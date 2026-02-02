One Dies As Customs Engage Smugglers In Gun Duel

The Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun I Area Command, Idiroko, has confirmed that an alleged smuggler lost his life during a gun duel with suspected smugglers and mob attackers who assaulted its anti-smuggling operatives along the Alapoti bush path in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The command also disclosed that a suspect who claimed ownership of the seized 46 bags of foreign parboiled rice was arrested.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Zakari Chado, late Saturday, the attack was described as unprovoked and coming barely a week after suspected drug traffickers attacked Customs operatives at the Akokoro area of Iwoye in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area, during which two officers sustained life-threatening injuries and are still receiving medical attention.

Chado said the latest incident occurred at about 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 31, 2026, when officers of the command, on routine anti-smuggling patrol along a bush path at Alapoti, intercepted a convoy of motorcycles conveying smuggled foreign parboiled rice.

He explained that a total of 46 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice were seized and loaded into an official patrol vehicle as the officers withdrew from the area.

According to him, while exiting the scene, the operatives were suddenly ambushed by a large mob armed with dangerous weapons, including dane guns, stones, bottles, and charms, in a coordinated attempt to overpower the patrol team and recover the seized items.

“The officers maintained composure and successfully repelled the attack after an intense exchange that lasted about 30 minutes.

During the confrontation, one of the assailants sustained injuries and later died, while a suspect who claimed ownership of the seized rice was apprehended and is currently undergoing investigation,” Chado said.

The command noted that the recent spate of attacks on its personnel is directly linked to the intensified anti-smuggling operations, which have resulted in significant seizures of arms, ammunition, narcotics, and other prohibited items within its area of responsibility.

Chado said the violent reactions underscored the resolve of criminal elements to resist lawful enforcement and undermine national security.

Reacting to the incident, the Acting Customs Area Controller, Ogun I Area Command, Deputy Comptroller Olukayode Afeni, condemned the attack, describing it as “barbaric and an assault on the rule of law.”

Afeni reaffirmed that such resistance would not deter the command from carrying out its statutory mandate, warning that all those involved would be identified and brought to justice.

He assured law-abiding members of the public of the command’s unwavering commitment to their safety and the strict enforcement of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.