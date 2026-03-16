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GROUP TASKS NEW RIVERS COMMISSIONERS ON SERVICE DELIVERY 

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The International Society for Social Justice And Human Rights has called on the newly sworn in commissioners in Rivers State to undertake a comprehensive institutional audit of their respective ministries in order to strengthen their capacities for service delivery.
The Society which said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt also called on them to rise above factional loyalty and personal politics in the discharge of their duties, adding that the people of Rivers State expect so much from them.
It said the appointment of the commissioners came at a time the state was in dire need of development, stressing that they were expected to a lot for the people of Rivers State.
According to the statement signed by the Chancellor of the International Society for Social Justice And Human Rights, Dr Omenazu Jackson, it behoves on the new appointees to show strength and capacity by ensuring effective implementation of policies and programmes that will change the lives of Rivers people for the better.
“The appointment of five new commissioners in Rivers State comes at a defining moment in the political and economic history of the state. Public confidence in governance has been strained by prolonged political tensions, while the economic realities confronting ordinary citizens continue to grow harsher. In such a climate, the task before these commissioners is not ceremonial; it is profoundly consequential.
“The people of Rivers State expect leadership that rises above factional loyalty and personal political alignments”, the statement said.
It said their allegiance must be to the people of Rivers State and not to any individual or groups.
According to the statement, “The commissioners must understand clearly that their allegiance is owed first and foremost to the state and its people, not to individuals or temporary political camps. Institutions endure longer than personalities, and it is through the strengthening of institutions that stability and progress can be achieved.
“Each commissioner must therefore begin with an honest institutional audit of his or her ministry. Ministries in many Nigerian states suffer from bureaucratic inertia, weak accountability systems, and slow service delivery mechanisms.
“These structural weaknesses frustrate citizens and undermine development. The new commissioners must take deliberate steps to dismantle these inefficiencies. Clear service benchmarks, transparent procedures, and measurable performance targets should become the operational culture of every ministry”.
The Society emphasised the need for prompt service delivery which, it said, must become the defining signature of this administration.
The Society noted that “Government exists to serve the people, and the quality of governance is measured not by speeches but by how quickly and efficiently citizens can access services.
“Whether it is the processing of permits, the execution of infrastructure projects, or the implementation of social programs, ministries must adopt modern administrative methods that prioritize efficiency, transparency, and accountability”.
It said that the current economic realities in the state have underscored the need for the new commissioners to prioritize initiatives that stimulate small and medium enterprises with the view to creating employment opportunities for the people.
“Equally important is the economic reality facing the people of Rivers State. Inflation, unemployment, and declining purchasing power continue to weigh heavily on households. Government policies must therefore focus on economic relief and productivity. Commissioners should prioritize initiatives that stimulate small and medium enterprises, support agricultural production, encourage youth employment, and ensure that government financial obligations, particularly payments to contractors and workers are handled responsibly and without delay.
“Governance must also reconnect with the grassroots. Ministries should strengthen collaboration with local government structures so that policies formulated at the state level translate into tangible improvements in communities across the state.
“Development must not remain an abstract promise made in government offices; it must become a visible reality in the lives of ordinary citizens.
“Transparency will be essential in restoring public trust. Ministries should regularly publish information regarding budgets, project timelines, procurement processes, and implementation outcomes. When citizens are informed, suspicion reduces and accountability increases.
“Ultimately, the appointment of these commissioners offers an opportunity for administrative renewal. If they approach their responsibilities with integrity, discipline, and loyalty to the state rather than to individuals, they can help rebuild the moral authority of governance in Rivers State.
“Leadership is tested not in times of comfort but in moments of crisis. The people of Rivers State now look to these commissioners to prove that public service can still be guided by competence, responsibility, and a genuine commitment to the common good”, it said.
By: John Bibor
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UI Professor Emerges PDP Chairman In Oyo

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March 16, 2026

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A professor in the department of Food Technology, University of Ibadan, Prof. Abdulrahman Akinoso, has emerged the Oyo State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, faction loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike.

The Tide source reports that Prof. Akinoso was elected alongside 38 other executive members of the party at the congress held on Saturday.

Other executive members are Dr Abiola Olaonipekun, who emerged as Secretary, Alhaja Latifah Latifu, Women Leader and Mr A. Adeleke, elected as Youth Leader.

It was learnt that the congress, which took place at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke Ado in Ibadan, was attended by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Police, other security agencies and prominent members of the party.

