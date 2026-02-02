News
RSG Assures IGOs Of Conducive Environment For Investment
The Rivers State Government has reassured Inter-Governmental Organisations (IGOs) of its unwavering commitment to sustaining a peaceful and secure environment that supports partnerships, investments, and inclusive development across the State.
The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, gave the assurance while declaring open the Rivers Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (RIV-CARES) Phase One Performance Review Retreat held in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area on Friday.
According to a statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations Unit, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Juliana Masi, the State Government said that the State remains peaceful and open to partnerships that will accelerate economic growth and sustainable development.
Anabraba noted that collaboration with IGOs remains critical to improving the welfare and living standards of the people of Rivers State.
“Rivers State is peaceful and open for partnerships and investments that will drive growth and development while simultaneously improving the welfare and living standards of our people,” he stated.
The SSG explained that one of the core responsibilities of government is to safeguard the welfare and wellbeing of its citizens through the establishment of effective legal and institutional frameworks that enable the implementation of programmes with direct social impact, particularly for vulnerable groups.
“This responsibility underscores the need for collaboration, partnership, and support from critical stakeholders, including non-governmental organisations, individuals, corporate bodies, religious institutions, civil society groups, and the citizens themselves,” he said.
Anabraba described the RIV-CARES programme as a key initiative designed to actualise this objective.
He said the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara is driven by a vision of a greater Rivers State where every citizen, regardless of social status, religion, or geographical location, enjoys the dividends of democracy through the provision of socio-economic projects in a safe, stable, and healthy environment.
The SSG also noted that while “Resilience” in RIV-CARES is associated with human well-being and attributes, it is important to also build a resilient environment through the protection and preservation of the Biological Diversity, to enable it provide food and natural antibiotics against diseases such as the COVID-19 pandemic that led to the initiation of RIV-CARES, which cannot be solved by financial interventions alone.
“This will also help with the mitigation and adaptation to environmental threats such as climate change and rising sea levels,” he added.
Anabraba commended the Office of the Auditor-General of the State and the State CARES Coordination Unit for organising the retreat to audit and assess the implementation of the RIV-CARES programmes.
Earlier, the Acting Auditor-General of the State, Dr. Yorkina Barisua, emphasised the need to review challenges, consolidate achievements, and strengthen accountability as the state prepares to commence Phase Two of the RIV-CARES programme.
“We are here to assess our challenges and weaknesses, appreciate our successes, audit the programme accounts, and ensure strict adherence to value-for-money principles,” she said.
In his keynote address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Economic Matters and Social Development, and Chairman of the State CARES Steering Committee, Prof. Peter Medee, described the retreat as a vital platform for reflection on achievements, challenges, and strategies for achieving the overall objectives of the programme.
The retreat was attended by the Commissioners for Agriculture, Women Affairs, Commerce and Industry, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, the Accountant-General of the State, as well as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Finance, among other key stakeholders.
News
Land ownership disputes are civil matters, not police cases – FCID
The Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, Alagbon, Lagos, has restated that disputes over land ownership are civil matters that fall under the jurisdiction of the courts and should not be handled by the police.
Speaking with newsmen on Sunday, the FCID spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Aminat Mayegun, said the role of the police in land-related cases is limited to addressing criminal infractions that may arise from such disputes.
Her clarification follows growing complaints from property owners and residents in Lagos who have raised concerns about alleged police interference in land disputes, despite long-standing directives that ownership disagreements are civil in nature.
Some residents have accused law enforcement operatives of actions that allegedly worsened tensions, encouraged intimidation and complicated the resolution of land ownership matters, which they insist should be determined strictly through legal proceedings.
Others claim such involvement sometimes tilts in favour of powerful interests, further eroding public confidence.
Mayegun explained that issues relating to land boundaries or ownership are governed by civil law and must be settled in court, stressing that the police lack the authority to determine who owns any parcel of land.
She noted, however, that police intervention becomes necessary when criminal acts are committed in the course of a land dispute.
“The police are duty-bound to intervene and investigate only when land-related disputes give rise to criminal offences, as they have no mandate to determine ownership of land,” she said.
According to her, offences such as obtaining money by false pretence, malicious damage to property, arson, assault or any other act recognised under the Criminal Code Act fall squarely within the responsibility of the police.
She warned that individuals who resort to fraud, violence or destruction of property under the pretext of asserting land rights would be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted.
The FCID spokesperson also cautioned members of the public against taking laws into their hands, urging aggrieved parties to seek redress through established legal channels.
