RSG Assures IGOs Of Conducive Environment For Investment

The Rivers State Government has reassured Inter-Governmental Organisations (IGOs) of its unwavering commitment to sustaining a peaceful and secure environment that supports partnerships, investments, and inclusive development across the State.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, gave the assurance while declaring open the Rivers Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (RIV-CARES) Phase One Performance Review Retreat held in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area on Friday.

According to a statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations Unit, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Juliana Masi, the State Government said that the State remains peaceful and open to partnerships that will accelerate economic growth and sustainable development.

Anabraba noted that collaboration with IGOs remains critical to improving the welfare and living standards of the people of Rivers State.

“Rivers State is peaceful and open for partnerships and investments that will drive growth and development while simultaneously improving the welfare and living standards of our people,” he stated.

The SSG explained that one of the core responsibilities of government is to safeguard the welfare and wellbeing of its citizens through the establishment of effective legal and institutional frameworks that enable the implementation of programmes with direct social impact, particularly for vulnerable groups.

“This responsibility underscores the need for collaboration, partnership, and support from critical stakeholders, including non-governmental organisations, individuals, corporate bodies, religious institutions, civil society groups, and the citizens themselves,” he said.

Anabraba described the RIV-CARES programme as a key initiative designed to actualise this objective.

He said the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara is driven by a vision of a greater Rivers State where every citizen, regardless of social status, religion, or geographical location, enjoys the dividends of democracy through the provision of socio-economic projects in a safe, stable, and healthy environment.

The SSG also noted that while “Resilience” in RIV-CARES is associated with human well-being and attributes, it is important to also build a resilient environment through the protection and preservation of the Biological Diversity, to enable it provide food and natural antibiotics against diseases such as the COVID-19 pandemic that led to the initiation of RIV-CARES, which cannot be solved by financial interventions alone.

“This will also help with the mitigation and adaptation to environmental threats such as climate change and rising sea levels,” he added.

Anabraba commended the Office of the Auditor-General of the State and the State CARES Coordination Unit for organising the retreat to audit and assess the implementation of the RIV-CARES programmes.

Earlier, the Acting Auditor-General of the State, Dr. Yorkina Barisua, emphasised the need to review challenges, consolidate achievements, and strengthen accountability as the state prepares to commence Phase Two of the RIV-CARES programme.

“We are here to assess our challenges and weaknesses, appreciate our successes, audit the programme accounts, and ensure strict adherence to value-for-money principles,” she said.

In his keynote address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Economic Matters and Social Development, and Chairman of the State CARES Steering Committee, Prof. Peter Medee, described the retreat as a vital platform for reflection on achievements, challenges, and strategies for achieving the overall objectives of the programme.

The retreat was attended by the Commissioners for Agriculture, Women Affairs, Commerce and Industry, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, the Accountant-General of the State, as well as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Finance, among other key stakeholders.