The election was supervised by electoral committee members, among whom were Prince Diran Odeyemi, who served as Chairman, Hon. Awoniyi Tolulope, Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi, Queen Stepheine Oyechere, Alhaji Yusuf Abidakun, Mr Olumide Aguda and Dr Phillips Adeniyi, who served as Secretary.

Prof. Akinoso, in his inaugural address, urged members of the party to set aside intra-party differences.

He advised them to concentrate their resources on the promotion of the party, saying, “The primary responsibilities of party executive members are to coordinate party activities, ensure harmony among members, and ensure party victory during general elections.

“Our immediate assignments are to key into INEC released 2027 general election time-tables. As directed by the National Caretaker Committee of PDP, our party e-membership registration starts next week. We must be fully involved and do a membership drive.

“A political party is only relevant and benefits its members if it wins the election. This is our goal. We should set aside intra-party differences; concentrate our resources towards the promotion of the party. We will make necessary consultations and dialogue to actualise this”.

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I Was Stubborn At The Beginning Of My Govt – Tinubu

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March 16, 2026

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President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that he was a little bit stubborn at the beginning of his administration.

President Tinubu disclosed this during an interfaith breaking of fast with senior journalists and media executives at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Saturday.

He also disclosed that his administration had opened up on the principles of true federalism to the extent that local governments now get direct allocation from the Federal Government.

“There’s no morning that I ever leave my house without going through the newspapers. It’s an addiction. I read all of you.

“It might not be in full detail, but headline, the one that would hit me and the ones that won’t.

“At the beginning of this administration, I was just a little bit stubborn, looking at opportunities to correct things and make life more easier for the downtrodden.

“We’ve opened up the principle of federalism to the extent that local governments are now getting their money, but how they use it is in your hands. So, don’t bombard me alone,” President Tinubu said.

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You’re Misleading Nigerians, APC Slams ADC Over Poverty Rate Report

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March 16, 2026

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The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the African Democratic Congress (ADC) of politicising a recent report on Nigeria’s poverty rate, describing the opposition party’s claims as misleading and lacking in policy alternatives.

The ruling party said the ADC had turned criticism of the APC-led administration into its operating manifesto instead of presenting concrete solutions to Nigeria’s economic challenges.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka, the party dismissed the ADC’s interpretation of a report presented at a policy dialogue organised by Agora Policy which suggested that the country’s poverty rate had risen from 49 per cent to 63 per cent.

Mr Morka said the opposition party’s reaction to the report as a “damning verdict” on the government’s economic policies reflected either ignorance of economic realities or deliberate political mischief.

“The African Democratic Congress’ attempt to spin a recent report presented at the Agora Policy dialogue indicating a rise of poverty rate of 63 per cent from 49 per cent as a damning verdict on this administration’s economic policies speaks either to its shocking ignorance of economic policy or its wilful blindness to the justification for, and transformative impacts of, ongoing economic reforms,” he said.

The APC spokesman noted that the report itself recognised the necessity of reforms aimed at correcting long-standing structural distortions in the economy.

According to him, the ADC had failed to present any credible alternative policy direction for Nigerians.

“Clearly, the ADC does not recognise itself as a political party. The ADC has not articulated a single alternative policy position or prescription of benefit to Nigerians. Condemning the APC and its policies has become its operating manifesto,” Mr Morka said.

He explained that major economic decisions taken by President Bola Tinubu, including the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of multiple foreign exchange windows, were necessary steps to rescue the country’s economy from collapse.

Mr Morka said the subsidy regime had for years placed a heavy burden on public finances, consuming trillions of naira annually while encouraging corruption, fuel smuggling and inefficiencies in the system.

He added that the reforms had helped redirect national resources to key sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, education and social development.

The APC spokesman acknowledged that economic reforms often come with short-term hardship but stressed that the measures were essential to build a stronger and more resilient economy.

“Economic reform is never cost-free anywhere in the world. The transient hardship experienced by Nigerians was an inevitable cost of reforms meant to build and guarantee a better future for all Nigerians,” he said.

Mr Morka maintained that the country’s economic outlook was already improving, citing recent growth figures and stronger external reserves.

“Our economy has rebounded and is expanding steadily. The country’s Gross Domestic Product grew by 4.4 per cent last year and is projected to expand by 5.5 per cent this fiscal year, with foreign reserves now exceeding $50 billion,” he stated.

He also pointed to government initiatives designed to cushion the effects of economic adjustments on citizens, including cash transfer programmes, student loan schemes and the rollout of compressed natural gas (CNG) initiatives to reduce transportation costs.

Mr Morka reaffirmed that the APC-led administration would remain focused on rebuilding the economy and expanding social investments to support vulnerable Nigerians.

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