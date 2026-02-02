Tinubu Salutes As Fela Bags Posthumous Grammy Award  

President Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to the late music legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, hailing him as a fearless voice of the people and a revolutionary force whose music confronted injustice and reshaped the global soundscape.

Tinubu’s tribute came as Fela was posthumously awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award by the Recording Academy of America, making him the first African to receive the honour.

“Fela was more than a musician. He was a fearless voice of the people, a philosopher of freedom, and a revolutionary force whose music confronted injustice and reshaped global sound,” the President said in a statement he personally signed, yesterday.

Tinubu described Fela’s courage, creativity, and conviction as defining qualities that shaped a generation and continue to inspire the world.

He noted that the Grammy recognition serves as an affirmation of Fela’s enduring global influence and his foundational role in the evolution of Africa’s impact on modern music.

“Fela Kuti has blazed the trail with the Recording Academy of America’s Lifetime Achievement Award, becoming the first African to receive this honour, though posthumously.

The President invoked Yoruba cultural and spiritual concepts to underscore Fela’s lasting legacy.

“In Yoruba mythology, he has transcended to a higher plane as an Orisa. He is now eternal,” Tinubu said, describing Fela’s immortal place.

He emphasised Fela’s pioneering role in defining and popularising Afrobeat, a genre that has become a defining feature of contemporary African music globally.

“He defined Afrobeat, and you can hear and see his influence in generations of Nigerian musicians and in Afrobeats and beyond.

“Fela lives,” the President said.

Yesterday, Fela became the first African musician to receive the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

He was posthumously honoured at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

The Afrobeat legend, who died in 1997, revolutionised African music through his creation of Afrobeat, a fusion of traditional Yoruba rhythms, jazz, funk, and highlife music.

The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the Recording Academy’s most prestigious honours, is typically awarded to artists whose legacies have fundamentally shaped the music industry and culture at large.