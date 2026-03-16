GROUP TASKS NEW RIVERS COMMISSIONERS ON SERVICE DELIVERY 

The International Society for Social Justice And Human Rights has called on the newly sworn in commissioners in Rivers State to undertake a comprehensive institutional audit of their respective ministries in order to strengthen their capacities for service delivery.

The Society which said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt also called on them to rise above factional loyalty and personal politics in the discharge of their duties, adding that the people of Rivers State expect so much from them.

It said the appointment of the commissioners came at a time the state was in dire need of development, stressing that they were expected to a lot for the people of Rivers State.

According to the statement signed by the Chancellor of the International Society for Social Justice And Human Rights, Dr Omenazu Jackson, it behoves on the new appointees to show strength and capacity by ensuring effective implementation of policies and programmes that will change the lives of Rivers people for the better.

“The appointment of five new commissioners in Rivers State comes at a defining moment in the political and economic history of the state. Public confidence in governance has been strained by prolonged political tensions, while the economic realities confronting ordinary citizens continue to grow harsher. In such a climate, the task before these commissioners is not ceremonial; it is profoundly consequential.

“The people of Rivers State expect leadership that rises above factional loyalty and personal political alignments”, the statement said.

It said their allegiance must be to the people of Rivers State and not to any individual or groups.

According to the statement, “The commissioners must understand clearly that their allegiance is owed first and foremost to the state and its people, not to individuals or temporary political camps. Institutions endure longer than personalities, and it is through the strengthening of institutions that stability and progress can be achieved.

“Each commissioner must therefore begin with an honest institutional audit of his or her ministry. Ministries in many Nigerian states suffer from bureaucratic inertia, weak accountability systems, and slow service delivery mechanisms.

“These structural weaknesses frustrate citizens and undermine development. The new commissioners must take deliberate steps to dismantle these inefficiencies. Clear service benchmarks, transparent procedures, and measurable performance targets should become the operational culture of every ministry”.

The Society emphasised the need for prompt service delivery which, it said, must become the defining signature of this administration.

The Society noted that “Government exists to serve the people, and the quality of governance is measured not by speeches but by how quickly and efficiently citizens can access services.

“Whether it is the processing of permits, the execution of infrastructure projects, or the implementation of social programs, ministries must adopt modern administrative methods that prioritize efficiency, transparency, and accountability”.

It said that the current economic realities in the state have underscored the need for the new commissioners to prioritize initiatives that stimulate small and medium enterprises with the view to creating employment opportunities for the people.

“Equally important is the economic reality facing the people of Rivers State. Inflation, unemployment, and declining purchasing power continue to weigh heavily on households. Government policies must therefore focus on economic relief and productivity. Commissioners should prioritize initiatives that stimulate small and medium enterprises, support agricultural production, encourage youth employment, and ensure that government financial obligations, particularly payments to contractors and workers are handled responsibly and without delay.

“Governance must also reconnect with the grassroots. Ministries should strengthen collaboration with local government structures so that policies formulated at the state level translate into tangible improvements in communities across the state.

“Development must not remain an abstract promise made in government offices; it must become a visible reality in the lives of ordinary citizens.

“Transparency will be essential in restoring public trust. Ministries should regularly publish information regarding budgets, project timelines, procurement processes, and implementation outcomes. When citizens are informed, suspicion reduces and accountability increases.

“Ultimately, the appointment of these commissioners offers an opportunity for administrative renewal. If they approach their responsibilities with integrity, discipline, and loyalty to the state rather than to individuals, they can help rebuild the moral authority of governance in Rivers State.

“Leadership is tested not in times of comfort but in moments of crisis. The people of Rivers State now look to these commissioners to prove that public service can still be guided by competence, responsibility, and a genuine commitment to the common good”, it said.

By: John Bibor