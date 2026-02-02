FG Arraigns Suspects In Benue Killings, Today

The Federal Government has confirmed that suspects linked to the recent killings in Yelwata, a town in Benue State, will be formally arraigned in court today.

Special Assistant to the President on Communication & Publicity in the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Kamarudeen Ogundele, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday.

The statement indicated that the arraignment followed a thorough investigation carried out in collaboration with multiple government agencies.

“Some suspects arrested and strongly linked to the killings in Yelwata, a town in Benue State, will be arraigned tomorrow (Monday, February 2) to answer for their crimes”, the statement partly read.

Ogundele further confirmed that the suspects would face trial before a Federal High Court in the nation’s capital.

“They will be arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdul-Malik of the Federal High Court, Abuja”, he said.

According to the AGF’s office, the investigation into the killings was painstaking, reflecting the seriousness with which the government treats attacks on citizens.

“This comes after a painstaking investigation and collaboration by government agencies”, the statement added.

The Federal Government emphasised its commitment to delivering justice and sending a clear message to those who perpetrate violence under any guise.

“The office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice wishes to assure Nigerians that Justice will be ensured in the matter to send a strong signal to the enemies of the country, acting under any disguise,” the statement assured.

The statement also reaffirmed the administration of President Bola Tinubu’s dedication to protecting lives and property across Nigeria.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to the protection of lives and property of all as enshrined in the constitution”, the statement concluded.

The Yelwata killings, which drew widespread condemnation from local and national stakeholders, have heightened concerns over security in parts of Benue State, a region that has experienced recurring communal clashes and criminal activity in recent years.

The forthcoming arraignment is expected to provide a measure of accountability and reassurance to residents affected by the attacks.