating a rise of poverty rate of 63 per cent from 49 per cent as a damning verdict on this administration’s economic policies speaks either to its shocking ignorance of economic policy or its wilful blindness to the justification for, and transformative impacts of, ongoing economic reforms,” he said.

The APC spokesman noted that the report itself recognised the necessity of reforms aimed at correcting long-standing structural distortions in the economy.

According to him, the ADC had failed to present any credible alternative policy direction for Nigerians.

“Clearly, the ADC does not recognise itself as a political party. The ADC has not articulated a single alternative policy position or prescription of benefit to Nigerians. Condemning the APC and its policies has become its operating manifesto,” Mr Morka said.

He explained that major economic decisions taken by President Bola Tinubu, including the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of multiple foreign exchange windows, were necessary steps to rescue the country’s economy from collapse.

Mr Morka said the subsidy regime had for years placed a heavy burden on public finances, consuming trillions of naira annually while encouraging corruption, fuel smuggling and inefficiencies in the system.

He added that the reforms had helped redirect national resources to key sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, education and social development.

The APC spokesman acknowledged that economic reforms often come with short-term hardship but stressed that the measures were essential to build a stronger and more resilient economy.

“Economic reform is never cost-free anywhere in the world. The transient hardship experienced by Nigerians was an inevitable cost of reforms meant to build and guarantee a better future for all Nigerians,” he said.

Mr Morka maintained that the country’s economic outlook was already improving, citing recent growth figures and stronger external reserves.

“Our economy has rebounded and is expanding steadily. The country’s Gross Domestic Product grew by 4.4 per cent last year and is projected to expand by 5.5 per cent this fiscal year, with foreign reserves now exceeding $50 billion,” he stated.

He also pointed to government initiatives designed to cushion the effects of economic adjustments on citizens, including cash transfer programmes, student loan schemes and the rollout of compressed natural gas (CNG) initiatives to reduce transportation costs.

Mr Morka reaffirmed that the APC-led administration would remain focused on rebuilding the economy and expanding social investments to support vulnerable Nigerians.

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