She assured that the Nigeria Police Force would continue to carry out its duties strictly in line with the law and called on citizens to report cases of improper land-related interference through the Police Complaints Response Unit.
News
Govs Move To Prioritise Sugar For Industrial Growth
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has unveiled plans to prioritise sugar as a key driver of industrial development across the country.
The initiative, in partnership with the National Sugar Development Council, aims to boost local production, create jobs, and reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported sugar.
Disclosing this yesterday in a statement, the NGF said it has agreed to include sugar projects as priority beneficiaries in engagements with both local and international development partners.
The decision follows requests by the NSDC to accelerate the development of the sugar sector, with the dual goals of achieving self-sufficiency in sugar production and creating employment opportunities for Nigerians.
Speaking at a meeting with NGF officials, NSDC Executive Secretary/CEO, Kamar Bakrin, highlighted the vast investment potential in the sugar sector and encouraged governors of states with suitable lands to embrace sugar project development.
He identified 11 states with prime sugarcane cultivation potential: Oyo, Kwara, Niger, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Adamawa, and Taraba.
“Recent macroeconomic shifts have made domestic sugar production more commercially viable.
“While global sugar prices remain relatively stable in dollar terms, exchange rate fluctuations have made imports significantly more expensive. With locally sourced inputs, Nigeria’s sugar industry now offers robust returns,” Bakrin explained.
He added that Nigeria has approximately 1.2 million hectares of land suitable for large-scale sugarcane cultivation, far exceeding the 200,000 hectares needed to achieve national self-sufficiency.
“Sugarcane projects will empower host communities, promote inclusive development, and support environmental sustainability,” he noted.
Bakrin also cited a model sugar project producing 100,000 metric tons annually, requiring an estimated $250 million investment, with an internal rate of return of 24 per cent. Beyond sugar, the projects generate valuable by-products such as ethanol and bio-electricity, further enhancing profitability and sustainability.
The Director-General of NGF, Abdulateef Shittu, welcomed the initiative, noting that several state governments are already exploring sugar-related investments spanning land development, agricultural schemes, and agro-industrial projects.
He emphasized that effective coordination, credible investment frameworks, and alignment with federal policy objectives are critical for scaling such opportunities.
“The NGF secretariat is committed to supporting state-level development priorities that leverage sugar projects for rural development and job creation,” Shittu stated.
News
Urban Nigerians enjoy 40% faster internet than rural users — NCC
Urban residents in Nigeria enjoy faster internet than rural users, a new report by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has revealed, even as nationwide connectivity shows modest improvements.
The report, which analysed 377,135 network tests using geospatial mapping, found that urban download speeds average 20.5 megabits per second, Mbps, compared to 11 Mbps in rural areas, a gap of about 40 percent. Upload speeds were also uneven, with urban users recording 10.5 Mbps against 6.1 Mbps in rural locations.
Although rural speeds have improved from 8.5 Mbps earlier this year, the NCC said higher latency in rural areas continues to affect real-time services such as voice and video calls.
NCC said: “Urban areas account for just 5.2 percent of Nigeria’s landmass but 96.7 percent of total network activity.
“Rural communities, which cover over 93 percent of the country, experience much sparser usage and slower speeds.”
The report also highlighted that the choice of network operator can sometimes matter more than location.
It stated: “MTN’s average rural download speed of 15.8 Mbps was found to outperform Glo’s average urban speed of 9.5 Mbps, showing uneven performance across operators.
“Major highways, especially the Lagos–Abuja corridor, were identified as ‘digital corridors’ where network coverage is stronger.
“Rural towns along these routes often enjoy better connectivity than remote interior villages, reflecting how road and network infrastructure grow together.”
On technology trends, the report noted that “4G LTE remains Nigeria’s broadband backbone, delivering speeds of 10–20 Mbps in rural areas, while 5G networks, where available, offer speeds of up to 220 Mbps but are still largely confined to dense urban centres.
“Among operators, MTN delivered the most consistent nationwide performance, followed by Airtel. T2 recorded the highest median rural speed at 24.9 Mbps in select regions, while Glo maintained baseline connectivity of 9.5 Mbps across both urban and rural areas.”
The NCC said closing the persistent urban-rural gap will require targeted rural infrastructure upgrades, improved upload capacity, and stronger quality-of-service standards to support digital education, e-government and remote work.
“Improving network quality outside cities is akey to ensuring all Nigerians benefit from digital services,” the regulator added.
